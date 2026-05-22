The video of this post is here.

In my previous post I discussed various paranormal phenomena that I have experienced. Pretty much everybody in the free-energy field that I respected had similar experiences. Brian O’Leary and I had nearly identical initial paranormal experiences, for one of the many strange parallels of our journeys.

Brian approached the paranormal as a scientist. There is a great deal of evidence for the paranormal, but it is pretty easy to have paranormal experiences, which is superior to any scientific investigation. Knowledge comes from experience. But for all of the spectacular paranormal experiences that I have had, I have long read of the paranormal experiences of others. And they did not have to be classic paranormal experiences to be mind-blowing and life-changing. For instance, what can we call my friend’s underground technology show? He watched antigravity and free-energy demonstrations, which defied orthodox physics. Can that be called paranormal?

In Robert McLuhan’s masterpiece, he discussed how the issue of life after death captivated him. He began his journey as an agnostic, but he felt that the issue was so important that it merited investigation. He saw many accounts of debunkers who denied the paranormal and life after death, and he decided to get to the bottom of the issue. He expected to see claims of the paranormal and reports of life after death that the debunkers expertly invalidated. Not only did McLuhan gradually become appalled by the slipshod and often irrational work of the debunkers, but he soon realized that there was a mountain of scientific investigation of the paranormal, going back to the 1800s, which the debunkers pretended did not exist. Many prominent scientists performed those investigations, on topics such as life after death and reincarnation.

McLuhan’s book covers many of those investigations, and I have many books in my library on those investigations (such as this one), which chronicled investigations from the 1800s to the 21st century. But as I always say, I encourage people to have their own paranormal experiences before they embark on such endeavors.

One area of particular interest for me has been the near-death experience (“NDE”). Raymond Moody coined the term NDE, and I am not sure when I became aware of his work, but it was likely in the 1980s. I had some familiarity with his work when I read Dannion Brinkley’s Saved By the Light in the mid-1990s. That began my NDE studies, and I have many books in my library on NDEs, from first-person accounts of their NDEs to scientific investigations. I have read hundreds of NDE accounts. I have read every account in this repository, for instance, which is considered the best in the world. I have regularly visited that repository since the early 2000s, to keep up on the reports.

One striking aspect of NDE accounts is that they happen to everybody, no matter how young, old, religious, or materialist they are. Through my studies, the sense that I have of NDEs is that they generally are a way for a soul to “reset” its earthly personality that lost its way and was not achieving its life’s plan. An NDE jolts them back on track. People who have NDEs become better people. They realize that life is about love, they no longer care about careers, material prizes, or status. Their marriages often fail because their spouses cannot handle their new orientation.

Moody’s latest book was unique in his canon, in that it presented what could be called scientific evidence of the reality of NDEs, generally when other people participated in the events.

Many accounts reported one of the most startling aspects of the afterlife: time and space do not exist there like they do here. Time and space define our reality, but they have little or no relevance beyond physical reality, which is hard to imagine while we live in physical reality. Our brains are very limited in what they can process.

But what comes through very clearly in most NDE accounts is that love beyond mortal comprehension is the like air that is breathed on the other side. That is the aspect of passing over that I look forward to the most.

Just like how Seth read my mind when I met him, as he established his bona fides with me, channels will often do something that is physically “impossible,” in order to get people over the hump beyond thinking that it is all imagination or fraud. When the original Michael channeling group began using a Ouija board to establish contact, Michael made a demonstration to establish his reality. They were meeting in the basement of a house, with all doors and windows closed, and Michael said that he would demonstrate his reality. Instantly, the room became 20 degrees Fahrenheit colder and a wind blew through the basement. It was an “impossible” event that Michael only performed once, as Seth did with me.

Those mountains may not be enough to convince a “skeptic,” but nothing is for them. I have heard accounts of “skeptics” who witnessed dramatic paranormal events, and it freaked them out and they fled. It was like their world ended.

In finishing, there is a mountain of scientific evidence of the paranormal, if people only seek it.