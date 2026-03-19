The video of this post is here.

This post will cover a subject that I have long written about and I’m too familiar with, although I wish that I wasn’t. This post will be about spooks and the global elite. Almost nobody on Earth has a balanced and informed perspective on this issue, which is part of the problem for what I do. Conspiracists often have a fixation on the issue, but usually at the level of tabloid speculation, titillation, and paranoia. The so called political left, with its fixation on structural analysis, tends to deny spooks altogether, or focuses on the bureaucratic aspects of that milieu that leave paper trails, which is only the tip of the iceberg. That is how the left denies any conspiracy behind JFK’s murder and other events, led by the likes of Noam Chomsky. So the subject can become a battle between denial and obsession.

My father had to have a top-secret clear clearance to work in Mission Control at NASA during the Space Race. Brian O’Leary had to have one to become an astronaut. I have several relatives with top-secret security clearances. I have known and encountered many people who were in Vietnam. Some were doing Special Forces work on secret and “off the books” missions, as they slaughtered people. Unless people are psychopaths, they do not kill people with clean consciences, no matter what the rationales might be. A common fate of such people is drinking themselves to death, which was the fate of my close relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger, when Kissinger had no official role with the American government. Very few of those people have moments of truth like Ralph McGehee had.

None of this is new. We can go back to chimps with their surprise raids on their neighbors, which human hunter-gatherers also did. Moving into the agrarian Epoch of the human journey, Machiavelli wrote that more princes succumbed to ruling-class conspiracies than through warfare. Secrecy, deception, and cloak-and-dagger violence are deeply baked into human behaviors. So it is, in a world of scarcity and fear.

Global elites, who likely began their rise to global dominance with Europe’s conquest of the world, have mastered the secrecy game, so much so that the “left” denies their existence. The global elites that I refer to do not include what I call retail elites, such as Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and David Rockefeller. Sitting American presidents are puppets, and Gates and Musk are nowhere near the top of the global power structure. I have heard plenty of hair-raising tales over the years, from both participants and those close to them. I generally don’t report third-hand rumors.

I have heard that the intelligence field is one of seven cartels that control the global economy, and I will not challenge the idea. But the intelligence field also serves the other cartels, and there is plenty of overlap and they all interlink at the top.

I got to see the results of spook behavior in my life and of those around me, while hearing plenty about it from people who approached our organizations. We repeatedly bore the brunt of organized suppression, which emanated from the county, state, national, and global levels. The CIA man who offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation was just an errand boy for the global elite, and he likely greased palms regarding Dennis’s arrest and subsequent treatment. When the sheriff’s deputies stole our technical in the raid, it likely ended up in the hands of the global elite. We had encounters with the “Black Hats” and “White Hats” all the time. So-called White Hats kidnapped my friend for their exotic technology show. The guy who hosts UFO viewings near Mount Adams got involved with free energy until the spooks came running and people died. I heard many spook tales from him.

John Perkins was taught in his economic-hit-man training that after the CIA overthrew the Iranian government in 1953, it began to privatize covert action, so as to never be accountable to the American government. The mobster/CIA line is a thin one that has often overlapped, such as Jack Ruby’s role in the JFK hit. The CIA rents out eavesdrop-proof rooms at Langley, in which one of the retail elite (whose name you have all heard) questioned one of Dennis’s associates about Dennis for hours.

While Steven Greer’s Lost Century video was good in ways, it also skirted several issues, perhaps understandably in a short presentation. All of these situations are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, as nearly everybody plays along. One talented provocateur, such as Bill Delp or Ken Hodgell, in the midst of 100 average people, and the provocateur prevails, as he gets everybody to slit their own throats. Watching them play people like violins, as they played their greed, fear, and naïveté, comprised some of my life’s greatest lessons.

When the spooks kill people to protect the rackets, such as poisoning Max Gerson or giving Brian O’Leary a heart attack, it is always done surreptitiously, and great care is made to make the murder attempt look like something else. They have many ways to kill people. Newcomers to the free-energy field often try to play the “sneak past them” approach, which is so foolish that it can be fatal.

I recently wrote about the Epstein issue, and I recently read an ex-Israeli intelligence official state that, via Epstein, Israel has been blackmailing Trump into his Middle East activities. Not a lot would surprise me there.

In summary, the spook world is very real, and what the public is aware of is only the tip of the iceberg. Spooks generally ruin their lives by playing that game, unless they are already psychopaths. That blood does not easily wash off. Their tactics are used across the spectrum of power structures, from inner-city gangs to the global elite. At the highest levels, their game is the most refined and sophisticated.

I know how to end all of this, but I can’t do it alone.