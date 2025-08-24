In the beginning, and all that oil

I have a long and complicated relationship to the Israel issue (1). I am a comprehensivist, and I try to take a holistic view of all subjects that I write about. For me, understanding the Middle East goes back to when the Tethys Ocean existed. Most of Earth’s oil that is burned today formed on the Tethys’s shores. The Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean, Black, Caspian, and Aral seas are the Tethys’s final remnants, and that is why that region is so oil-rich. That final closure of the Tethys began when Africa and its attached Arabian Peninsula collided with Eurasia, beginning about 24 million years ago. Eurasian animals then invaded Africa and dominated, but Africa had two big winners: the elephant family and apes, which are the most successful mammals ever.

The Arabian Peninsula became the primary corridor between Africa and Eurasia. When Neanderthals still roamed Earth, they likely encountered Homo sapiens on the Arabian Peninsula. It may not have been friendly, which could have hampered the migrations of Homo sapiens past Africa. No Neanderthal remains have ever been found in Africa, and I suspect that it was due to territoriality. Homo sapiens conquered Earth via the Arabian Peninsula.

The earliest moves toward plant domestication happened in the Fertile Crescent, today’s Israel and Palestine are on the edge of that, and Jericho is the earliest known walled city. Nearly every square inch of inhabitable Earth has been the scene of violent conflict as humans conquered and slaughtered each other, and the Levant has been no exception. Today’s Palestinians have lived in the region that the Romans named Palestine for more than three thousand years. My ancestors invaded North America only a few centuries ago, so I have a difficult time comprehending cultures that have ties to lands that span millennia.

The Jewish people were repeatedly conquered and dispersed, similar to the Phoenicians, who were close cousins of ancient Israelites. Carthage was the last Phoenician remnant before Rome destroyed it, and Rome later destroyed the last Jewish resistance in what Rome named Palestine. Jews have had a long, rough ride, which culminated in the Nazi Holocaust. If not for their oppression and eventual genocidal treatment in Europe and vicinity, Israel would not exist. Zionism began in the 1800s as a response to European anti-Semitism.

If not for all of that Middle East oil, which is history’s greatest material prize, the West would not have meddled there much for the past century and more. As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity derived from it, it would cost a million dollars a barrel. It has been amazing how virtually all Western pundits could discuss why the West invaded Iraq without ever mentioning oil, as the elephant in the room is studiously ignored. This is not new.

The Gaza genocide

Any attempt at understanding Middle East politics has to make oil front-and-center, and that includes the current genocide in Gaza. Today, Gaza resembles Hiroshima after the USA nuked it. It has been heartbreaking to witness.

Biden’s State Department dragged Sam Husseini from a press conference for daring to ask questions about the Gaza genocide, and they even gave Sam a concussion. Sam has been tirelessly trying to help end the genocide in Gaza. The polio-vaccine campaign in the midst of the genocide was bizarre. Ed Herman would not have been silent, nor would have Noam Chomsky. They would have taken on the propaganda that abets the genocide. The dance of Trump and Israel has also been horrifying (1, 2, 3), as well as their joint bombing of Iran, as we waltz toward World War III.

That stated, Israel is also performing another task that the West has excelled at for several centuries: settler colonialism. That is part of my heritage, too, as my ancestors benefitted from history’s greatest crime: the invasion and “settlement” of the Western Hemisphere by Europeans. It was part of Europe’s conquest of the world. Hitler was inspired by the Anglo-American experience in North America, of exterminating the natives and “settling” their land. Most European Jews were exterminated by the Nazis, especially Eastern Europe’s. The Zionist project has been doing the same thing to Palestinians since 1948. In another World War II analogy, today Gaza resembles the Nazi project in that the Nazis gradually moved to extermination. Today, Israel is engaging in outright extermination of Gaza’s residents. Ralph Nader recently estimated a half million Gazan deaths, which all sides in the conflict are minimizing. Israel’s Jews are reproducing what happened to their ancestors, while they are fully supported by the West.

