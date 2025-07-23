The energy and medical rackets are the two that I know best. My introduction to the medical racket was at age 12, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food, to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma. That dogma was false, that banned book’s advice forms medical orthodoxy’s first line of defense, and I am amazed that I lived to see that.

My original medical-racket essay focused on degenerative disease and the worthless treatments for them that Western medicine vended. Degenerative-disease treatment has been a racket (1) in the USA for more than a century. That racket is not interested in cures, but instead provides lucrative and worthless management of symptoms while ignoring the primary cause: metabolic disease from processed food, and I long suspected something like it. I got a Mercola article on it recently, which was one of many articles on metabolic disease that I have seen in recent years. The cancer racket was the medical-racket arm that I knew best. However, I have had quite a crash course on the infectious-disease racket in recent years.

While I covered infectious disease at some length in my original medical-racket essay, especially the dubious success of vaccines, I did not know the extent of the infectious-disease racket until the COVID-19 pandemic, when it got shoved in everybody’s face.

Earlier this year, I made a summary post for my medical-racket writings, which will make this new and improved summary post shorter than it would otherwise be, and this is the summary that I will update for future posts.

I think that the germ theory of disease is flawed, maybe greatly so. Polio and AIDS are almost certainly chemical-poisoning diseases that were blamed on viruses, making vaccines and viral treatments an exercise in futility. Vaccines kill about 10,000 infants in the USA each year, and it is all being covered-up, as usual. My favorite vaccine statistic is that the measles death rate in England declined by 99.96% before the vaccine was introduced. Measles is a good example of the infectious-disease racket at work, and one of my favorite vaccine dissidents is Suzanne Humphries, who was on Joe Rogan’s show recently. I rarely watch long videos, but I made an exception for Humphries. MDs like her have often risked or lost their careers to speak out. Her heroism is highly unusual.

The media has long been a medical-racket mouthpiece, and it was never more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been a prominent topic of mine in recent years. People around me have been killed and crippled by the COVID vaccine. I’ll be hearing about the pandemic for the rest of my life, but I did not know how bad it had gotten and how it got that way until I read RFK, Jr.’s masterpiece on Anthony Fauci and the medical racket.

When Kennedy ran for president, I was intrigued. His stance on Israel was appalling, not the least of which is that it might have been involved with his uncle’s murder and maybe even his father’s. When he dropped out and joined Trump’s campaign, I wondered what it might lead to, and it likely helped Trump win the presidency.

I never thought that I would live to see somebody like Kennedy lead the USA’s medical bureaucracy, especially after writing a book that lambasted the previous occupant of that office. I doubted that Kennedy would be confirmed by the Senate, and there was a full-court press to deny it to him. The confirmation hearings were a farce, especially the hysteria over the vaccine issue (1, 2). I have seen almost daily attacks (1) on Kennedy in the media since he took office, on the vaccine/autism connection, measles, fluoride, etc. Kennedy called out Bill Gates’s genocidal “philanthropy” in his book on Fauci, and Kennedy is not letting up.

Our medical system is broken, from top to bottom, medical science is the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, and Kennedy is facing an uphill battle. We will see what kind of dent he makes.