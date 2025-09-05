This post will end this series of posts. To get more mundane about it, we are quickly making Earth uninhabitable, and global elites prevent the dissemination or independent development of technologies that could quickly heal the planet and humanity.

My studies of the human journey have led to many insights that I believe are important for what I do. In my opinion, many scientists and scholars have romanticized the human past. It was a dogma in anthropology for generations that preliterate people were largely peaceful. Beginning in the 1990s, that idea has gradually eroded, as the evidence became overwhelming. The enforced view in orthodoxy was that war was only invented with the rise of civilization (or the rise of farming), but the ethnographic accounts at contact with previously isolated societies (Australia, the Pacific Northwest, and Highland New Guinea), as well as the archeological and skeletal evidence, largely invalidated the Rousseauian “peaceful savage” idea. Hobbes won that fictional debate. Chimps have wars. Half of all offspring died before adulthood until the Industrial Revolution, in a trend that goes back to gorillas. In the hunter-gatherer phase, maybe half of those deaths were from infanticide, especially of females, as their parents could not afford to feed them. With the Domestication Revolution and the rise of civilization, half of the children still died, but more from diseases, especially in cities. While warfare reached new levels with civilization, societies were proportionately gentler than during the hunter-gatherer phase.

The Industrial Revolution was the watershed moment when human lives vastly improved. The subjugation of women, childhood death, infanticide, slavery, and other blots on the human condition largely ended with industrialization. Violence has greatly declined, even though we can destroy ourselves in ways previously unimaginable. Industrial societies are vastly more humane and peaceful than all that came before. Similarly, scientific factions have strenuously denied that humans caused the megafauna extinctions, as well as the extinction of all of our fellow human species. I have called that romanticization of the human past the Homo sapiens bias. That bias has done a disservice to the human progress that has been made. But if we don’t permanently solve the energy issue, and soon, this will have been a very ephemeral and perhaps terminal phase of the human journey.

All fears are ultimately rooted in physical threats to our wellbeing, and the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. In what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world of abundance and love, instead of scarcity and fear, violence and raping the planet should quickly end.

In a world of scarcity and fear, of 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, how can organized suppression and humanity’s complicity be overcome? My target audience is comprised of disillusioned idealists like me, and as my mystical mentor Seth said, the means become the ends. Consequently, I don’t see an effort to bring about a world of love and enlightenment that is not rooted in love and enlightenment.

To this day, I hear about attempts to unseat the global elite with coercion, violence, etc. I consider those plans to be based on Young Warrior delusions, as they believe in coercion as a solution. I strongly doubt it, and such efforts always plant the seeds of their own destruction.

When faced with this conundrum, which I have been contemplating for nearly 40 years, I always go back to my spiritual training and studies. I consider, Jesus’s “love the enemy” to be the most enlightened message ever given to humanity. In the two millennia since those words were spoken, few people have ever even tried that advice. But can we at least wish the enemy no harm? I do not wish the global elite any harm, unless no longer being Earth’s bloody dictators could be seen as harmful.

The tribal mentality, of attacking out-groups, is not the way out of this predicament. “Love the enemy” means that there are no out-groups, but in a world of scarcity and fear, that idea has never prevailed. When anthropologists have summarized the human journey, one positive development has been noted: in-groups have grown and out-groups have dwindled. Fewer people, proportionally, have been deemed expendable members of out-groups than ever before, and the relative abundance that industrialization created is primarily responsible for that change.

There is a popular fantasy of bringing evildoers to justice, putting heads on platters, and making our societies more just. I strongly doubt that the global elite will be brought to any kind of worldly justice in our lifetimes. I think that the best that can be hoped for is that they just slink away as their game of global domination ends. They can slink away with my blessings. As I have stated plenty, nobody gets away with anything. We all have our day of reckoning, and it is something that we do to ourselves. It is part of growing up as souls, and for all of the seeming evil that the global elite have inflicted onto humanity, there are no victims. We have all created this dance, we can decide on a different dance, and that is what my work is all about.