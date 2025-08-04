The identity of Bill Delp, AKA Bill the BPA Hit Man, until I revealed it after his death, was not easy to independently discover. As far as I know, the only public information would have been the phony bankruptcy suit that he waged against Dennis Lee’s company, if those records could be found. Dennis never publicly revealed Bill’s full name that I know of. Nobody other than Dennis and me has ever publicly written about the Seattle experience that I know of. Most criminals from the Seattle days will never be publicly named.

I named Betsy after she was disbarred for looting a client’s bank account. People might notice that I have never revealed her full name in my writings, and I only link to a document that does. If people search for her name on the Internet, they won’t find it on my site. I give her that grace. If I outlive the woman who replaced her, I will reveal her name. I read her lies about Dennis in the newspapers for years. She simply made it up as she went along, and had a long career as a “consumer protection” attorney who teaches law school and is a noted “philanthropist.” So-called “philanthropy” is the most common cover for criminals that I have seen, from billionaire “philanthropists” and gangsters on down. But Betsy’s name is in Dennis’s book a number of times, so it is not that hard to find.

Ken Hodgell is also prominent in Dennis’s book, and when Ken went to prison, I felt that I could safely name him. It will be a long time before Ken disappears from the Internet, if ever, such as this article. Ken’s sentence is on the record (and related announcements), as is his attempt to get his conviction overturned. As far as the Internet is concerned, Ken is effectively immortal.

For my part, I will not name the corrupt officials in Ventura while they are still alive. Most of them are named in Dennis’s book, and the most prominent criminals were immortalized in Dennis’s lawsuit against them (whoever put them up to it are the greatest criminals, and that includes the global elite). It is enlightening to read the ruling, in which the judges stated that it did not matter what crimes the prosecution committed. Entrapment, theft, espionage, lying, intimidating and threatening witnesses, fabricating evidence and “victims” were all protected by prosecutorial immunity and statutes of limitations. No wonder they acted with impunity! I will not name them, but I will link to them.

I already made a post on Mr. Investigator, who admitted that he didn’t care if Dennis was innocent or not, and who admitted to lying as much as he needed to, in order to secure his coveted convictions. The same year that he made that admission, he was the first president of the Southern California Fraud Investigator’s Association. I could not make that up if I tried.

In my previous post on my day in Kangaroo Court, I referred some to Ms. Prosecutor’s lies in the courtroom, but that was just a fraction of it. I heard her interrogation tape of Mr. Researcher, and she sounded just like a gossipy housewife, which she was, before she studied law at the local mill. She called Victor Fischer “Fishy Fischer,” for an example of her professionalism. It was during a break in that very interrogation when Mr. Investigator made his frank admissions about not caring and lying if he needed to. Nearly all prosecutors think that way, with our system’s perverse incentives, but only in Ventura could they be heard saying it out loud.

Promotions were handed around for everybody who got their hands bloody in Dennis’s case. Ms. Prosecutor was awarded a judgeship for her crimes. Several years later, Mr. Researcher was in her jury pool, and when she saw his name, she called a recess, took him back to her chambers, and quizzed him for an hour, in a friendly way, about Dennis, and then she happily dismissed him from jury duty. That was highly irregular behavior, to put it mildly, but Dennis’s case made her career. When I last saw Dennis, in 2013, I mentioned that incident. Dennis’s wife, Alison, didn’t understand, and we had to explain to her that Dennis’s case made Ms. Prosecutor’s career.

So, for the first time, I will link to Ms. Prosecutor. Here is an article on her retirement, after 20 years as a judge. In 2013, she was named trial judge of the year for Ventura County. That kind of says it all about Ventura County. In that article, it mentions that she teaches law all over California. I have seen this pattern, with Betsy, her replacement, and Ms. Prosecutor, in that they go on to have careers teaching law. Here she is, being honored by a women’s attorney group. Here is another hagiographic post about her. She sits on the board of trustees of that one-building law school in Ventura that produced sterling attorneys such as her. She is listed among the luminary graduates. Sometimes, I have to laugh as I chronicle such events, and I am laughing as I write this.

