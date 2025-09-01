As I look back at my life, I had several pivotal moments that set me on my path. The first was when my family changed its diet in 1970, when I was 12, from processed food to whole food, to save my father’s health. But 1974 was my most consequential year while growing up. My mentor’s engine began making the news, and I got my dreams of changing the energy industry. My two months in Europe that summer comprised an awakening process, but my first paranormal experiences a few months later may have been the most important. I did not know it yet, but those paranormal experiences ruined me as a scientist before my career even began. Two desperate prayers, at ages 19 and 27, changed my studies from science to business and began an odyssey that even I sometimes have a hard time believing happened. Almost three years after that, I had my lifetime’s pivotal day on the witness stand, and I never saw the world the same way again.

I only survived those experiences because of my youth, idealism, and my spiritual training and study. Without those, I would not have lasted long. I consider my spiritual studies to be more important than my formal education, professional training and experiences, and they are probably the crux of my comprehensive studies, although I generally do not emphasize them in my public writings. I cover that territory in my spirituality essay, but I don’t touch the subject much in my other essays. What follows are my views on what this is all about, our lives on Earth, and how they relate to my mission of helping the biggest event in the human journey manifest.

Because I was a bookworm from the time that I could walk, when I had my paranormal experiences and was introduced to spiritual literature (a few years of Sunday school before adolescence did not really count, and I had rejected organized religion by the time of my paranormal experiences), I dove in. In the late 1950s, Richard Bach was walking one night and heard the words “Jonathan Livingston Seagull.” He did not know where the voice came from, and it was not until he took the same course that gave me my first paranormal experiences that he was able to write the book. He sought to understand what had happened to him, and he eventually sat in on the sessions that a woman had, in which she took on another personality that dictated books. That woman’s name was Jane Roberts, and that other personality was called Seth. When I had my first paranormal experiences, the books that Seth dictated became a sensation in spiritual circles. The terms “channeling” and “New Age” had not come into vogue by then, and I didn’t like them when they did, but I learned to live with them. I encountered another book then, titled the Aquarian Gospel of Jesus the Christ, which was written by a minister at the turn of the 20th century, in a trance state, in which he allegedly psychically accessed the actual events. For several years, I read and reread those books. I read the Aquarian Gospel each night in bed for about two years.

After graduation and my failed attempt to return to my natal city of Seattle, I began my career in Los Angeles, and the next three years were my life’s unhappiest. But as compensation, I dove into LA’s spiritual community, and the stories are true about the excesses of the New Age. There were so many spiritual hucksters and poseurs there, but I still got a lot of value from those days on the spiritual front. Seth was still my basic reference point, and Roberts kept publishing Seth books, which I eagerly devoured, until she died in 1984. When she died, I did not know that there was an entire field called channeling, and I did not discover that until years later. In February, 1986, my life’s second desperate prayer led me to Dennis Lee, and by November of that year, I chased Dennis to Boston. All that I brought with me was my music collection, clothes, and my little spiritual library. The rest I stored in my grandmother’s basement. On the way to Boston, I stopped in California for two weeks, and my friend, who was an instructor of that course that gave me my first paranormal experiences, said that a man in LA was channeling Seth, and I attended my first channeling session. There were several dozen people in the room, but the first ten minutes was just me and Seth, and he read my mind. It was a gift to me, to let me know that he was real. I eventually attended nearly 50 sessions by that channel. Seth never quite did that again with me, and he didn’t need to.

After Mr. Professor and I busted Dennis out of jail, my heroics were no longer needed and I began my days of study that have not ended. I soon began buying all sorts of spiritual material and many channeled works, even subscribing to three channeled magazines over the years. I came to appreciate the Michael and Ra teachings as much as Seth’s work, and those three will largely be the basis of this post.

Seth called Creation the “All That Is.” Seth said that the bedrock of our reality is a “Unit of Consciousness,” which is far smaller than the smallest subatomic particle. Basically, the All That Is is consciousness, in infinite variation. Seth said that he spent many lifetimes on Earth, and that Jane was an aspect of himself. Seth said that he also had “big brothers,” one of which came through Jane at times. While Seth was gregarious, often hilarious, and loved drinking wine while dictating, his “Big brother” (AKA Seth Two) sat stiffly, as if unused to a body, but he said that his joy gave birth to universes.

