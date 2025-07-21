As I did with my media post summary, this will be my summary of posts on the American Empire, with subsections. This task is presenting challenges of organization, as there is great overlap in the subjects that I deal with, which is an outcome of taking a comprehensive approach. As I looked through my hundreds of posts, I see that I will need to break off some American Empire subjects into their own summaries, such as Donald Trump’s current presidency.

As an American, I can speak most knowledgably about the workings of my great nation, which is history’s richest and most powerful, and an empire that pretends that it is not one. After my radicalizing days in the pursuit of free energy, I began my days of study, which continue. After my first stint with Dennis Lee, I realized that how the world really worked bore little resemblance to how I was taught that it worked. Seeing how the media and legal systems really worked, when they targeted us, was part of the education of my lifetime, the kind that people cannot buy.

My imperial studies began when my media studies did, starting with Ralph McGehee’s CIA memoirs. He exposed the CIA as a handmaiden of genocide, and as I will come to soon, the CIA was involved with the murder of JFK and its cover-up. A couple of years later, I read Howard Zinn’s work, which was the first time that I saw Christopher Columbus’s image tarnished. As fate would have it, I read that while I worked in Columbus, Ohio, during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the “discovery” of America. Needless to say, my views on Columbus Day have changed.

I read David Stannard’s devastating American Holocaust the same year, and it was the first time that I saw Junípero Serra’s image tarnished. I went to a grammar school named after him, just down the street from the house that I was raised in, and I won its first spelling bee. Serra was literally sainted in 2015, but I came to understand that Serra was the Hitler of California, and his chief legacy was the extermination of California’s coastal Indians, from San Francisco to San Diego.

I was born in Washington State, and early in my studies I learned that George Washington, that greatest of Founding Fathers, is arguably history’s greatest swindler, as he architected the plan to steal a continent, which worked brilliantly. I learned that the heroes, saints, and Founding Fathers that I was raised to admire were really mass-murdering thieves and genocidists. With genocide comes great propaganda, to this day, and Wikipedia cannot even bring itself to mention Washington’s greatest achievement.

I eventually learned that all societies do that. It is a way of forming in-group cohesion, which all social animals do, and the American method is heavy with delusions. I began studying the American and Western mythology that I was fed nearly from the cradle, and how the American Empire was built. The American imperial reality will never be fairly dealt with the mainstream media, as it is an imperial tool and a racket unto itself.

At Substack, I have not gotten into much detail on the 19th century, as the USA was busy stealing a continent, but I have written on it at length in my site’s essays, such as here. Although George Washington called the new nation an infant empire, the USA did not become a proper empire until the early 20th century, as it digested Hawaii, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico. The USA was already the world’s greatest industrial power before the World Wars, and World War II ended with the USA’s unprecedented global hegemony. We were somehow the leader of the “free world” as we eagerly hired and protected death-camp Nazis and began invading and overthrowing governments with abandon, in neocolonial style. American foreign policy has long been the greatest force of evil on Earth, at least for what is visible.

I was born during humanity’s most prosperous era, and I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group: a white, straight, male, American baby-boomer professional.

John F. Kennedy

I was five years old when I saw my grief-stricken mother watch JFK’s funeral. Little did I suspect that 25 years later, I met a former policeman, Gary Wean (audio version), who heard from a frightened U.S. Senator that JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation that was intended to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Gary published the account of his encounter with that Senator in his 1987 book. In 1997, the Operation Northwoods document was declassified, which was a 1962 plan made by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to stage fake terror incidents and frame Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba. The Joint Chief’s plan was revived just as the CIA began its false-flag operation in early 1963. As soon as the Northwoods document was declassified, Gary’s testimony should have been the foundation of all subsequent JFK-assassination research efforts, but Gary’s testimony is still largely unacknowledged.

With the latest round of declassified documents, the most prominent narrative, which swirls around Oswald, the CIA, Cuba, and E. Howard Hunt, is nearly exactly Gary’s testimony, but it is still largely ignored and dismissed by JFK-assassination researchers. It is the elephant in the room that few will acknowledge, which is a black mark against the JFK-assassination researcher community, not to mention the mainstream media, as many in those ranks do not seem to be able to impartially weigh the evidence.

I concluded from my studies that JFK was a lukewarm imperialist and had to go. Gary had other connections to the JFK hit. In 1947, Gary had a conversation with Jack Ruby, who was a close associate of Mickey Cohen, who was a close associate of Menachem Begin. Ruby was a high-ranking Jewish mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as. The Ruby/Cohen/Begin connection was one of several for why Gary is the originator of the hypothesis that Israel was behind the JFK hit. Israel was definitely a beneficiary of JFK’s murder and it may well have been involved, but I think that it was more muscle than mastermind if it was, as plenty of interests in the USA also wanted JFK dead. Although it is not that important to me, my money is on the Eastern Oligarchy and Military-Industrial Complex, and the Rockefellers were likely involved. The CIA is the standing army of the Fortune 500, and Rockefeller-fixer Allen Dulles led the cover-up of JFK’s murder. Dulles despised the man who fired him.

