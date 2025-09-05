As with my other summary posts, this post will only link to the posts in the series (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8). Male silverback gorillas run their societies, as do male chimps, and their lives can be quite violent. Bonobos, however, were chimps that found themselves isolated from gorilla competitors, females banded together to overthrow male domination, and they are the most peaceful great apes. During the hunter-gatherer phase of the human journey, males who tried to dominate their societies were cut down to size and even murdered by their societies, and it is hypothesized that those activities culled psychopathic genes from humanity’s gene pool. But the rise of the energy surpluses that allowed for sedentary populations led to the rise of alpha males again, elites came with civilization, and they are still with us. Elites always came to power violently.

My sense is that elites could begin thinking in global terms with Europe’s conquest of Earth, and today’s global elites control the world economy, with a collection of cartels run by elites who act like warlords. Psychopathic behavior abounds among the global elite. We ran afoul of them in our energy adventures and they ruined my life, but nearly everybody close us was complicit in what happened. I eventually came to understand that nearly all of humanity is complicit in the global elite’s crimes. Global elites are simply masters of a game that nearly all of humanity plays. Their tally is long and grim, and there are spiritual aspects of this. I call most psychopaths and sociopaths dark pathers, who have made self-service a science. It is a valid path for a soul’s learning, although it also dead-ends at the highest levels. The dark path is not forever.

The organized suppression that we encountered was orchestrated by global elites at times, but the complicity of nearly everybody around me was the big surprise of my journey and my journey’s primary lesson. A generation ago, the Mormon Financial Empire was named as the ringleader of the global elite, and that aligned with our experiences (Mormon swindlers stole both of our companies during my early days in the energy field), although the organized-suppression activities emanated from the local, state, and national levels, too. The tactics of organized suppression can be sophisticated and subtle, so that the targets rarely even realize that what happened to them was orchestrated.

During my days of study after my life was ruined, I came upon many instances of conspiratorial behavior, but the situations were usually the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that I witnessed during my free-energy adventuress. At the global level they don’t mess around, and killing their own was common. Everybody is expendable in that milieu, and the global elite are fractured, with competing and dissident factions.

I became an avid student of spirituality after my first paranormal experiences, and my spiritual background was a big reason why I survived my adventures. I have developed a big-picture view of what is happening on Earth, especially regarding global-elite activities and humanity’s complicity. Believe it or not, there are no victims in this dance on Earth. We are all creators who have willingly played this game on Earth.

So-called dark pathers do not get away with anything. Nobody does. We all reap what we sow, as that is how our souls learn. We do not have to play the game this way, in a world of scarcity, fear, and pain. It can be a world of abundance, love, and joy. It is up to us.

In my studies, I have encountered dark-pather activities many times, and explanations that make sense. I do not recommend tangling with dark pathers, as it can be life-wrecking and life-shortening. People in my circles have had many encounters with them, and their reports are not for the faint of heart.

My approach, if I can find the people for it, will end elite rule of Earth as a side effect of the arrival of a world based on abundance and love, and only free energy can initiate that.