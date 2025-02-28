I began forming my Epochal framework around 2008, when I obtained Earl Cook’s book on energy and the human journey. Richard Wrangham’s work was also influential, as was Frans de Waal’s, as was Keith Otterbein’s and other anthropologists’ on issues of the human journey. I don’t recall any one scientist’s work that put it together for me. Ed Herman was highly critical of Steven Pinker’s book on how violence has declined over the human journey, for good reason. Pinker, Ian Morris, and Azar Gat are all imperial apologists, which is a professional hazard for white male scholars that few escape. However, I think that the idea that human societies have become less violent is richly supported by the evidence, and human societies have become far more humane over the Epochs.

The question is why, and 15 years later, I think that what Wrangham noted in his Demonic Males captured the essence, in his chapter on bonobos. Bonobos are chimps that became isolated south of the Congo River around one million years ago or more, where no gorillas lived. Without gorilla competitors, those chimps adapted to gorilla diets, their foraging parties became large and stable, females banded together to end male dominance, and bonobos are far more peaceful than chimps. Chimp societies are hundreds of times more aggressive and violent than the most violent human societies today, and perhaps half of all male chimps die violently.

I came upon a big academic dispute over the origin of human warfare, which became personified by Wrangham and Douglas Fry. Wrangham argued that warfare was millions of years old, going back at least to chimps, while Fry argued that warfare was unknown until the past 10,000 years or so, and really arose with civilization. Otterbein called the debate one between the “hawks” (warfare is old) and “doves” (warfare is young). This is the modern version of the classic fictional debate between Rousseau and Hobbes. Were the savages peaceful, or was life nasty, brutish, and short?

I have come down on the side of Hobbes and the hawks, as the evidence strongly supports it. The most recent work that I read on this subject was Gat’s magnum opus, which echoed other works. Australia was a continent of hunter-gatherers, which was the best window of how hunter-gatherers lived, and the first-contact accounts showed a continent in which warfare was endemic. About a quarter of the men died violently.

The Pacific Northwest culture was a settled hunter-gatherer culture, isolated from all civilizations until white people began intruding, and the first-contact accounts also recorded highly violent, warring societies. New Guinea Highlanders were completely isolated from the rest of the world until the 20th century. They can serve as a proxy for early farming societies before the rise of civilization, and the first-contact accounts showed their culture to be the most violent on Earth. A third of Highlander societies went extinct each century from warfare.

The Australian, Pacific Northwest, and New Guinea Highlander societies were all patrilocal and dominated by male gangs, which had a lot to do with their violence. In the rare hunter-gatherer cultures that were matrilocal or multilocal, generally because megafauna hunting declined with the megafauna extinctions and gathering became more important, those cultures were far less violent and warlike, and the same went for matrilocal or multilocal horticultural societies.

But hunter-gather societies had far more casual brutality than agrarian ones did. In hunter-gatherer societies, abandoning or murdering the elderly was common practice, especially when food was scarce. For the nomadic hunter-gatherers, if a woman gave birth to twins, she picked which one to kill, as she was not able to carry and care for two of them.

Settled societies were less brutal, but that is relative, and industrialized peoples can scarcely comprehend the privations and daily brutalities of preindustrial life. Going all the way back to gorillas, half of all offspring died before adulthood until just the past two centuries, and infanticide was common until industrialization.

But agrarian societies were more humane than hunter-gatherer societies, and industrial societies are far more humane than anything that came before. Why is that? From my studies, it became clear that societies became more humane when they could afford to be. Agrarian societies did not kill their elderly and infants like hunter-gatherers did. They had more reliable food (energy) and more reliable shelter, which really meant that they were wealthier. They basically had access to more energy.

What distinguished each Epoch from the others were their energy practices, and each Epoch tapped far more energy than the previous one. That, more than anything else, explains why human societies have become more humane over the Epochs. In my demographic group – white male professionals – the odds of dying from another’s violence is far less than 1%, or about two orders of magnitude below the hunter-gatherer odds (99% less). That means that murder was about 100 times more prevalent in hunter-gatherer societies than in my community of professionals (I live across the street from Microsoft’s headquarters).

Gat stated it the best that I have seen: the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is at the root of all violence. In what I call the Fifth Epoch, violence will be largely unheard of and it will be quickly addressed. Childhood adversity will end, and I think that we will see a new kind of human. In the Fifth Epoch, deprivation will not exist, and societies will be humane in ways that are hard to imagine today, but nobody ever saw the next Epoch coming until now.