The murder of John F. Kennedy

Gary Wean gave me the advice that led to my springing my partner from jail, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed. Gary’s job as an LAPD cop included putting the Jewish mobster Mickey Cohen under surveillance. That led to Gary’s encounters with Jack Ruby in 1946-1967, which included a conversation with Ruby. Ruby was a high-ranking mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as. Gary also repeatedly saw Menachem Begin in Cohen’s company, and Gary was there when JFK was introduced to Marilyn Monroe, in what was likely an influence-peddling-and-blackmail scheme, which Cohen specialized in. It would not surprise me at all if Jeffrey Epstein was involved in a similar effort. Gary overheard Cohen and Begin obsess over JFK’s policies as president. Cohen even “donated” a warship to early Israel, and Gary watched them shake down LA’s Jewish community to finance Israel.

But that is all small stuff compared to what Gary learned in December 1963 from Senator John Tower: Lee Harvey Oswald did not murder JFK. Oswald was a military-intelligence operative whom E. Howard Hunt recruited into a CIA operation that was intended to frame Fidel Castro for an assassination attempt on JFK, in order to justify an invasion of Cuba. Gary first documented that story in his 1987 book, while hiding Tower’s identity. In Gary’s 1996 edition of his book, he named the then-deceased Tower, who died in an aircraft incident, just like Gary’s close friend Audie Murphy did, who also attended that 1963 meeting with Tower. In 1997, Operation Northwoods was declassified, in which the Joint Chiefs of Staff proposed to stage fake terror incidents in the USA and frame Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Northwoods was first proposed in early 1962 and was revived in early 1963, at the same time that Hunt recruited Oswald into his fake-assassination-attempt operation. JFK was unaware of both operations. In my opinion, Gary’s account of the Tower conversation should have become the leading hypothesis on JFK’s murder when Northwoods was declassified, but it is largely ignored even today, when today’s leading hypotheses revolve around Hunt, Oswald, the CIA, and Cuba. Those investigators and pundits who ignore and dismiss Gary’s testimony on the Tower conversation (on the flimsiest of pretexts) are just like those pundits to who can discuss the USA’s invasion of Iraq without ever mentioning oil.

Gary, being a policeman and detective, tried his hand at solving the crime. Tower gave him documentary evidence to support his story, and Gary seems to have revealed some of it late in his life. Gary was the originator of the “Israel did it” hypothesis of JFK’s murder. When Gary published his book in 1987, he visited Washington, D.C., and gave Michael Collins Piper the idea for his book on the JFK assassination, which presented the case that Israel was behind JFK’s murder. I was kind of in the middle of that controversy at one point. The Cohen/Ruby/Begin connection alone gives Israeli involvement in the JFK hit plausibility, and I won’t deny that Israel may have been involved. Israel was certainly a beneficiary of the JFK hit, and no American president really tried to trim Israel’s feathers since JFK. Israel has had pretty much unconditional support from the USA since the Six-Day War. Lyndon Johnson even helped cover up the killings of dozens of Americans by Israel during that war.

While Israel may have been involved, plenty of domestic interests wanted JFK dead, and my money is on the Eastern Oligarchy and military-industrial complex. My lesson from the JFK hit is that with his murder, the American presidency was permanently demoted. If the sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses and it was all covered up, how much power could the president really have? I see what happened as the modern equivalent of the Praetorian Guard’s taking out an emperor (they killed 13 emperors). I am relatively uninterested in who did it.

Imperial outpost or the tail that wags the imperial dog?

Among the left, there is lively debate on whether Israel is the West’s imperial outpost in the Middle East or whether Israel is the tail that wags the imperial dog. But any analysis that ignores Middle East oil will fail to deal with the West’s motivation for being there in the first place. It will always be all about the oil while the West depends on that oil.

I favor imperial outpost, as long as the West relies on Middle East oil, but Israel definitely has an outsized influence in the American government, and Israel has definitely tried to wag the dog. But far higher powers run the world today than national governments do.