In January, 1989, when I sought to save the life of my partner, Dennis Lee, I met Gary Wean, a former policeman who had fought the same corrupt officials who had Dennis incarcerated. Dennis was in solitary confinement when I met Gary, and it was looking like Dennis would never live to see this side of the bars again. Gary’s advice was critical to my springing Dennis out of jail two months later, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed. Gary had my eternal gratitude for that alone. He went out of his way to help me.

I met Gary after reading a lot of his book, which was published in 1987. A chapter of his book presented an incredible meeting that he had with a frightened U.S. Senator, three weeks after the John F. Kennedy assassination. Gary attended the meeting because of his friendship with Audie Murphy. According to that Senator, John Tower, JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation that was intended to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Lee Harvey Oswald was a military intelligence operative whom E. Howard Hunt recruited into the operation. Unknown interests interposed the operation and turned a fake assassination into a real one, and Oswald paid with his life.

When I read that, it was a minor revelation, as I was trying to save Dennis’s life. The next year, I got married, moved to Ohio, and began my days of study. The year after that, the movie JFK came out, which revived interest in the JFK assassination, and an avalanche of books were published in its wake. The JFK assassination then became one of many topics that I studied. I knew that Gary had recounted his Tower conversation to the best of his recollection, and my effort was pretty simple: compare the best evidence to Gary’s account. I never saw a credible piece of evidence contradict Gary’s account, and as more evidence came to light, it only further corroborated Gary’s account. I first published my findings in the spring of 2001.

As fate would have it, just before I published my essay, the first book was published, Body of Secrets, which described Operation Northwoods. Northwoods was eerily similar to what Tower described. I did not read the account in Body of Secrets until years after I published my essay. Northwoods was declassified in 1997; ten years after Gary published his book.

Northwoods was a plan invented by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to stage fake terror incidents in the USA and frame Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Northwoods was first proposed in early 1962. Kennedy shot it down and made it clear that he would not take military action against Cuba. Northwoods was revived in early 1963, just when the plan that Tower spoke of was mounted. Kennedy was not in the loop on either operation, which was typical of his presidency.

When Body of Secrets was published, Gary’s account of the Tower conversation should have become the foundation of all JFK-assassination theories, but it remains largely unacknowledged to this day, dismissed by JFK-assassination researches and others on ludicrous pretexts. It shows how poor that community can be with evaluating evidence.

With the latest batch of declassified JFK-assassination documents earlier this year, the leading hypothesis reads almost exactly like Gary’s story, as it swirls around Oswald, Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba. It is essentially Gary’s reporting of the Tower conversation, minus interposing the operation. Gary’s testimony is the elephant in the room that nearly everybody ignores, and I have never seen a JFK-assassination story that has aged as well as Gary’s.

Gary had multiple connections to the JFK hit, one of which was that Gary put the Jewish mobster Mickey Cohen under surveillance as part of his job. Gary repeatedly saw Jack Ruby in Cohen’s company, and Gary even had a conversation with Ruby in 1947. Ruby was not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as; he was a high-ranking Jewish mobster. Gary also regularly saw Cohen with Menachem Begin, the mass-murdering terrorist, future Israeli prime minister, and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Gary put them under surveillance, and one of their conversations was all about JFK. They were obsessed with JFK, and they left that meeting at a diner to meet at Melvin Belli’s home, which future Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger also attended. Belli was Ruby’s attorney after he killed Oswald.

Gary also surveilled the pool party at Peter Lawford’s Malibu home where JFK was introduced to Marilyn Monroe, during the Democratic Party convention where JFK was nominated. Gary learned that Monroe was being used by Cohen and Begin in an influence-peddling and blackmail scheme against JFK. Gary asserted that Monroe was murdered because she knew too much and was unlikely to keep quiet. The operation that Jeffrey Epstein ran I consider a likely descendant of the Monroe operation.

Gary had another connection to the JFK hit, as a phone call came from Ventura County that predicted JFK’s murder, only minutes before it happened (search “phone records” in this document). Gary handed those records to Bobby Kennedy the day before he was murdered. If JFK was not killed by a lone nut, then Bobby certainly wasn’t.

Gary eventually opened the envelope that Tower handed him, and Gary argued that Arlen Specter was among those who turned a fake assassination into a real one.

Because of all that, Gary became the originator of the “Israel did it” hypothesis of the JFK assassination. I have given my views on the matter. Israel was definitely a beneficiary of JFK’s murder and may well have been involved, but if so, I suspect that they were muscle more than masterminds, as plenty of powerful people in the USA wanted JFK dead. It is not that important to me, but I put my money on the Eastern Oligarchy and Military Industrial Complex, I think that the Rockefellers were probably involved, and the CIA led the cover-up.

There also seems to be an ET connection to the JFK hit, as told by the original Watergate attorney, who heard it from Hunt. If so, I suspect that it was related to JFK’s attempt to end the Cold War, and specifically his planned joint mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union. I can appreciate how surreal all of this can seem, like the wildest of conspiracy theories, but it is what the best evidence that I know of shows.

For me, the primary lesson of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. The loud-and-clear message to all succeeding presidents was that they were expendable puppets who could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would all be covered up. That is partly why I say that what I call retail politics is almost all for show. The sitting American president is far down the hierarchy of power on Earth.

I will periodically write more about the JFK hit, especially as more evidence comes to light.