I am beginning these summary posts with my experiences in those subjects. My writings rarely stray far from my experiences. Bringing free energy to humanity is what my work is all about.

I was trained to be a scientist from the cradle, and when my first professional mentor invented what a federal study concluded was the best engine in the world for powering an automobile, my energy journey began. Over the next twelve years, paranormal experiences (1, 2) guided my path of idealism and disillusionment and landed me in the middle of the biggest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, in which the world’s best heating system was put on people’s homes for free. That effort was wiped out by vested energy interests. Then my wild ride began. I became partners with the owner of my company, and we pursued free energy. The global elite immediately tried to buy us out for $10 million, and the next year, they raised their offer to $1 billion before they wiped out our effort. We were trying to marry that engine with that heating system.

We encountered nearly the full spectrum of free-energy suppression tactics that the global elite engage in, as they defended the greatest racket on Earth, in history’s greatest cover-up (1, 2). My life was ruined in those days, but I rescued my partner from a lifetime in prison and almost certain death. We reunited briefly several years later, and the global elite subjected us to an elaborate sting operation. Several years after that, a former astronaut recruited me into a public-education effort on free energy, that was the last time that I signed on with a free-energy effort, and I have been rolling my own ever since. No organization on Earth today is fit for the task. Free-energy efforts and have few allies and many enemies. Peak Oilers are addicted to scarcity, phony “philanthropists” are no help, and fraudulent mainstream “solutions” are continually paraded. The retail elite are not going to help.

During my journey, I learned that free-energy technology was a reality. The first time that I heard about it was via a local inventor, who also had hell to pay. Years later, a close friend was kidnapped by a dissident faction of the global elite for an underground exotic technology show (1), which included free energy and antigravity technology demonstrations (and much more). Most of what he saw was likely developed from ET technology.

During those adventures, I learned more than I ever thought that I would about the free-energy field, which follows.

Mainstream science is a dead-end for free-energy efforts. The vast majority of scientists object to the very idea of free energy, with their “laws of physics” objection and the dismissal of organized suppression as a “conspiracy theory.” As usual in these areas, the giants of physics did not deny free energy, but the hack class does, which comprises the vast majority of scientists, and those people usually engage in naïve dismissals. Einstein’s protégé, David Bohm, thought that free energy was possible, but he was run out of the USA by the McCarthy Communist witch hunts.

The free-energy field itself is in a state of arrested development, with its focus on inventors (who go crazy), scientists, mounting capitalist efforts, mass-movement efforts, and the like. I have seen it all, which led to my approach, which I call the love and enlightenment approach, which took me many years to develop. This is the toughest nut on Earth to crack (1). I have proposed what a successful effort might look like.

My work has often been compared to Steven Greer’s, but I am doing something different. My astronaut friend had some keen insights on who can put it over the top, and he said that there was a Suppression Syndrome that we are all complicit in. There are very good reasons why no independent effort has been successful and why free energy remains on the fringes.

The arrival of free energy will end the world as we know it (1). Hardly anybody can even imagine free energy, and few reach productive perspectives. Understanding the Epochal significance of free energy is not easy. On a positive note, for a few years after the USA nuked Japan, there was a global conversation on the potential of nuclear energy, before the dangers were realized. Those people had a good idea of its transformative potential.

After my odyssey, which I was young and idealistic enough to survive, I began my days of study, and eventually developed my Epochal framework to better understand the human journey, and each Epoch was founded its energy practices (1). Humans are energy windfall opportunists, but all animals are. I also couched my narrative in the big picture of our universe and life on Earth. I bring it all together in my work and course in comprehensive thinking.