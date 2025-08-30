In Steven Greer’s recent movie, he discussed the problems with inventors and the methods of organized suppression, but he went very light on the rest of us. The biggest obstacle, by far, is an indifferent, somnolent, and easily manipulated public. When I saw my fellow employees cheer the theft of Dennis Lee’s company, which my boss helped engineer, it was my first big awakening moment during my journey with Dennis. The low integrity of the general population is the main reason why we are in this predicament. It was my journey’s primary lesson, but almost nobody wants to hear it. I have seen mystical reasons that seem to explain why the world is dominated by sleepwalkers.

Our social systems have perverse incentives, too, which help explain why the suppression of free energy is 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, and this post will summarize the situations that I encountered on my journey. The first time that I was exposed to the complicity of the masses was when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food when I was 12, to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. I soon discovered that nobody wanted to hear it. People were addicted to the pleasures of their diets and did not want to hear about how their diets were unhealthy, even when they knew that their diets were killing them. I watched people embrace certain death rather than change, and I had to witness it a few times before I began to understand.

When I had my first paranormal experiences, I did not know it yet, but they ruined me as a mainstream scientist before my career even began. Three years later, my first existential crisis led to a desperate prayer that was answered, and I changed my studies from science to business. Thus began eight years of idealism and disillusionment before my second and so far last desperate prayer was answered. A key moment in those years was discovering that a close relative was a part-time spook who worked for Henry Kissinger, when Kissinger had no official role with the American government. My relative’s spook life ruined him, and he drank himself to death. Unless people are psychopaths, their consciences tend to bother them after murdering people, which my relative did as part of his job. It was my first inkling of the hit men and women that I would encounter on my journey with Dennis.

The first one that I saw was Betsy. She was more of a sociopath than a psychopath, and when her nose was rubbed in her crimes, she quit her job with the Attorney General’s office and taught law school. But even though she was the most virtuous of those sicced on Dennis’s companies, she could not help herself and was eventually disbarred for looting her client’s bank account. When she quit the Attorney General’s office, she was replaced by a woman whom I saw lie about Dennis for years. She is a noted “consumer advocate” who is a “philanthropist” today (here is an example of her many lies about Dennis). A couple of weeks after meeting Dennis, I saw a “consumer advocate” reporter tell what I later learned was an outrageous lie about Dennis’s company, and she eventually became a news anchor and had a long, successful career. It was my first brush with the idea that the media might not pursue the truth.

A month or so later, Dennis told me about how Bill Delp had driven one of his employees to suicide. Bill was definitely a psychopath who was hired to take out Dennis’s company, allied with Betsy, in what I call an inside-outside job. About a month after that, my boss helped engineer the theft of Dennis’s company on behalf of Mormon grifters. My boss became the new president, and I saw several groups fight over the carcass of Dennis’s company. In retrospect, it was my first indication that the global elite had become involved in wiping out our efforts.

Soon after I became Dennis’s partner in Boston, we were contacted by the global elite, both its “White Hat” and “Black Hat” factions. The White Hats gave Dennis anonymous calls of encouragement, while the Black Hats tried to buy us out, for $10 million initially. When I became Dennis’s partner, he saw me as his protégé, and I heard the story of his life. He should be dead dozens of times over. He survived several hit attempts by mobsters, was in combat in Vietnam, was nearly murdered in prison, and he had other brushes with death, including hospital negligence.

Then my mentor had Dennis relocate our company to my home town of Ventura, California, just before officials in Massachusetts could strike. But Dennis also had an audience with New England’s most powerful electric company executive. Soon after we arrived in Ventura, Dennis found a national ad campaign that worked, and money began pouring in. We became a mecca for a time, and people came to our offices to tell horrifying stories of what happened when they crossed the elites (1, 2), and some was likely global elites. Then we got raided and taken out several months later, after Dennis rejected a billion-dollar offer from the CIA to fold our operation (a definite offer from the global elite). Dennis was soon arrested with a million-dollar bail. My life’s pivotal moment was my day on the witness stand, as the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. It inspired me to bust Dennis out of jail, in the biggest miracle that I ever saw. Promotions were handed all around for the people who got their hands bloody in taking us out.

