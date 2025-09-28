In my 2014 essay on energy in the human journey, I briefly summarized some of the issues that Spaceship Earth is facing. Humanity is toying with making Earth uninhabitable. I referred to a 2015 paper on the issue, and I just saw the most recent summary. I am also attaching the graphics. The measure that triggered the 2025 article, ocean acidification, was safely in the green in 2015, and it passed into the danger zone in 2025. Unsurprisingly, no measure got better, and most got worse.

2015

2025

Humanity has its toes over the edge of the abyss, and the solution that makes it all go away, almost overnight, is ignored, denied, or feared by nearly everybody on Earth, even though it has been on Earth for longer than I have been. That is a surreal part for me.

I have a plan that will work, if I can find the people for it, and I know who I’m looking for. This is why I am at Substack.