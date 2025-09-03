Global elites are at the pinnacle of various activities on Earth, but the average person will never encounter them. Only people who attract their attention will ever encounter them, and even then, most who were on the receiving end of elite interventions never suspected that they were. Global elites play a subtle game in the shadows, but I want to cover some other territory, first.

Dark pathers “only” comprise a few percent of humanity, and there are also light pathers, who are also a tiny fraction of humanity. The rest are the sleepwalkers that comprise more than 90% of today’s humanity, and their concerns are survival, procreation, and temporarily sating their addictions in their lives of quiet desperation. Anybody who has awakened and played on the high road knows what I am referring to. The awakening process can be brutal in today’s world, and the people that I seek for my little plan I call disillusioned idealists. They can be found in any walk of life, but they are often found in service professions, such as clergy, nurses, NGO workers and volunteers, etc. If they truly seek to help this world become a better one and keep their eyes open, they will eventually discover that what they are doing is not really making much of a dent. If they keep their eyes open and push the envelope, they will discover that the organization that they work for is not quite what it was presented as when they joined it.

I am not necessarily referring to CIA front organizations or others that are catspaws of the global elite, but all idealistic organizations eventually lose their way, which inevitably happens in a world of scarcity and fear. In such a world, organizational survival becomes the top priority, and it is in that struggle for survival that even the most idealistic organizations can lose their way. I do not know of an NGO that has not lost its way in some fashion. Some have been corrupted so badly that they became the opposite of what they set out to be. One recent example has been the ACLU. It has probably never really been much of a civil-liberties organization. When I met with Gary Wean, he told me that no organization in the USA would help us. Gary wrote in his book that the ACLU was useless and was actually controlled by the same Jewish mobsters that ruined his life. Ironically, the ACLU was recently taken over by a billionaire “donor” and became the opposite of a human-rights organization, as it leads the trans craze, which is an attack on the rights of women and children to be protected from perverse men. Kara Dansky worked for the ACLU, but was canceled out of her career for speaking up on the trans craze. In her latest book, she wrote of her dismay at what the ACLU had become.

I have seen what happened to the ACLU happen to all “idealistic” organizations, to one degree or another, and if their members keep their eyes open, they will see it. That sobering reality can drive its members to drink, quit, get fired when they try to reform it, etc. It can be tempting to abandon one’s principles in the struggle for survival, but as one of my first mystical mentors said, if somebody wants to be a practicing idealist, every step of the way must be worthy of the goal, because the means become the ends.

There are far higher levels of the light and dark paths than we see on Earth today. Ra once spoke of the relationship between Earthlings and those higher levels. On the light path, those who sign up for it on Earth are largely on their own. Higher beings rarely intervene on Earth, as the Earth experience is for humans to learn to paddle their own canoe, which is also why light-path ETs rarely intervene, as they have something like Star Trek’s Prime Directive of non-interference. The “miraculous” interventions that I had (1, 2) sent me on a rough ride and I don’t want to hear from that voice again, but my rescue of Dennis Lee was some kind of divine intervention. We all knew it. So, light-path entities operate in the shadows, too.

There are also beings that have mastered the dark path and live on “higher” planes. Earthly dark pathers try to contact them, even summon them, which can be seen in satanic rituals, for instance. But so-called devil-worshippers really worship their own egos, and their attempts to summon dark entities have the goal of controlling them, like trapping a genie in a bottle. Those higher dark-path entities are not fooled by such entreaties and generally do not arrive when summoned, as they know the game that dark pathers play, and those higher-plane beings do not want to engage in such dances. They see it as a waste of energy. Consequently, they also rarely intervene, but light pathers can be subjected to dark-pather “shenanigans.” They have to go into their activities with the purest of intentions and even then, calling for divine protection comes with that territory. Any attempts to astral travel, for instance, have to be performed with the purest of intentions, and even then, it can be hazardous, and I will give some examples that I am aware of.

I have heard of youngsters who can astral travel, who visited some of the facilities where evil activities happen, such as vivisecting captured ETs. Just witnessing such events can wreck people’s minds and spirits, but that is only part of it. When astral travelers peek into such enclaves, they can be detected by what are called “dark adepts” who can arrive in their earthly lives, to assess what threat that they might represent, to see if they need to be dealt with. These are very real risks, and when I hear of dabblers who try to make such visits, I have tried to dissuade them. These areas are not for dabblers and the curious, and I’ll finish this with an example that I recently read of.

Michael Roads was one of my favorite authors whose work I discovered in the 1980s, and Richard Bach’s blurb on his first book is probably why I bought it. I met Michael around 1995, soon before he published his book that contained two passages that I have written about for a generation. In the all-night out-of-body experience that began his odyssey, he visited two future Earths with his guide. The first was to a world in which dark pathers prevailed. It was a nightmare world that made Blade Runner’s LA look like Utopia. His next visit was to a future Earth inhabited by light pathers, and a Disney movie could not begin to portray it. Relatively few of today’s earthlings will incarnate into either of those future Earths, but will instead incarnate into a world where somebody like George Bush the Eighth is president as Oceania fights Eastasia.

I have known psychonauts like Roads who have made similar visits. In Roads’s books, his brash nature was evident, and he often fought against what he was experiencing as he struggled with his ego, denial, and the like. Those are common hazards of choosing the light path. Michael ended his final book with his exercise of making visits to people of various spiritual paths. His otherworldly mentor advised him to just visit and not get involved. In his visits to a non-pather, an average person just struggling through life, and a light pather that was struggling, Michael could not help himself and assisted them. Such assistance can create karmic bonds, which can be entangling, even with the best of intentions, and suck such people into incarnations that they had not planned on, to work through that karma.

Michael then visited those that he called “dark adepts,” and he stepped into an opulent boardroom that sat atop a skyscraper. That was exactly the kind of activity that I have cautioned dabblers from doing. Michael arrived in that boardroom in his invisible light body, or at least invisible to most in the room. But his intention was to visit dark adepts, there were several in the room, and they immediately sensed his presence. Their ringleader was a woman who was leading the meeting, and she continued to lead the meeting while being aware of Michael. Her henchmen immediately tried to “tackle” and control Michael, but Michael embraced love and became a beacon of it, shining brightly. That woman’s henchmen stopped trying to “tackle” Michael, but her most talented henchman then tried to use his dark arts to kill Michael. Michael stood rooted in love, and to that killer henchman’s dismay, not only did his attempts to kill Michael fail, they rebounded and killed that dark adept, whose collapse and death ended that boardroom meeting.

Michael then left. His mentor said that because he was rooted in love, his assailants could not track him to take vengeance. However, his mentor said that there would be some repercussions to Michael’s rash visit. Michael did not know what those repercussions might be, but a week later, his health began unravelling and he died the next year. His visit to “dark adepts” costed Michael his life. Michael lived to a ripe old age, but his life was shortened when he just had to visit dark pathers. That is a very real risk of playing these games, and when I hear the boasts of youngsters who plan to visit dark-pather enclaves, I strenuously try to dissuade them, and I’ll use the example of Michael’s foolish visit for the rest of my life.

I know that I am risking my life, doing what I do, but I don’t knowingly engage dark pathers. I may write about them after they die, like I did with Bill Delp, but I avoid them while they live. I do not recommend tangling with them. I have designed what I am doing to avoid such entanglements, and more on that is coming.