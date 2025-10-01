My previous post briefly discussed reports a decade apart on the state of the world’s environment and its ability to host life. This post will get into the details and the impact that free energy would likely have.

For nearly everybody on Earth, the arrival of what I call the Fifth Epoch is not primarily going to be about healing the planet, but about an unprecedented skyrocketing of human standards of living. Poverty, violence, crime, war, childhood adversity, and nearly all diseases will quickly vanish with the Fifth Epoch’s arrival. All global rackets will collapse and elites will vanish, as that social role will no longer make any sense. Human societies have become far less violent and far more humane over the Epochs, because they could afford to be. Those trends will reach unprecedented heights in the Fifth Epoch. The most dramatic changes will be for people who do not live in the industrialized world today. But everybody’s world will end with the arrival of the Fifth Epoch, and nobody will miss it. I have seen estimates that it would take a generation to eliminate global poverty with free energy. It could happen faster.

Just as the elimination of childhood death was a side effect of the Industrial Revolution, the elimination of environmental destruction will be a side effect of the arrival of the Fifth Epoch. I see a great rise in human conscience. Vices will no longer be virtues. When people are no longer pitted against each other in a battle for survival, people will not abuse each other and develop their self-righteous rationales for it. I am fully aware that almost nobody on Earth can understand what I am discussing. They will not until the Fifth Epoch arrives, and that is normal.

I once heard Noam Chomsky discuss how efforts to establish animal rights comprised a positive development. In my lifetime, there has been a vast improvement in the treatment of animals in the West. Unfortunately, tens of millions of animals are still sacrificed every year in the USA for research purposes, including vivisection. I regard that as an evil practice that will end in the Fifth Epoch. I have been a vegetarian since the 1980s. In the Fifth Epoch, I think that probably everybody will become vegetarians. If people do not need to eat animals in order to be healthy, I doubt that anybody will. Like Chomsky, I have high regard for human decency, particularly when it doesn’t cost anything to be decent. As I have written, I think we will see a new kind of human in the Fifth Epoch. Today’s geniuses will be average people in the Fifth Epoch. Enlightenment previously only seen in spiritual masters will become commonplace.

Edward O. Wilson proposed that half of Earth should be given back to nature. In the Fifth Epoch virtually all of it could be, and human interactions with nature will largely be those of appreciation and symbiosis. I know that it is hard to even imagine from where we stand today, but it will become obvious in the Fifth Epoch that that is the direction that humanity will take. Indoor farms will easily be able to feed all of humanity with perfect diets, primarily based on whole foods, particularly fruits and vegetables. Today, there is a fledgling indoor-farm industry. Its main limitation is energy. In the Fifth Epoch, that obviously will not be an issue. The day is fast arriving when indoor farms, with AI robotics doing the work, will easily be able to feed humanity, if free energy is available for public use. A tiny portion of Antarctica could have indoor farms built (with AI robotics, of course) that could easily feed humanity 100 times over. Or on an artificial continent in the Pacific, or in orbit around Earth, or in everybody’s basement, in homes that can be moved anywhere in the solar system. The possibilities are endless, and all of humanity eating whole, fresh food would be the norm. All degenerative diseases would quickly disappear. The infectious-disease and degenerative-disease rackets would soon end, along with all the other rackets.

I have seen objections to the idea of indoor farms because it is somehow unnatural. Nothing about farming is natural. Domestic crops and domestic animals only exist because of human intervention, basically through selective breeding. I doubt that plants will mind living in perfect growing environments. I foresee the end of domestic animals. Humans may still partner with animals, as with pets, but the relationships will be far more enlightened than what we have today.

Since the beginning of the Domestication Revolution, Earth has lost about half of its plant biomass to human activities. Today, 96% of mammalian biomass on Earth is humans and their domesticated animals. In the Fifth Epoch, humanity will no longer need to exploit Earth’s ecosystems in order to live well. Nature can have it back.

I have been thinking along these lines since 1987, when I became a partner in a free-energy effort. In 2001, Steven Greer wrote an essay on the environmental implications of free energy. Around the same time, I wrote one of my earliest essays on what the Fifth Epoch can look like, and I have only refined it in the years since then.

Greer’s perspective has doubtlessly evolved since 2001 when he wrote that essay, as has mine. Greer understands full well that the arrival of free energy (and to a lesser extent, antigravity), will be the biggest event in the human journey. I foresee the end of cities and nations. I doubt that there will be politicians in the Fifth Epoch, and since Jimmy Carter presided over the greatest proportional genocide since World War II, I’m not sure how wise I would call him, as Greer did.

Those issues aside, I will now deal with the measures of planetary health in this report, and what will happen to them in the Fifth Epoch.

