As I discussed in my recent interview with a Green Party candidate for president and his colleagues, the sitting American president is far down the hierarchy of power on Earth. In the big picture, I doubt that who the president is matters very much. What I call retail politics is a farce. That stated, American politics has been quite a spectacle during the past decade. In 2015, it looked like we would have the nauseating “choice” between Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush, until the highly improbable Trump victory in 2016, and his 2024 victory was also a surprise. After he survived the assassination attempt, I figured that the presidency was his.

I have written about Trump’s second presidency since it began, and will likely continue to. As I have written, I was raised Democrat and have not voted Republican in my life, and those around me either praise Trump 2.0 or are revolted, and I hear about it daily in my circles. Sam Hussein’s VotePact is an attempt to break out of the duopoly straightjacket of American politics. In what I call the Fifth Epoch, nations and politicians will cease to exist, and nobody will miss them. With that preamble, here is a summary of my posts on Trump 2.0.

My first post was on the JFK and MLK assassinations and the coming declassified documents, and I commented after they were released. My bottom line on that is that the American presidency was permanently demoted with JFK’s assassination, and all presidents since then were puppets and knew it. Trump stated that he always believed that Oswald did it, which reflects either staggering ignorance or an attempt at self-preservation.

Trump 2.0 began with an unprecedented flurry of executive orders, and that Trump had to make orders on the enforcing the First Amendment and ending the trans craze was a damning indictment of Biden’s administration. That Trump had to become the voice of reason on those issues showed how far off the deep end the Democrats had gone, which is partly why Trump won.

Trump’s foreign policy stance (America First) is a more naked imperialism than Democratic fictions about human rights and humanitarian interventions. While Trump may have avoided nuclear war over Ukraine, he may spark it in the Middle East, and his support for the genocide in Gaza is agonizing. Whenever I see our imperial forays and the media’s treatment of them, I wonder what Ed Herman would have had to say. In Trump’s first presidency, when he said that the USA was in Syria for its oil, Bashar Assad said that Trump was the best president ever for such candor.

When RFK, Jr., joined the Trump 2.0 campaign, I hardly dared to hope that Trump would nominate him to head the USA’s medical bureaucracy. I have written what I hope that Kennedy accomplishes, and the Democrats fought his nomination tooth and nail. It was a disgusting spectacle. We’ll see what kind of dent Kennedy can make. The medical racket will not go quietly.

Trump has been for nuclear disarmament since the 1980s, and we will see if he makes any headway on that issue.

It was really something to see the reactions around the dismantlement of USAID, which was always an imperial tool. In the mainstream, I don’t think that I saw one honest discussion of what USAID was and did.

Trump’s open ambition to add Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal to the USA’s larder makes sense if seen in an attempt to build a North American technocracy. When I see behaviors like that, they slightly resemble the Fifth Epoch, but obviously fall far short.

I commented on Musk, DOGE, and related topics. It was strange in ways, but in others I understood the motivation behind it.

As Sam stated, Trump can contradict himself within a minute after making a statement, but the media also lies about him incessantly. All of those gyrations can make the spectacle even more grotesque. That this is playing out on the world stage is rather embarrassing, as an American. We’ll see how this rollercoaster turns out.

I have seen more truth come from Kennedy than I ever saw from any other medical bureaucrat. The media’s lies around Kennedy’s positions have been amazing to witness, and it takes a lot to surprise me.

Trump’s tariffs are part of an understandable effort to bring manufacturing back to the USA, and I see Wall Street types call what is happening the return of crony capitalism. Capitalism is already cronier than almost anybody can imagine. We’ll see how that works, but the standard blue-collars jobs will never come back. AI robotics will outperform any human before long.

As with my other summary posts, I will update this periodically with more Trump 2.0 posts.