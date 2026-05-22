The video of this post is here.

A truly comprehensive perspective is not confined to our physical universe, which is partly why few scientists develop comprehensive perspectives. There is a mountain of evidence that physical reality and our senses (or extensions of them) tell only part of the story of our existence. I have constantly cautioned people about studying spiritual literature before they have had paranormal experiences. It makes all the difference in the world to have paranormal experiences before beginning to explore spiritual literature.

I’ll begin with some of my paranormal experiences or those that I witnessed. I was raised to be a scientist from the cradle. I read all of the paleontology books in my grammar school’s library by fifth grade.

The first crack in the façade of establishment science for me happened at age 12, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. A generation later, after my radicalization, I learned that the book that inspired that change was banned in the USA for being contrary to biomedical dogma, but that book was right, dogma was wrong, and that book’s advice forms orthodoxy’s first line of defense today. I am surprised that I lived to see that. But I had not learned that about the medical establishment by the time I was 16. I was on the scientific track in school, I got my first energy dreams when my mentor’s engine began making the news, and I was developing a no-nonsense approach to the world.

Then came Silva Mind Control. My father had the family take the class in December 1974. The class was presented scientifically, as a way to consciously control our brainwaves. When awake, our brainwaves operate at about 21 cycles per second. The Silva course was 40 hours long at the time, comprised of about half lecture and half what I now know to be meditation exercises, accompanied by tape recordings that helped us attain a meditative state. Back then, galvanic-skin-response technology was becoming popular, so that people could witness evidence of their brain’s relaxation into slower brainwaves. Attaining the alpha state, at about half the cycles per second of the normal waking state, was a goal of our exercises. In deep sleep, the delta state predominates, and it can even go below one cycle per second.

We took the course over one week: four hours each evening on the weekdays, and two ten-hour days on the weekend. During one exercise, I fell asleep. During our exercises, the instructor told us that if we fell asleep, three touches on our shoulder would wake us up. All that I remember is being shocked awake by what I learned was his third touch, and I did not awaken for to the first two. That was my only warning about what was coming.

The meditation exercises became increasingly active and involved, as we imagined the mental exploration of inanimate objects, then plants, animals, and then people. The class’s final exercise was breaking into groups of three to “work cases.” The process was for each of us to identify a person with health problems, as our “case.” The point was to diagnose their problems and imagine their getting better. The process was for one person to act as the psychic (it went by another name in the class), and another person would read the information off the card that the third person had completed about their case.

My case was easy to choose. My first employer, Isaac Brown, was injured on the same job that I cracked my ribs on, which ended my employment. Isaac got a nail in his boot that pierced his foot. But Isaac had diabetes and lost the feeling in his foot. He did not know that there was a problem until his infected foot virtually exploded one day, and he lost half of his foot. Isaac was black, from the poor part of Ventura. There was not a black family on my end of town in those racist days. I have an eidetic memory, and I still vividly recall seeing him write my paycheck one day. He lost the end of his right index finger in a likely accident, and that finger ended at the second knuckle. I remember watching his splayed hand write that check. But I did not even think of that finger as I wrote out my card, which I think only listed his diabetes.

My case was the first one that my group worked. The psychic was a white woman, probably around 30 years old. The class was held in Santa Barbara, an hour’s drive from Ventura. The way that cases were worked was that I gave my card to the moderator as the psychic closed her eyes and went into her meditative state. The only information on my card was Isaac’s name, age, sex, and city of residence. Being a scientist-in-training, I made sure to hide my card until I presented it to the third person, a man, who then read off: “Isaac Brown, male, age 43, who lives in Ventura, California.”

The Silva course was not marketed as a way to become psychic, but as a way to improve memory and creativity. I can’t say why that woman took the course, but I doubt that it was to become a psychic. The first ten seconds after that man read my card to the woman changed my life forever. Within a few seconds, the woman said, “I get the impression that he is black.” Then she held up her right hand and bent her index finger, while saying that he was missing the end of that finger. I did not write that on the card.

In that instant, I knew that the materialistic models of consciousness were false. There was no way that that women would have known a poor black man who lived an hour’s drive away. I sat there, stunned. I don’t even remember if she properly diagnosed Isaac’s diabetes, I was so floored by her statement about Isaac’s finger. I would never see the world in the same way after the first ten seconds of the first case that I participated in.

