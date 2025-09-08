I am busy working on updating my pinned post, which will become a site index of sorts. The biggest change will be incorporating my summary posts on the topics that I write about. I have a few more summary posts to go, and I just decided that I need one for Sam Husseini. I have written about Sam since I began at Substack. Sam is one of the relatively few members of my pantheon who is still alive.

My last email from Ed Herman introduced me to Sam, and we developed a friendship over the years. Sam mentioned Ed in his latest talk, as Ed and Noam Chomsky’s Propaganda Model will continue to be relevant as long as there is a capitalist media. Sam has a prominent place in my small media pantheon. There are not many journalists like Sam in the USA, or the world, for that matter. Sam has been directing his readers to my Substack site, and hundreds of my subscribers and followers came to me that way. Sam lives near Washington, D.C., and has long been a D.C. gadfly, getting in probing questions to ex-presidents such as Jimmy Carter. Sam’s father was driven from his home in Palestine by the Zionists in 1948, so the plight of Palestinians has long been one of Sam’s topics, and never more so than today, with the genocide in Gaza. It is particularly heartbreaking as an American to see this, as my great nation abets it. Gaza today looks like Hiroshima did after the USA nuked it. Gazans are the latest unworthy victims, in Ed’s lexicon. Western genocides are often enabled by propaganda campaigns, and Sam has expertly dissected them for many years. Sam called out the strange polio-vaccine campaign in the midst of the genocide, which certainly had ulterior motives. I have written about Jews, Israel, and Palestine since the 1990s, but insights on those issues don’t come any keener than Sam’s, whose views are always noteworthy.

Sam came to global attention when he was dragged from a Trump-Putin press conference for trying to ask about controlling nuclear weapons. Sam is not just a journalist, but he is also an activist. Sam’s VotePact is one of his attempts to make electoral politics relevant. Sam has been agitating for the UN to use its Uniting for Peace ability to end the Gazan genocide.

My experience has been that national governments are nowhere near the top of the world’s power structure, so all engagements of what I call the retail political system can seem quixotic, but activists such as Sam get big points for trying. Sam openly admits that far more than meets the eye is happening on the global stage, calls a lot of it “logrolling,” and that elections themselves sabotage public participation in the political system. Sam sees Trump as just an imperial variation, and I agree. I have a different solution, but Sam’s journey has been awe-inspiring to witness, especially since the State Department gave Sam a concussion in January of this year, for daring to ask questions about the Gaza genocide. Sam is still recovering from that act of violence, as he pays a heavy price for his heroic actions. I sleep better, knowing that Sam still walks the Earth.