Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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Hello Wade, as a follower of Jesus Christ and a Bible believer, your story worries me. These "friends" of yours are demons, and the things that you have been practicing are opening doors to another dimension which God wants to stay closed for your safety. Those in the New Age will tell you otherwise while simultaneously feeding your ego by telling you how gifted you are. It saddens me that your father basically groomed you to be a part of this world without a thought as to the risk of your eternal soul.

You seem to be alright with it at this point in your life, which tells me that either you haven't had any negative interactions with these demons as of yet, or maybe you just see it as normal for you. Either way, I just want you to know that there is a way out if you so choose. By asking Jesus (not the mystical one but the real risen Christ) into your life and asking Him to be your Lord and Savior. If you start reading the New Testament you can become acquainted with His true nature, not the false one you were taught by the New Age teachings.

Just a warning, your "friends" will not be happy if you do this, in fact, they may try to make your life miserable. You will have to stop any occult practices and completely trust and give yourself to the Lord Jesus, and he will protect you, they fear Him.

If I am totally out of line, I am sorry. I do not wish to offend you, but to offer help. I was once lost myself, but through His mercy, I have found peace in Him.

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