A little while later, it was my turn. There are many psychic techniques, and mine that day was the mentally put on the “head” of the person in my case, and feel what she felt. It can feel like you are making it up, but I went with what my imagination told me, and I said that she had a stroke that paralyzed her right side. I was right.

Back then, when people took the Silva Course once, they could sit in on future classes for free. One of my two best friends when I grew up took the course soon afterward. All sorts of psychic events happened. Our instructor taught us to read auras, and we all could. We would all see the same thing, such as what color the aura was (they could be gold, red, blue, etc.) and where it was most predominant (around the head, arms, etc.). My mother eventually got into reading auras. My father got into all aspects of the paranormal, and he was a highly gifted psychic. All humans have this ability, but it can atrophy from disuse.

That friend and I worked cases in my home one day, and I read one of his relatives. As I did the reading, my back suddenly arched like I was a hunchback. It stayed that way for the entire reading, and it was highly evident how I was hunched over. It felt very strange. When I got done, I asked my friend if it meant anything, and he replied that that aged relative was hunched over and could not stand straight. I had many events like those in those days.

Five years after my first paranormal experiences, Brian O’Leary had the same experience while performing the same exercise. It ruined him as a mainstream scientist, as he could no longer drink the Kool-Aid of materialism, which is the religion of mainstream scientists. What we did is called “remote viewing” today. Before Brian’s life-changing experience, Brian watched some of the world’s leading scientists spend their afternoons ridiculing accounts of the paranormal as they sipped their sherry. They were high priests who were defending their religion. Brian then knew better, and his remote-viewing experience was the beginning of the end of his career as a mainstream scientist.

I soon began reading spiritual literature, and my first influences were Seth, channeled by Jane Roberts, Richard Bach (who attended a Seth session, trying to understand how he wrote Jonathan Livingston Seagull, as a voice in his head told him that name as it dictated the book’s story to him), and I spent two years reading the Aquarian Gospel of Jesus the Christ before going to sleep each night. The sense that I got of Jesus in that book was that he was a mystical master who in no way wanted to be worshipped. His mission was to show what the human potential is and remind us where we came from, as we are all divine children of the Creator.

When I went to the university, my roommate in the dorm, Robert, got cat-scratch fever in his arm and was about to be operated on. For ten minutes each day, for a week, I did “laying of hands” on his arm. When he saw his pessimistic doctor the next week, his cat-scratch fever had almost disappeared, to the doctor’s amazement. Almost 40 years later, Robert had me work on his son, who had a traumatic brain injury, and I did so each night for a week.

Immediately after college, Robert took Silva, and I am close friends with the instructor of Robert’s class. Robert and I were roommates in LA for a year, and one day I proposed an experiment that I had heard of. I bought two identical tomatoes. I put each in a glass of water overnight, but for one of them, Robert and I went into our meditative state and touched the outside of the glass that held a tomato. We mentally projected energy into that tomato. The next morning, I took the tomatoes out of their glasses and set them on a paper towel in our kitchen. After two weeks, the control tomato was a rotten mess. The tomato that we projected energy into looked nearly the same as on the first day. That tomato eventually began to shrivel as it lost its water. I finally threw it away after two months, as it had mummified, and finally got some mold on it. I eventually learned that our experience, of “mummifying” fruit, was typical.

That summer, I tried it myself with two identical strawberries. I did not put them in water, but just held the one that I projected energy into. I set them on my water container (I have drunk purified water since I was a teenager). When I came home from work the next day, the control strawberry was a puddle, while the one that I projected energy into looked the same. The next day, my “energized” strawberry had disappeared from atop my water container, and I guessed that Robert threw it away. A week later, I moved that water container, and sitting behind it was my strawberry. Robert must have knocked it off. Like that tomato, that strawberry still looked pretty good, and it was slowly mummifying like that tomato did. Brian did similar experiments with Marcel Vogel, and had similar results. What we experienced was typical.

In the Silva class, we were taught that for people terminally ill, working a case could either result in dramatic improvement and even recovery, or the subject would die in three days, as they used that energy to make a peaceful transition. I worked four cases like that over a couple of years, and they all died in three days. I had a hard time with that, feeling like an angel of death, and I did not do any more cases like that.

But in my LA days, I joined meditation and spirituality groups, and witnessed some amazing events. One old woman bent a spoon with her mind at one gathering. The woman who hosted that gathering became a close friend and even one of my investors with Dennis.

