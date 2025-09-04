Global elites are not the focus of my work, but in our world, their existence is generally either denied or obsessed over, and neither is a productive reaction. I acknowledge their existence, especially since I bore the brunt of their machinations, and I know that they could easily end my life if they wanted, but I still do my work. It is kind of a delicate dance.

As I often state, however, with my 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity view of organized suppression and other “conspiratorial” topics, my big surprise was how nearly everybody fell in line with elite activities, eagerly doing their bidding, wittingly or not. Global elites really do not have to work that hard to thwart threats such as we presented in the 1980s. Our “allies,” corrupt officials, and others did most of the dirty work, gratis. I have seen that dynamic ad nauseum over the years. When I briefly rejoined Dennis in 1996-1997, the global elite raised their game to a new level, with a sting operation that involved American Indian tribes, a trillion-dollar trust, a penthouse suite in Manhattan, and the like.

Believe it or not, I am toning down these accounts of the global elite. I am fairly familiar with their murder operations for free-energy inventors and other threats, and I could go on about astronaut encounters with UFOs that they won’t publicly discuss, elite trade with ETs (Earth has things that they want), and all sorts of wild topics that I heard about from people who were close to the events or participated in them. Many of the craziest conspiracy theories are in large measure true, but they are rarely dealt with in an evenhanded manner in public, with wild, tabloid-level allegations by the conspiracist crowd, debunkers who work for the global elite, and the rest of that three-ring circus that only serves to muddy the waters so that most people just throw up their hands and relegate all of it to the lunatic fringe, which is just how global elites like it. Ed Mitchell said that that bizarre atmosphere was intentionally encouraged.

As I regularly state, all roads lead back to the godhead, and the dark path is not forever. Love is the energy of Creation. Consciously manifesting that love in this dense dimension is what we are all here for, and we have as many chances as we need. Beyond our physical reality, time and space do not exist like they do here, which becomes very clear when studying NDE accounts. Many NDE experiencers state that all of their questions were instantly answered, but when they returned back to their bodies, nearly all of that knowledge was stripped from their consciousness, for mysterious reasons, but it may be so that they could keep seeking such answers in physical reality. Knowing all the answers might ruin the game.

Going back 50 years to Seth, I have been aware of the concept of probable realities, in which there are many versions of me, living their lives. Ideas of no time, no space, and probable realities quickly tax my brain, and I can barely comprehend them. Our brains are not really equipped to understand such ideas. Quantum physics is similar in ways. As Richard Feynman said, nobody really understands quantum physics and scientists don’t even know what energy is, even though it is all that the universe is made of, according to orthodox theory. Scientists don’t even know where this universe came from. There are far more questions and mysteries about our reality than will ever be answered, but the quest seems to be important.

In Michael Roads’s visit to two future Earths, many of these ideas were evident, about choosing love, elite manipulations, ETs (both positive and negative), why they are here, etc. I have been told (by an alleged archangel) that Earth is informing souls that come to Earth that Earth has its own destiny and will not host dark pathers and the sleeping for much longer, and that a planet is being prepared for them to continue their journeys, but Earth is on a course toward its own ascension, and its days of hosting anything but loving and conscious beings are coming to an end.

I have seen numerous terms of what humanity may be on the brink of, from Heaven on Earth to Paradise Restored to the New Age to the end the Kali Yuga, and I am calling it the Fifth Epoch of the human journey. As the Michael entity said, we can still make Earth uninhabitable, and if we do, those most responsible for it will live on the dying Earth, as they reap what they sow, as that is how our souls learn.