In the late 1980s, I began to study the Michael teachings, and Michael focused on how the soul learned through incarnations in physical reality. Michael drew a picture of how souls grow through their incarnations, from infant to old, similar to how a human ages. Michael said that the godhead (AKA Tao) was the source of creation, and that everything that came from the Tao would eventually return, enriching the Tao through their experiences. Michael described seven planes of existence beyond the Tao, and that physical reality was the first level, where the most elementary but essential lessons were learned. Michael said that humans became ensouled about 60,000 years ago, and ensoulment is another level of the game in physical reality. The next plane is called the astral, and is where souls live when they are not in physical incarnation. Physical reality seems to be the place where souls can grow fastest, but it is not the only way to grow. Michael acknowledged that physical reality is the hardest and cruelest plane of existence. In general, a soul will come to Earth more than 100 times to get what it came for, and each earthly personality is carefully chosen by the soul, to fill out its Bingo card of sought experiences. Incurring and repaying karma has been the engine of growth of souls here on Earth.

Michael said that he was comprised of over 1,000 souls, so had access to the life experiences of more than 100,000 earthly lives. Michael lived on the plane above the astral, called the causal, and he said that the higher planes were as much a mystery to him as the astral and causal planes were to us. I had a reading by a famous Michael channel in the early 1990s, which was startlingly accurate and prescient. In Michael’s teachings, souls can choose to grow through pain or joy, and nearly everybody on Earth today has chosen pain. Michael describes the two poles that earthly personalities operate between, which are love and fear. Michael described Jesus, Buddha, Lao Tzu, and Sri Krishna as representatives of the Tao, here to remind people of our divine natures and what we are here to learn about, which is love, and that we are all one. Corrupt priesthoods have distorted their messages, however, which is normal in a world of scarcity and fear.

Around the same time that I began studying the Michael teachings, I began to study the Ra teachings. Ra’s emphasis was that most souls that come here muddle through, but for those who actively pursue service to others or service to self, they can “graduate” to the next “density.” In Ra’s framework, Jesus was an exemplar of service to others (AKA love of others), while Genghis Khan, Rasputin, Hermann Goering, and Heinrich Himmler made the grade on the “love of self” path. The problem with the love-of-self path is that it is a dead-end of sorts. Those entities cannot get back to the godhead on the service-to-self path, as it is ultimately illusory, and I once described what that encounter might be like. The choice that we all face every day is whether to serve ourselves or serve others. Serving others is the quick ticket to graduation.

I can barely scratch the surface of these teachings in this post, but I hope that this post gets across the general idea. The bottom line is that the so-called dark spiritual path is not forever. It is a detour of sorts, back to the godhead, but it also teaches important lessons. Some of the greatest light beings explored the dark path at length. Michael said that the general evolution of souls through the physical plane plays the same essential game, and that there are a million ensouled species in our galaxy. In Michael’s conception of species, he said that Earth had two ensouled species: humans and cetaceans.

Over about a ten-year period, I sat in on around 70 channeled sessions and had many psychic readings, sometimes by channels. The themes were all generally the same, in that I am an older soul on a mission, perhaps as my final penance after helping melt down Atlantis, but I also helped plan Earth school, should be “retired” by now, but I have a need to see humanity through these tumultuous times. I don’t know the truth of that, but it seemed to explain my bizarre journey.

ETs also come into the picture, and my understanding is that this corner of our galaxy has something like Star Trek’s federation, and most of the earthly ET presence is to help humanity get over the hump. But they also have a code of non-interference, like Star Trek’s Federation, so they kind of have a ghostly presence on Earth.

Michael stated that humanity is at real risk of wiping itself out and making Earth uninhabitable, and that one-third of ensouled species that can manipulate their environments do that. I don’t need channels to tell me that we are on the brink. It is obvious to anybody with eyes to see.

There is a lot more territory to cover, which is coming.