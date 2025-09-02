As I have stated plenty, people should have their own paranormal experiences before they study spirituality. It brings the subject out of the realm of dogma, speculation, and superstition into something that is real, if often mysterious. We all see through the glass dimly while in physical reality. I was fortunate to have my first paranormal experiences at age 16. My free-energy fellow travelers generally had paranormal experience while young, too. Brian O’Leary was relatively old, at age 38, when he had his first paranormal experience while performing the same exercise that gave me mine. Brian was a gifted public speaker, and led workshops on spoon-bending, for instance. In his workshops, everybody would have a paranormal experience, except for the white male professionals. The thinking is that the often overly intellectual atmosphere in which they lived and made a living atrophied their paranormal talents, as well as the beliefs of materialism, which dominate mainstream science.

When people have paranormal experiences, materialism crumbles, as it is seen as a religion that is built on false assumptions. The “skeptics” are nearly all white male professionals. I consider organized skepticism to be a criminal enterprise, but even for the honest members of that movement, their minds can be so twisted by their ideological convictions that they just can’t see what is obvious to everybody else. Their blindness can be amazing to witness, and whether they are blind or dishonest is a common question when dealing with such issues. I am not sure that the answer matters much, as it means that they are either incapable of or uninterested in pursuing the truth. In a way, they are like the journalists that Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky wrote about, who were incapable of understanding what they wrote about. I think that most people in those traps of consciousness are there rather unwittingly, among the sleepwalkers of our world who will never awaken past their indoctrination and don’t want to.

But there are also those who are quite aware of the impacts of their actions, at least the more immediate ones, and they are usually those who made self-service a science. They are also called psychopaths and sociopaths, and I call them dark pathers. I have to admit that dark pathers can engender a certain respect, even awe, with me. They are a mirror-image of light pathers, and are committed to their cause. In ways, their dedication is similar to a light pather’s, but instead of focused on helping others, they are all about helping themselves. They are often highly successful, in a worldly sense. Dark pathers can become capable politicians and corporate executives, for instance. But they generally take delight in the suffering of others, in ways that the rest of us have a hard time comprehending. But as I stated in the previous post, the dark path really leads nowhere, and that becomes obvious if one becomes familiar with the human afterlife.

One dramatic paranormal experience is enough to shatter the tenets of materialism and materialist theories of consciousness. The natural next thought is usually that consciousness may not be dependent on the brain for existence, which brings up notions of an afterlife. All human cultures other than materialist ones have accepted that there is a human afterlife and that death of the physical body is not the end of existence. There has often been a lot of superstition involved in those cultures, which can really cloud the issue. To the credit of Westerners, there has been a lot of scientific investigation of the afterlife that shed religious baggage. Science does not need to be materialistic, and Brian advocated the scientific investigation of paranormal phenomena. I became familiar with near-death experiences (“NDEs”) back in the 1980s, with Raymond Moody’s work. In his latest book, he summarized what he considered scientific evidence that supported the validity of NDEs. For NDE experiencers, much of their reporting can be dismissed as subjective, but Moody’s book was about verification of the experiences by others, in which there was validated veridical and precognitive information that the NDE experiencer obtained, or phenomena accompanying the NDE that others witnessed.

This is considered the best NDE repository in the world, and I have read all of those accounts over the past 25 years. What I found interesting is that religious fundamentalists and “skeptics” have overlapped in their attempts to invalidate NDEs, as NDEs defy the “pearly gates” and “fires of Hell” ideas of an afterlife or the idea that there is no afterlife at all.

After many years of study, my take on NDEs is that they are a soul’s way of trying to “reset” an earthly personality that has strayed too far from the initial life plan. NDEs kind of jolt them back on track. I have never heard of an NDE experiencer who thinks that death is the end of existence. They all know. Relatively few have all of the NDE elements that Moody catalogued, but all NDE researchers agree that NDEs make better people. People come back from NDEs with a radically different orientation to life. They no longer care about status or possessions, and realize that life is all about love. Their marriages often do not survive, as the spouses of the NDE experiencers cannot handle their new orientation, in which their careers and possessions no longer matter.

What becomes clear when studying NDE accounts is that time and space do not exist in the afterlife as they do on Earth. In life reviews, NDE experiencers report seeing every event of their lives, not only in vivid detail, but they usually also experience how everybody around them experienced those events. And some had those vivid life reviews when they were only “dead” for seconds.

Also, I have encountered psychonauts who are able to go out of body and visit the afterlife, or what is also called the astral plane. Their reports are further validation of the afterlife idea, and the message that comes through very clearly is that we all reap what we sow. When we pass over, our personalities come with us. Many newly deceased are highly disoriented, especially in our materialist times, and many do not even realize that they have died. People who lived base lives, such as being addicted to alcohol, often hang around Earth to briefly possess a drunkard who passed out in a bar, for instance, to get a brief thrill of inebriation.

I have read many books that were dictated by the recently deceased to a psychic who transcribed their reports. One heartfelt message that I repeatedly saw was the advice to relinquish one’s physical addictions while living, as addicts carry their addictions with them, but with no way to satisfy them, which is torturous. Dying addiction-free seems to be a great blessing.

For those whose mentalities allow them to move on from physical reality, most usually go to someplace relatively pleasant, surrounded by loved ones who already passed on. Like attracts like, and in the immediate afterlife, people will end up associating with people who thought like them. So, avid members of a church will often find themselves in the same church with the same members. Such places could be what have been called “hollow heavens,” in which those people know they are dead, but they still listen to fire-and-brimstone sermons. Love like they never knew on Earth is available, but they ignore it to focus on hellfire talk. They eventually move on, but some get stuck there for millennia.

