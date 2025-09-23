I have been interacting with various kinds of activists recently, and the subjects of free energy, its organized suppression, and role of the spooks came up repeatedly. I have dealt with these subjects at length in my writings before, but this post will be a little different.

I recently identified a hit man who was sicced on Dennis Lee’s company, after he had died. I will likely never publicly identify my spook relative who worked for Henry Kissinger, as his immediate family may not know of his secret life, and it is not my place to reveal it. Ralph McGehee was officially on the CIA’s payroll, with a GS rating and a pension. Usually, contract agents are used for the dirtiest, most illegal work, such as assassinations. The CIA man who offered Dennis a billion dollars to fold our operation was an errand boy for the global elite. He likely only had a vague understanding of whose interests he served. We had many hit men and women sicced on our companies over the years, from corrupt officials to lying journalists to contract agents. When they died or were defanged enough, I named them, such as Ken Hodgell and Betsy, and I recently linked to a bunch of corrupt officials, who are all retired.

Ralph worked for William Colby, and Ralph saw Colby publicly testify. Ralph knew that Colby was lying, but Colby came across as honest, which Ralph called a remarkable talent, to lie that convincingly. Ralph never saw a CIA official tell the truth in public. Many years later, according to Steven Greer, Colby contacted Greer’s organization, to transfer some exotic tech, like what my friend saw, to Greer. Colby was found floating in a river a few days later. I once watched a movie that had a fictionalized version of how Colby may have been killed. The spooks definitely murdered JFK, and the CIA covered it up, led by Rockefeller fixer Allen Dulles.

On Colby’s murder and the alleged tech, when my friend was kidnapped for the underground show, he was told that what the public thinks are ET sightings are really spook technologies. That aligns with Greer’s stance. Greer says that most UFO (AKA UAP) sightings are human tech, but that ETs are also here. I’ll buy that.

These are deep, dark subjects, and I know more than is healthy to know, from the mental challenges alone, but I try to keep it at the margins of my work. The spooks play an important role for the global elite, but I do my best to ignore them and stay out of trouble with them. The spooks shortened Brian O’Leary’s life. I think that my approach will avoid too much spook attention, but I could be wrong. I am just looking for people who can sing the song of abundance, and I know who I am looking for.