For me, the greatest lesson of the JFK hit and cover-up is that with his murder, the American presidency was permanently demoted. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it. The JFK hit is relevant to many aspects of my work.

Israel and Gaza

Noam Chomsky is Jewish, and so was Ed Herman. They were my first influences in studying the media, and I always thought that they were at their best when calling out American imperial behavior and the media’s treatment of it, which they also thought was their most important work. But they also wrote about Israel a great deal, as their duty as Jews. My relationship to the Israel issue is a complicated one (1, 2). A nation founded in the wake of an industrial genocide, which itself is committing genocide against the people that lived where that nation was violently established, with nearly unwavering American support, has been one of my grimmer subjects of study. Even the Israeli polio campaign in Gaza is highly suspect. Ed wrote that Israel was the tail that often wagged the imperial American dog.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza has been horrific to witness, as the West fully supports Israel. Israel’s attacks on Iran are not only the height of hypocrisy, as Israel has its own unacknowledged nuclear arsenal, but they risk igniting World War III, which many commentators have argued has already begun. For one of many connections to the JFK hit, Marilyn Monroe was used by Cohen, Begin, and friends as part of an influence-peddling and blackmail scheme against JFK, and I strongly suspect that what Jeffrey Epstein had going was a descendant operation.

The Middle East

I see Israel as a Middle East flashpoint, and none of what we see happening there would occur unless that region held history’s greatest material prize. It is ultimately all about the oil in the Middle East, which explains the West’s meddling, nation-inventing, invasions, governmental overthrows (1, 2, 3), and genocides, which Western pundits just can’t seem to see.

Russia and Ukraine

Ed spent his last years writing about how Russia was demonized in the press and his last articles posted to the Internet were about that. Ed wrote about the 2014 American-backed coup in Ukraine since it happened. In a continuation of the USA’s love affair with Nazis, neo-Nazis are prominent in Ukraine and they were essential for the 2014 coup. The USA’s goading Russia into joining the war in Eastern Ukraine brought the world the closest to nuclear war since Kennedy. Ukraine is just the latest disposable pawn that the USA had used against Russia and the Soviet Union.

Africa, Latin America, and East Asia

The USA has inflicted dozens of invasions, wars, and genocides, often by covert means, arming and protecting our proxies, or doing it “retail,” such as in Indochina, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Ed and Noam wrote at length about those behaviors, in Africa, Latin America, Indochina, and elsewhere. Only white people were spared, unless they were Slavic.

Imperial Presidential Puppets

The “human rights” president, Jimmy Carter, presided over the greatest proportional genocide since World War II, and he was a “good emperor.” Every American president for more than a century has been a bloodstained emperor. It comes with the job. They have all known that they were nowhere near the top of the world’s power structure, especially after the JFK experience. Carter poked his nose into the UFO issue and was put in his place. Bill Clinton knew to stay far away from it. Clinton tried to reform part of the medical racket when his presidency began, and he was quickly shown his place.

To one degree or another, all American presidents, especially since JFK, were aware of their puppet status. Ronald Reagan was a vegetable after the assassination attempt, and the system simply covered it up and chugged along. It is finally being admitted what a vegetable Joe Biden was when he was president. What an embarrassing imperial spectacle that demonstrates that the presidency is a largely ceremonial office.

In 2006, I turned down an invitation to the White House, and I am happy that I did.

Retail Politics

If American presidents are puppets, which politician’s aren’t? What I call retail politics is a farce. None of the big decisions on Earth are made by the world’s politicians. The global elite call the shots, not politicians or the retail elite. Bucky Fuller called politicians “stooges” of the economic interests. The USA has a highly peculiar political environment.

The “War on Terror” and 9/11

Bill Clinton protected Osama bin Laden only two years before the 9/11 terror attacks, as bin Laden was an important imperial asset. There was far more than met the eye happening on 9/11, and it “justified” quite an imperial rampage, in the greatest gift that the neocons could imagine, maybe just a bit too fortuitously.

The General Corruption of American Society

On my odyssey, I learned that it would be a mistake to blame politicians, the retail elite, or the global elite for our predicament. American society is corrupt, from top to bottom, from end to end. All too often, the police are gangsters, officials are murderers (although they can outsource it), prosecutors don’t even care if their targets are innocent or not, and they will lie as much as they need to in order to gain their coveted convictions. The criminality of our system is everywhere. Obstacles to the rackets are wiped out. At the grocery store where I shop, people shoplift all day long, as a “sport.” Criminality is fun. This is just what a world of scarcity and fear looks like, it used to be far worse, and Western civilization is well on its way to collapse as it runs out of energy.

There is only one way out that I know of.