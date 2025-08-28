I have not made a series of posts like this before at Substack, and rarely will. My posts generally deal with worldly events, and when I deal with global elites, it is generally with the basic mechanics of their reign, on the material end of events. But I am a comprehensivist, and that also means not being limited by materialism, which can hamper our understanding of reality. As I have long stated, people should have their own paranormal experiences, first, before they begin to explore these areas. Also, there are hazards for the incautious. This will be a wide-ranging series of posts.

Christopher Boehm hypothesized that during the hunter-gatherer phase of the human journey, psychopathic genes were largely culled from humanity’s gene pool. The vast majority of today’s psychopaths are male, and men commit about 90% of humanity’s murders. Watching male chimps vie for status likely gives a glimpse into our ancient past. Chimp societies are hundreds of times more aggressive and violent than the most violent human societies. Male strength means a male near-monopoly of violence, but a heartening example is bonobos. When some chimps found themselves isolated south of the Congo River and did not have gorilla competition, that relative abundance allowed for large, stable foraging parties, and females banded together and ended male dominance. Bonobos are uniquely peaceful among great apes, and females keep the males in line. As Azar Gat stated, the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root all violence.

Even if hunter-gatherer bands culled psychopathic genes from humanity’s gene pool, hunter-gatherer life was still a grim affair to modern sensibilities. Parents regularly killed their children because they could not afford to feed them (at least 10% and perhaps a quarter or more of hunter-gatherer infants died that way). Infanticide is standard primate behavior, although it has yet to be observed in bonobos. In hunter-gatherer societies that were more dependent on hunting, such as Arctic societies, female infanticide could be so extreme that there were twice as many boys as girls. That meant a shortage of women, so such societies raided neighboring societies, slaughtered their men, and stole their women. That was one way to address the imbalance, and scientists today suggest that such bloodshed had the inadvertent outcome of keeping the population within the land’s carrying capacity.

I have dealt at length with the human conquest of Earth, in which all of the easy meat was driven to extinction, as well as all other human species. There has been an effort among generations of scientists to deny humanity’s bloody past, which is finally waning in light of the mounting evidence. Keith Otterbein argued that plant domestication could have only begun where hunting had declined, as the megafauna were hunted to extinction. Otherwise, incipient farmers were easy prey to hungry hunters and their weaponry. Otterbein argued that all pristine civilizations arose relatively peacefully.

Civilization provided many benefits, and the chief one was the rise of professions, as professionals were relieved of subsistence duties and became civilization’s innovators. But what also came with civilization was the rise of a new, parasitic class that violently conquered early civilizations, skimmed off a disproportionate share of civilization’s benefits, and that is how the first elites appeared. All early elites claimed divine status or sanction, in a charade that can still be seen today. I have studied the rise and fall of agrarian empires too much, and it could become numbing to read of palace machinations, as relatives slaughtered each other in order to sit on the coveted thrones. It was the rare agrarian potentate who lived a long and peaceful reign and died of natural causes. My sense is that when Europe began conquering the world, elites could begin to think in global terms for the first time, and that was the beginning of the rise off global elites. They also took the power-behind-the-throne idea to new levels, so that today, almost none of the elites that run the world today are known to the public. The world’s politicians do not make the important decisions on Earth. People such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates I call members of the retail elite, and they also are nowhere near the top of the global power structure.

The stories that I have heard of global-elite behaviors, by people who would know, could be horrifying and seem like new horizons in psychopathy. There is also plenty of tabloid-level speculation on these matters, so I try to only go with what I consider pretty conservative stories that I heard from the participants more than once. For instance, in my recent interview, I discussed the threats to the wealthy, of murdering their families by dawn if they did not comply. I have heard that repeatedly. Those threats were to discourage their participation in alternative energy and related fields. I first heard it in the 1980s, and I heard an identical story a couple of years ago, second-hand from a billionaire.

I have also heard tales of when the threatened actions were carried out, such as a family’s being murdered in their home, which was then set on fire and bulldozed. The “set on fire and bulldozed” tactic I have also heard more than once, and once from one of the people that it happened to. The day after I published my summary post on Israel and Palestine, Israel double-tapped a hospital in Gaza, which is up there on the atrocity scale, as Israel exterminates Gazans. Global elites do not need to be overly vilified, as they are only masters of a game that most of humanity plays, of making self-service the top priority, which is understandable in a world of scarcity and fear. Making self-service into a science is an achievement of the global elite in general, and there are dimensions of this that go beyond physical-plane issues, which I will explore soon.