One day, that friend told me that a girl was dying of leukemia at a local hospital, and that several people would attempt to heal her. I went after work. The girl was 17, and her spleen was a big lump in her side. There were maybe five of us that evening, and we began laying on of hands, one at a time. When it was my turn, it was a highly emotional event. I went into my state, placed my hands on her side, and projected with all of my might. When in that state, our eyes often go into REM sleep mode, which I always did. It was an overwhelming experience for me, as my eyes went crazy and I felt heat pouring through my hands. One of the other healers said that I got “into it.” The girl remarked on how she felt the heat pour into her from my hands. I don’t scoff at videos of people who can create fire with their hands. I consider them adepts. I returned each evening, but it never felt like it did that first time. Something happened that first time, and while I later visited her, a whisper in my head said that she was dying. When I returned on the third day, her room was empty, as she died that afternoon.

I became close friends with her mother, Lori, for the rest of her life. I felt like a failure with her daughter, but Lori said that after my session, the atmosphere in that hospital room transformed from a place of fear into a place of peace and light, and her daughter had a peaceful transition. Lori had a fractured neck vertebra from an automobile accident that did not heal properly. I did several hands-on sessions on her neck over the next year, and when I last saw her, a decade later, she said that she always thought that I had healed her neck, which healed after our sessions. A few years after her daughter died, Lori told me that she did not even believe in reincarnation, but her daughter seemed to reincarnate as her niece.

On the way out to Boston, to chase Dennis Lee across the continent, I spent time with friends and family in Southern California, and I attended my first channeling session, by somebody else who channeled Seth, in which the channeled entity read my mind. He let me know it in a way that entertained us. I attended about 50 sessions by that channel in later years, and the channeled entity never did that again: he did not need to. It was his gift to me for my enthusiasm.

I met my future wife in another otherworldly way, as I recognized her in the instant that we met, and I told her so. I have not done that in my lifetime, before or since. She lived two blocks from where my first girlfriend lived, in one of the many larger-than-life moments of my lifetime. That was one of many instances of my “friends” at work.

I befriended a different channel, and one day the entity told me that I had a strong contract for a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it happened later that day. I had an earlier session with that channel, in which the channel asked to realign my spirit with my body. When I assented, I was immediately overcome with what I now know was extreme vertigo, which is the only time in my life when I had vertigo.

I was around many events like those in those years, but the most spectacular for me was the voice in my head that changed my studies from science to business, as it answered a desperate prayer. Eight years later, it came through again when desperately asked for, which sent me straight into Dennis’s company. Even I sometimes have a hard time believing that happened. I recently discussed the third time that I heard from that voice, amid amazing paranormal experiences, and I was not happy with the voice that time.

In 2005, I made my first visit to Mount Adams to watch UFOs fly over, and I was treated to a spectacular display in which the craft seemed interact with the mind of my host. The next year, a craft seemed to interact with mine.

In 2010, I was invited by one of Brian’s colleagues to swim with wild dolphins in Hawaii, and after a few minutes of my Wade’s World talk (and my guide asked me to lower my voice), the dolphins arrived for a spectacular encounter that my guide had not witnessed in 20 years of guiding dolphin encounters. I think that dolphins like the idea of free energy. I hung out with the dolphin community a little, they considered dolphins their friends, and I heard accounts of how they read minds.

My otherworldly “friends” have not let me off easy in this lifetime, with horrors and miracles that I can tell that they orchestrated. It is what what I call being on “special assignment” looks like. I have no regrets, but it has been far from easy.

This post recounts only some of the paranormal experiences that I have had in my lifetime. I have not attended a channeling session in more than 30 years, and it has been at least 20 since my last psychic reading. On my desk is my tarot deck (which Dennis’s assistant introduced me to). Robert’s widow wants a reading, as she says that I performed an amazingly prescient reading for her a generation ago. I just read the cards.

For more than 50 years, I have had all manner of paranormal experience, and I have witnessed many others. It was only after that initial experience in the Silva class that I began exploring spiritual literature. There is actually a great deal of scientific evidence of the paranormal, and that comes next.

P.S. I am not kidding: just as I finished readying this this post for publication, my wife came into my office with the news that a close friend died today, a friend that I was thinking of just yesterday (he comes up on my desktop/screensaver, along with 4,000 other photos), whom I wanted to see one day soon, if I could afford it. I strongly doubt that this was a “coincidence.” Then, literally a few minutes later I got an email from a pal with overwhelming synchronicity, both the good and the bad. Something is up with my life right now. My “friends” are active, and I am almost bracing myself for what comes next.