For the first time, I will link to Mr. Deputy. Here you can see that his annual pension in 2023 was $299,690.40, and it is over $300,000 today. I have watched his pension amount rise over the years. His meteoric career after arresting Dennis was all over the newspapers and later, the Internet. He retired to a hero’s farewell more than a decade ago.

It has really been something to watch the fame and fortune that those criminals accrued in their journeys as public servants. Their afterlives will not be pretty.

I have not yet done it at Substack, so I will now chronicle the attempts by California’s officials to get Dennis murdered in prison, which nearly worked. As a brief aside, and an indication that the people in the free-energy field today do not have the right stuff, as Brian O’Leary also mentioned, Dennis’s chief libeler in the free-energy field pretended that what happened in Seattle and Ventura were righteous acts by officials to protect the public from Dennis. That essay has been given to me at least a dozen times, and I have seen it liberally reproduced as the premier commentary on the free-energy field, and by people who knew better.

The fact is that the civil settlement in Seattle and the civil “conviction” in Ventura were only accomplished by officials’ taking people hostage, to force Dennis to capitulate. In Seattle, Betsy and friends took Dennis’s customers and financier hostage. In Ventura, the judge took Dennis’s attorney hostage. There were never any complaining customers in Seattle or Ventura. In Seattle, Betsy hung her hat on the fact that one person in the state of Washington misunderstood one thing that Dennis said. In Ventura, the “crime” that Dennis pled guilty to was not filing a form, to comply with a civil law that almost nobody had ever heard of before. Filing that form was actually my job, but I didn’t think that the law that I had seen in other states applied to us.

The judge and Ms. Prosecutor both stated in open court that Dennis was not being “convicted” of any criminal intent or of defrauding people. But when the higher courts all reneged on Dennis’s plea deal (nobody should go to prison for failing to file a form), and he was kangarooed into prison, Ventura County had one last parting gift for Dennis. The officials fraudulently altered his security file that they sent to the prison system. Not filing a form was transformed into “pled guilty to fraud.” The newspapers parroted those lies. Dennis’s collegiate, military, marital, and parental statuses were denied as even existing. Dennis should have never been in prison in the first place, and even then, he should have been the classic minimum-security inmate. But those fraudulent misrepresentations in Dennis’s security file got him put in the most dangerous inmate environment, of medium security. Inmates murdered each other all the time in medium security, and the penalty for murdering an inmate was adding two years to their sentences. The officials did not care if the inmates murdered each other, but talking back to an official meant a one-way ticket to Pelican Bay, which is one of the world’s most notorious prisons. That kept the inmates in line. Dennis told me some of it when he was released from prison, before it became public knowledge. When Dennis got out of prison, he told me that a dogcatcher had a riskier job than a prison guard did.

Not only was Dennis put into the most dangerous prison situation, a serial killer’s lucky day was when he was suddenly moved from maximum security to be Dennis’s first bunkmate! It was the first instance in which the officials clearly tried to get Dennis murdered by the inmates. The serial killer knew what the officials were using him for and instead became Dennis’s best friend in prison. As a serial killer, he ran the medium-security yard and announced that Dennis was under his protection. So, that murder attempt by the officials backfired. When Dennis was eventually moved to an air-conditioned cellblock because the heat was killing him (room temperature was too warm for him), he was suddenly framed (again, likely by the officials) for being a snitch, which is a death sentence in prison. Dennis barely survived the experience, and “only” had his fingers broken and teeth knocked out.

In one of the times that Alison saved Dennis’s life, she wrote to the commissioner of the prison-reform commission. Alison knew how to play the game. She did not dwell on the outrageous travesty of a legal system that saw Dennis behind bars. She emphasized on how much money the state of California was paying to imprison a man who failed to file a form. Dennis’s case was so bizarre that the commissioner drove for over an hour to arrive at Dennis’s prison, unannounced, to interview Dennis. That incident spooked the warden, who was likely not in on the murder program, and a couple of weeks later, Dennis was moved to California’s classic minimum-security prison, which I happened to live across the street from when I went to college. The officials tried hard to get Dennis murdered, but once again Dennis slipped the noose.

This is more on how our world really works, which we learned the hard way.