In Ventura, as with Seattle, an inside-outside job was performed on us by corrupt officials that allied with another Mormon grifter named Ken Hodgell. Ken was a contract agent like Bill was. Ken pulled off one too many scams and spent about 15 years in prison. Many years after Ken helped collapse our company after Dennis was arrested, one of my “Isn’t that interesting?” moments was when Greer stated that the Mormon Financial Empire was the ringleader of the global elite. I have to give Mr. Engineer credit for admitting that he and Mr. Researcher were “saps” for signing on with Ken’s play. Mr. Researcher scoffed at my warnings when Ken made his play. Mr. Deputy looked and acted like a Boy Scout until my day on the witness stand, and Ken looked and acted like Mr. Rogers, until it came time to steal our company.

The big surprise of those years was not that there was a global elite that took us out, but how nearly everybody eagerly helped them, wittingly or not. From our thieving business partners and employees to local, state, and eventually national officials, everybody lined up to get their piece of us. One official even admitted to us that he did not care if Dennis was innocent or not, and he admitted to lying as much as he needed to in order to get his coveted conviction. The same year that he made that admission, he became the first president of the Southern California Fraud Investigators’ Association. I could not make that up if I tried.

Our systems are corrupt and criminal, from top-to-bottom and end-to-end. To blame all what happened on the global elite is simplistic, naïve, and foolish. That is where I learned my 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity lesson on how organized suppression (1) works. Dennis eventually admitted that his allies hurt him more than his enemies did.

When I moved away from Ventura (and I have not been back) and began my days of study, I not only began to encounter others like me (disillusioned idealists), but I began to see explanations for what I experienced that were similar to what I discovered during my adventures.

On the disillusioned-idealist front, I soon encountered Ralph McGehee’s CIA memoirs, which chronicled his long path of awakening that climaxed in his hotel room in Saigon in 1968. Ralph spent his last years at the CIA, quietly biding his time, studying the CIA’s archives, in preparation for writing his book. Ralph was an anomaly. Many other colleagues kind of figured out what the CIA was about, and like Ralph, they were trapped in their careers, so the halls at Langley were filled with zombies, shuffling through the halls, drinking themselves into a stupor each evening, and counting their days to an early retirement. CIA employees who woke up and spoke out could literally be counted on one hand until the 21st century. There are a few more today, but only a few.

For a secular explanation for what I discovered, Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model was perhaps the best that I saw. It was a structural model that did not rely on a vast conspiracy to explain the media’s incessant lying. Ed argued that a confluence of elite interests exerted their influence over the media, so that people who just did their jobs unconsciously bowed to the dictates of those influences to produce propaganda instead of news that would productively inform the public about how the world really worked. Ed did not deny that elites could directly intervene in the news process, but Ed argued that they rarely needed to, as the media machine chugged along on its own to serve elite interests. Ed’s coauthor Noam Chomsky said that our systems of indoctrination and control operate subtly, and people who think independently are weeded out of the system, beginning in kindergarten, so that those who rise to levels of responsibility do not need to be told what to do. Those New York Times journalists who parrot the lies actually believe them. Even though the media is one of the seven cartels that run the world economy, there is relatively little conspiratorial behavior happening.

I saw these kinds of lies and behaviors in the free-energy community, too. Dennis’s chief libeler in the free-energy community was lionized and I have been presented his lying article (that is his claim to fame) at least a dozen times and lauded by people who should have known better. The naïveté and lack of discernment could be stunning.

When I published my first website in 1996, I came into contact with a “skeptic” who was just beginning his “skeptical” career. I am about half convinced that he was being compensated for his “skepticism.” His initial 15 minutes of fame was his lying article in the house organ of organized skepticism. When I publicly exposed his lies, he would make up new ones. He stalked me on the Internet for more than a decade, heaving his disinformation bombs at me wherever I engaged the public. He folded his tents right after Dennis was banned from the American energy industry. I saw him get a round of applause at YouTube. He tried to contact me earlier this year. He is definitely persistent, and it is more psychologically interesting if his obsession was to meet twisted ego needs rather than just doing a dirty job, like Bill Delp did.

I have written that for the size of the human herd, the job of the global elite is surprisingly easy, as the masses do nearly all of their dirty work, gratis, as they enslave themselves. As with Ed’s propaganda model, the global elite rarely have to directly intervene. Dennis had to survive his business partners, mobsters, and local interests before the global elite got involved.

What comes next will be my more comprehensive view on the issue of global elites, which includes mystical aspects, and how to overcome the organized suppression and humanity’s inertia to manifest the biggest event in the human journey, so that a world of abundance and love reigns instead of our world of scarcity and fear.