Atmospheric Particulates and the Ozone Layer

I’ll start with the two good news boundaries: the ozone layer and particulates in the atmosphere. Both were in the safe zone 10 years ago and remained so, and they even improved a little. I described the hellish air in Los Angeles in my youth. Those days are largely gone. Even Shanghai’s and Peking’s air are far cleaner than they were a decade ago. Humanity is burning more hydrocarbons than ever. The reason for particulates (AKA aerosols) going down is because we are burning them more cleanly, but that does not reduce the carbon dioxide. The ozone layer is less damaged than it was a decade ago and scientists lay this at the door of banning various chemicals that harm the ozone layer. So, some progress has been made.

In the Fifth Epoch, humans will not burn anything, and the human contribution to atmospheric particulates will end. If people need flames for some reason, I would suggest burning hydrogen. People could endlessly split water into hydrogen and oxygen and then burn the hydrogen, which results in water. In the Fifth Epoch, I foresee that anything that causes environmental harm will not be done. Since everybody will be richer than Bill Gates, nobody is going to be arguing that their survival relies on damaging the environment. Harming the environment will be seen as stupid, even evil, and nobody will need to be reminded for long. If humanity wanted to replenish the ozone layer from our damage, it would easily be accomplished. So those problems would be permanently solved.

Ocean Acidification

The crossing out of the safe zone on this issue is what spurred the article that I read. Carbon dioxide in the air is removed by rain water, and it forms a weak acid. Also, chemicals such as sulfur have been burned with oil and coal, which also creates acid. Earth’s ocean has borne the brunt of the acidic rain. Organisms that use the calcium in the water to make their shells, as well as the world’s coral, will begin dying off as the ocean becomes more acidic. Of course, there will be no combustion that creates carbon dioxide in the Fifth Epoch. It would also be easy for Fifth Epoch humanity to bring the ocean acidity back to normal levels.

Freshwater Changes

That report distinguished between stream changes (blue water) and soil-moisture changes (green water), and both are out of the safe zone. In the Fifth Epoch, freshwater will be a universal for humanity. Freshwater can be recycled indefinitely with free energy, and ocean water can be desalinated with free energy, in ways that do not harm marine ecosystems. Soil moisture is a concept related to agriculture, but when humanity gives Earth back to nature and the ecosystems recover, measuring soil moisture won’t be very meaningful. As with all of these areas, humanity in the Fifth Epoch can easily heal nearly all the damage that has been inflicted on Earth. Species driven to extinction by humanity will not return, but Earth’s plants and animals will once again flourish, and not be subjected to plundering by humanity.

Land System Change

The vanishing forests, as Earth is turned into one big farm, ranch, and city, have had devastating ecosystem impacts. Much of the Fertile Crescent has been turned into desert by human activities over the past 12,000 years. The forest-to-farm-to-desert trajectory is very evident. I know that along with free energy and antigravity, many exotic materials have been developed. Humanity will have no need for animal skins or wood or wool or milk in the Fifth Epoch. I see Earth remediated back to nature, almost in total – cities, roads, dams, etc.

Climate Change

The report had two areas of climate change. One was rising carbon-dioxide levels, and the other is called radiative forcing, which is how carbon dioxide sends infrared photons back at Earth, instead of escaping into space. That is the primary dynamic of Global Warming. Carbon dioxide is nearly in the high-risk zone, and radiative forcing is way into the high-risk zone, as the second-highest risk on the list. Of course, with the arrival of the Fifth Epoch, this will become an obsolete issue. Climate will have no impact on human welfare anyway, but it would also be easy to reverse the damage. Humanity could bring carbon-dioxide levels down to pre industrial levels easily, like setting a thermostat.

Modification of Biogeochemical Flows

Nitrogen and phosphorus were the two areas related to this. These are both well into the high-risk zone, and nitrogen is the furthest into the high-risk zone of all of these topics. It comes from farming pollution. Again, with pristine indoor farms that produce zero pollution, this is another issue that immediately goes away. The current damage could also be easily remediated.

Introduction of Novel Entities

These are industrial chemicals, including plastics. I foresee a world in the Fifth Epoch in which no industrial chemicals are introduced to nature, or novel materials, and what exists can all be cleaned up.

Change in Biosphere Integrity

This had two subcategories, of functional integrity and genetic diversity. These are just more impacts of human domination of Earth’s ecosystems, which wrecks them, drives species to extinction, etc. Once humanity no longer exploits and destroys ecosystems for human benefit, this will recover. As usual, humanity can help along the process.

Summary

For humans who live on the brink of survival, enthralled by greed, in-group ideologies, and other ego traps, they don’t care about any of this. But I seek the people who do, and I know who I’m looking for. They are the people who care for something other than their self-interest and have broken free from their in-group ideologies. They are relatively rare on Earth today, but I believe enough of them exist so that my plan can work. That is what I am trying to find out.