The journey of our universe, journey of life and on Earth, and the human journey have always primarily been energy dynamics. Long ago, I developed what I call an Epochal framework (1, 2, 3) for understanding the human journey. I have divided the human journey into four Epochs so far, and we are the brink of the Fifth, if we survive long enough (1, 2).

My Epochs are:

1. Becoming human (1, 2);

2. Conquering Earth (1, 2);

3. Domestication (1, 2), including civilization (1, 2) and the second conquest of Earth (1, 2);

4. Industrialization (1, 2), including the rise of oil and electricity, and I have also parsed out the 20th (1, 2) and 21st centuries (1, 2) in recent discussions.

It is pretty simple, and each Epoch was founded on its energy practices (1). The people of each Epoch captured far more energy than in the previous one, even by orders of magnitude. Humans have always been energy-windfall opportunists. Without the energy breakthroughs, the next Epochs would not have happened. We have many examples of societies and cultures that did not make the transition to the next Epoch, such as Australia before the British invasion, and most of humanity today does not really live in the industrial epoch, even though they often have cell phones.

Organisms, ecosystems, societies, and civilizations all have the same basic energy dynamics, in that energy allows for their complexity, and running out of energy means their collapse (1, 2). The health of all of them is best measured in their surplus energy. I have summarized what I see as the most important features and trends of the human journey. The world’s nations, empires, wars, and rackets are all rooted in the energy issue. The same dynamics that help people understand the journey of life on Earth, such as feedback effects and push-pull dynamics, also help illuminate the human journey. As humanity’s surplus energy has increased over the Epochs, it greatly shaped human societies, which have increasingly become more humane. It all hinges on the issues of scarcity and abundance. Humanity had a grim, Hobbesian past, no matter how much anthropologists have denied it.

Today, industrial societies are burning through their primary energy sources a million times as fast as they were made, and oil and gas will be almost entirely depleted in this century at current trajectories. Even in our Epoch of relative abundance, which has had profound effects on industrialized societies, what I call the song of scarcity is still the universal tune that humanity sings. Many “solutions” that I see being proposed are nothing more than reshuffling the deck of scarcity, which do not address our existential risks at all.

Over many years of study in my radicalized state, I eventually realized that all dominant ideologies are rooted in scarcity. Since scarcity is all that humanity has known, that is understandable. But true abundance would make them all crumble into meaninglessness.

In scarcity-based economic systems (which they all are), the exchange aspect takes on exaggerated importance, which becomes meaningless in a world of abundance. Today’s orthodox economic theory largely ignores the real world, focused on exchange and social behavior, as financial economies are exalted over real economies. All industries and professions are rackets, and they all have their cheerleaders and attack dogs (1, 2), as professionals and intellectuals lick the hand that feeds them. The sociology of all of them is similar.

All sociologies are founded on self-serving lies, to exalt the in-group at the expense of the out-group. I know the West the best, as I live there, and I have chronicled the daily lies of Western thought. Mass-murdering thieves were presented to me as I grew up, and they were portrayed as heroes, saints, and fathers of my nation, which is history’s richest and most powerful. The West especially lies about its treatment of non-industrial peoples, whom the West has ridden roughshod over for centuries, and I presented Africa (1) as a recent example. Ed Herman’s life’s work was largely about exposing those lies.

My work on the human journey has not only been on how we got to where we are today, but where we can go, if enough of us can muster the requisite integrity and sentience and combine our efforts.