While I have studied the human journey, in its many facets, more than any other topic, it is rarely a fun area of study. The human journey is often a grim subject. My first teachers remarked on my fascination with nature, and I collected my first fossils, which I brought to my teacher to identify, at age eight. I have had far more fun studying the journey of life on Earth. When I wrote my big essay in 2013-2014, I heard from the man I considered the world’s foremost authority on my effort on the journey of life on Earth. His high praise was my first indication that I was doing justice to the subject. He co-authored his own book on the topic the next year.

I have not written on the journey of life on Earth all that often at Substack, but often enough so that a summary is in order.

Energy outranks everything else in our universe, as the universe is nothing but energy, in orthodox theory. I have written a bit on early life on Earth, when microbes ruled the world. Life’s key innovations happened then, and without them, there would not be life on Earth. Without oxygenic photosynthesis, Earth’s ocean would have likely been blasted into space long ago, taking life with it. By the time that complex life arose, it consumed energy, pound-for-pound, 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produced it. There is nothing else like it in the known universe. Mitochondria are the energy centers of complex life, and a key to human health.

Evolution is the master theory for understanding life’s journey on Earth. The eon of complex life eventually led to monkeys that left the shrinking tropic canopy in the cooling to today’s ice age, which began the evolutionary path to humanity.

The eon of complex life has been punctuated by mass extinctions, and humanity might inflict the greatest one ever and make Earth uninhabitable. That is what my life’s work has been trying to prevent, among other things.

I have introduced many ideas around understanding these issues, such as surplus energy and resilience, ultimate and proximate causes, push-pull dynamics, feedback effects, and top-down and bottom-up analytics. Those are all important ideas for understanding the journey of life on Earth.