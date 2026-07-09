The video of this post is here.

Serg has made another post, and that one is primarily about political stripes, freedom of speech, what I call retail politics, and an astute comparison between what I call the Third (agrarian) and Fourth (industrial) Epochs. It is an important post. This reply will discuss some of Serg’s post, but I will also focus on what I am attempting and why. Serg has used the Byzantine Empire as his touchstone recently and in his latest post, and it is a good point of reference.

I want to make one thing clear: If there was an enlightened electorate, retail politics would work for bringing humanity into what I call the Fifth Epoch. But few people on Earth see past the horizons of their immediate self-interest, the system actively brainwashes them, and the politically active are almost all trying to butter their bread in some way or see elites as the root of our problems when they are only a symptom.

In a world of scarcity and fear, everything eventually becomes corrupted. Ostensibly Christian Europe, which theoretically followed the teachings of Jesus, inflicted the greatest catastrophe in world history onto humanity. The most enlightened teachings can be corrupted into justifying the greatest crimes, as humans can believe and justify anything. As Dennis Lee once told me, our systems are corrupt because people are corrupt. I see it as the challenge of becoming a truly sentient species. This issue can be seen in all walks of life.

In the USA, for instance, whatever the public wants does not matter much to those who run things. Noam Chomsky discussed that issue in his latest and likely final book. I know that John F. Kennedy was not killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, and sitting American presidents have been outright puppets ever since. That alone should give anybody pause in thinking that what I call retail politics really matters much. If the world’s most powerful politician is a puppet, which politician isn’t? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes literally auditioned to become a candidate that the political machine supported.

So yes, the retail political system is largely worthless on many fronts. Soon before he died, Brian O’Leary informed me that electoral politics was a dead end, and he would have known. What I call the retail elite (Trump, Musk, Gates) is far down the hierarchy of power on Earth.

There was a big reason why I divided the human journey into four Epochs. Each Epoch was founded in its energy practices, and in each Epoch, humanity accessed far more energy than in the previous Epoch, generally an order of magnitude or more, and that energy leap is what made the next Epoch possible. Without those energy breakthroughs, the Epochs would not have happened. We would still be bipedal apes, with brains the size of a chimp’s. There would have been no explosive brain growth, no arrival of Homo erectus on the evolutionary scene, no conquest of Earth by behaviorally modern humans, no agriculture and civilization, and no Industrial Revolution. None of it would have happened without those energy breakthroughs. The so-called political changes were an outcome of those events, not a cause. People adapted to the higher energy levels, which led to Epochal changes in the human journey. Politics is a side-effect.

The limitations of each Epoch are very clear. Take the Byzantine Empire, for instance. I have studied it a bit in recent years, and about 90% of its members were farmers. The agricultural surplus only supported a tiny elite and professional class. Agrarian civilizations always lived on the thin edge of survival, as they constantly rose and fell, at the mercy of the climate. Multi-year droughts spelled the end of many agrarian civilizations.

No Epoch was ever energetically sustainable. The human journey is a story of burning through one energy source after the other, generally to exhaustion (megafauna, forests, soils, fossil fuels). We are currently burning through the fossil fuels that power industrial societies a million times as fast as they were created, and they will largely be gone in this century. Humanity has inflicted an awesome toll on the planet. There is not enough fossil fuel on Earth to support all of humanity at industrial-society standards, and even if there was, it would create an environmental catastrophe even faster than our current trajectory

But the rising energy capture and surplus has also made human societies far more humane and less violent, because they could afford to be. As Azar Gat stated, the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. Solve scarcity and we solve violence, and only one thing can do that: abundant and harmlessly produced energy.

Bucky Fuller stated that politics was obsolete as a fundamental problem solver, that its primary function was determining who got access to scarce resources, and that when humanity knew absolute abundance, what we call politics would largely vanish. In a world of abundance, the exchange aspect of economic activity becomes meaningless. Politicians and economists will almost entirely vanish in the Fifth Epoch (and what would remain will be unrecognizable), but so will most aspects of our world.

I am in the middle of a series of posts that Serg’s posts have inspired, on how I came to my “choir” approach. It was a process of life-ruining and life-risking trial and error, the kind that few on Earth have ever undertaken. What I saw can’t be seen from the cubicle or by surfing the Internet. I have written on the people I seek for this Epochal task: disillusioned idealists. They woke up from their brainwashing the hard way, by witnessing their ideals as they met reality. My message to them is that what they experienced is a universal situation with humanity today. But their willingness to pursue their ideals, to then honestly see how far short reality fell, is what led to their awakening, and my effort requires the caring and awakened. Anything less will lead to nowhere, in some of the ways that Serg describes in his writings.

Serg clearly lays out what freedom of speech really means, and at minimum, it is the freedom to make statements without being punished for them. Serg then argued, quite successfully, that that was just a minimal baseline, and that it was a small freedom if there was no way to be heard. Ed Herman also wrote on this issue. Incidentally, Serg interacted with Ed and Noam back in the day, and they were their usual responsive and helpful selves. Serg is right that the “left” is more evolved than the “right” is. I see it as an issue of older souls. The right sees self-servingness as the key to life, while the left is largely other-serving. This is a theme in my work.

One of my sayings is that all politics is about reshuffling the deck of scarcity (largely to the reshuffler’s benefit), and that is no help in achieving abundance. I have lived through, witnessed, and heard of the many ways to fail at this Epochal task. What those failed approaches all had in common was being mired in scarcity.

Serg wrote about the folly of waiting for some benevolent elites to deliver that sequestered technology. The global elite know very well that the delivery to those technologies for public use means the end of elites. That is why they have been so active in preventing public awareness and use of them. Elites made “sense” in the Third and Fourth Epoch, but they will make no sense in the Fifth, when everybody is richer than Bill Gates is today. Slavery made “sense” in the Third Epoch but became an obsolete social role in the Fourth.

Serg also remarked on the limitation of the left’s version of structural analysis, which is blinkered in key ways, such as denying that global elites even exist. Global elites have the most unaccountable power on Earth, and it is almost entirely invisible to humanity, which is why it is so unaccountable. The key existential issues that humanity faces today have both structural and conspiratorial aspects to them, but the left and right have lopsided perspectives, largely because they think like victims rather than creators, and creators create with love.

Serg discussed the infighting and other failures of leftist movements. My choir will be comprised of awakened Boy and Girl Scouts, and infighting will be the last thing on their minds. If they can hit the notes in chorus, the rest will be easy. They won’t be singing to their social circles, but singing to attract more like them. Hitting the notes is the only price of admission, and as Serg noted, anybody can do it. There will be no sneaking past the global elite. This will happen in the light of day. I am doing it now.

The greatest triumph of the global elite is making the Fifth Epoch unimaginable. My work is all about making it imaginable.

If that choir can hit the notes, there will be no need for leftist “struggle,” defeating elites, and so on. The safe delivery of those technologies for public use will form the foundation of the Fifth Epoch, and everything else will be noise. Years ago, I wrote what the first century of the Fifth Epoch can look like. I hope to live to see it begin, but I am at peace if I don’t.

These are my initial thoughts on Serg’s beautiful post, and I invite discussion of it.