My general sense is that whatever mentality that we develop on Earth comes with us. All that we lose when we die is our physical bodies. Robert Monroe famously explored those afterdeath environments, and one of his pupils, Bruce Moen, wrote several books about his adventures. His experience that I remember best is his visit to the afterlife of somebody named Max, who was an emotional sadist in his earthly life. Max would not call his existence hell, but a wonderland where he could keep playing his sadistic games. The only problem was that Max had returned to his flock, and the only people to play with were emotional sadists like him. Instead of inflicting his games on unsuspecting victims, as he did on Earth, he could only play them on fellow sadists, many of whom were far better at it than Max was, so that Max bore the brunt of emotional sadism as often as he inflicted it. Moen concluded that Max’s existence was very similar to the Christian conception of hell.

But Moen also realized that nobody judged and sent Max to “hell.” Max was there because he wanted to be there. As soon as Max would give up his enthusiasm for emotional sadism, he would no longer be attracted to his “heaven” and would leave. But Max didn’t have anybody in his reality who modeled a more virtuous way of being, and when Moen arrived, Max had no reason to even question his choice. For Max, emotional sadism was the name of the game, but it was not as fun as it was on Earth.

This post can only scratch the surface of those ideas, but what came though very clearly in channeled material was that reality and ordering of creation. There are really no victims here, as hard as that may be to believe. We all asked to be here, and the seeming cruelty of not remembering asking seems to be a blessing in disguise that we will rarely understand while in the flesh. The Michael entity stated that Jesus emphasized the cruelty of physical reality, and he will get no argument from me. But I believe that in the Creator’s eyes, the worst of the worst of us, the most evil-minded people on Earth, are little more than children at play.

Max might never leave his hell, but the odds are that he will finally become sick of it, and another way of being will suggest itself. Moen visited Max’s reality with somebody who knew Max in life and wanted to help him. Many immense beings of light are there to help out, and the greatest light beings descend into the darkest depths to help out the lost ones.

Ra emphasized those themes of love of self and love of other self, and how they played out through the “densities.” As I stated, the dark path is a dead-end of sorts. On the other side, light-path beings experience an expansion into the realms of Creation, while dark-path beings withdraw into their perceived selves. Max is in a kind of self-imposed prison, but he made his shackles and is free to relinquish them whenever he wants to. Nobody is keeping him there against his will. When he finally leaves, he will be faced with the many whom he injured, and he will plan to make amends and balance that karma, which is often a painful experience, but a better kind of pain than when he played emotional sadism games.

This is kind of the long way of getting to my point on global elites. Many of them are dark pathers who have honed their games to levels that are hard to imagine. But as with Ed Herman’s structuralist view of how the media operates, there really is not all that much conspiratorial behavior that happens on the dark paths. Most of the darkness that we see on Earth is inflicted by “average” souls as they try to survive and procreate in a world of scarcity and fear. I have seen the global elite depicted as warlords, and each has his (rarely a woman) turf that he constantly protects. His “allies” will turn on him in instant if they sense weakness, and I suspect that there is plenty of “churn” near the top, like that turnover in the staff of their drug trade.

Whether it is “chemtrails,” ritual satanic abuse, eugenics, banking games, genocides, spook games, various addictions that they profit from (drugs, sex, gambling, processed food) and many other dark activities on Earth, I doubt pretty strongly that it is all orchestrated from the top. I doubt that dark-pather activities are all that coordinated at the top of the world’s power structure.

A recent example is the COVID-19 pandemic. From the very beginning, its possible lab origin was suppressed by the medical authorities, compliant scientific journals, and Internet venues such as YouTube and Facebook. All (cheap) early treatments were suppressed to make way for lucrative vaccines and other interventions, which likely harmed far more people than they helped. The lockdowns and masking were not only scientifically dubious, but they inflicted vast harm on humanity. Many millions of people died from the disease, by suppressing early treatments, and by taking the approved treatments. Trillion of dollars were wrested from the USA’s middle class and went into elite coffers. So, was it all one big conspiracy? I have seen many arguments to that effect. I have written about the medical racket since the 1990s, and while I don’t deny conspiratorial aspects of the medical racket, the vast majority is just people’s doing their jobs, the sheep lining up for the slaughter and ostracizing anybody who doesn’t. I think that COVID was another 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity situation, but it was so in our faces that millions began to awaken. I remain skeptical that the COVID ordeal was all planned, as a way to pave the way for a global depopulation, global technocracy, and the rest of those ideas. I think that conspiracists have been connecting way too many dots on minimal evidence. The way I see it, the important issue is not the 1% conspiracy, but the 99% complicity. My first college roommate was likely killed by the vaccine, and he embraced certain death over looking into alternative treatments, and I never even brought up that the vaccine may have given him his cancer. He would have violently disagreed.

A lot of what conspiracists see as a grand elite plan is actually “chaotic,” in that our planet provides so many dark-path opportunities. As long as humanity lives in scarcity and fear, all is well with the global elite, as they know how to operate in that environment, and like the societal parasites that they are, parasites can help maintain the environments that they can thrive in.

In short, those dark activities are really symptoms, not causes, of the malaise of our species. There is much more to come, including how to turn the corner as a species.