It is time to clean out my stashed medical-racket links.

The Corruption of Scientific Journals

I have written on this phenomenon since the 1990s, such as when the pages of the Journal of the America Medical Association were filled with cigarette ads, which made the face of American medicine (Anthony Fauci’s professional ancestor) a rich man. His final achievement was to design the “research” to promote an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. I could not make that up if I tried. It is Ed Herman’s advertising filter of his Propaganda Model on steroids.

Here is an interview with the new NIH director, as he discussed the corruption of medical journals. This is nothing new. I read Scientific American for more than a decade, before it became too corrupt for me to read any longer, and Paul Thacker showed what part of the problem was, with an insane editor who promoted the trans craze, attacked the idea of a lab leak that began the COVID pandemic, etc.

COVID Origins

The lab-origin issue has been suppressed in the USA, but not so much in Germany. A German TV show exposed the corruption of science with the COVID-origin narrative, and a German newspaper has also been exposing the corruption of science around COVID origins. It is amazing to witness.

Vaccines Kill Babies

Last month, I wrote a post on how vaccines kill babies, and it is time for some more on the subject. I summarized Pierre Kory’s book on the war against ivermectin years ago, and he continues to be one of my favorite medical authors. He followed up his article on infants killed by vaccines with a post on how that reality is suppressed globally. One of my favorite medical bloggers is A Midwestern Doctor (“AMD”), and AMD published an article on how infant deaths from vaccines have been known for nearly a century.

Vaccine Injuries

AMD has written many articles on vaccine injuries, especially COVID vaccine injuries, and how they have been covered up. Several of the links below are to AMD posts. As I write this, I have a relative staying with me who thinks that he got neurological damage from the COVID vaccine. He could barely walk, but is slowly getting better, and I have steered him toward help (1, 2, 3). One college roommate was crippled by the COVID vaccine, and my other surviving one was likely killed by the COVID vaccine. They all got neurological damage, and neurological injuries from vaccines have been known for centuries. This is all being swept under the rug, once again.

The spike protein produced by the COVID vaccine stays in the body for years, and is the primary suspect for all of these injuries, which the FDA actively hid, after recklessly approving the vaccines. The FDA has arguably been waging a war on the USA’s health for generations, which helps explain why Americans have the lowest life expectancy among industrial nations and the highest medical bills. What is wrong with that picture?

The Attacks on Doctors and RFK, Jr.

I have seen the numbers for many years, and they are consistent across all of the global rackets. About 75% of American MDs are oblivious to the racketeering in their profession (or eagerly participate, and know that they are in a racket), and they really think that they are helping their patients, not killing them, and no amount of evidence will get them to reconsider their faith in their lucrative career. Around 20% feel that there is something not quite right with the system, it nags them in the back of their minds, but nothing that a stiff drink cannot remedy, at least for that evening.

And then there is the tiny fraction who woke up, often harshly (but far more woke up during COVID). They realize that they are in an evil system. There is a range of reactions. MDs long into their careers are going to be reluctant to change them, so some MDs will keep shuffling along with the herd, drinking themselves into a stupor regularly (or other coping mechanisms), others will try to change their practices, embrace alternative treatments and true prevention, but do it kind of quietly. And a tiny courageous faction will speak up and act on their convictions. For those, there is usually hell to pay.

This morning’s Mercola article spurred this post. It was another article on a Rogan show in which he interviews a courageous MD. I wrote about Suzanne Humphries’s appearance on Rogan last month, and today’s Mercola article was on Mary Talley Bowden’s appearance on Rogan. I have followed her story over the years. She treated 6,000 COVID patients. She has been subjected to a witch hunt from the medical racket, but is still fighting. There are all too few MDs like Bowden in the USA.

Bowden, like other courageous MDs, is astounded that RFK, Jr., heads the medical bureaucracy and she hopes that Kennedy “will save us all.” AMD wrote an article on the medical racket’s secret campaign to torpedo what Kennedy is attempting. I wrote before he was confirmed on what I hoped that he would accomplish. I did not expect to live to see this, but the medical racket will go down swinging. I see attacks on Kennedy in the media daily. It is truly disgusting to witness.