The video of this post is here.

This post will be about the current UFO/UAP evidence releases from the federal government.

Arguably the most important declassified document in world history was the Operation Northwoods document, which inadvertently demonstrated the accuracy of Gary Wean’s reporting on the John F. Kennedy assassination. Both documents even had some of the identical language. The “most powerful man on Earth” has been a puppet for more than 60 years. Gary’s reporting is still dismissed in nearly all corners (although its basics comprise the leading hypothesis today), nearly 30 years after Northwoods vindicated it, but that reflects humanity’s lack of collective integrity and sentience, not Gary’s reporting. A contending document is the McCollum Memo, which seemed to provide Franklin Roosevelt’s White House with the strategy to goad Japan into attacking the USA, to spur the isolationist American public into supporting the USA’s entry into World War II, which is world history’s most consequential war. The USA’s entry determined its outcome, as the USA became history’s greatest empire.

I believe that the Northwoods document survived the document-destroying effort in the cover-up of E. Howard Hunt’s plan to frame Castro because it was not directly related to Hunt’s operation. Otherwise, it would have never seen the light of day. On a related issue, my friend Chris Black heard from Slobodan Milošević that Bill Clinton protected Osama bin Laden only two years before the 9/11 terror attacks, which brings into question the official version of events. The American public has likely been lied to about all major events of the past century (including the COVID pandemic).

I doubt that anything like Northwoods or the McCollum Memo will come out of the current declassification effort on UFOs, now called UAPs. A great deal has been covered up about the issue, and it is the most important issue on Earth, but not for the reasons that most people think. If the ET presence was officially acknowledged, all that it would do is challenge people’s ideas of their standing in the universe. It only changes our story. Few organized religions would likely survive official acknowledgement of ETs in our world. The first CIA whistleblower wrote that an acknowledgment of the ET presence alone could destabilize the world’s power structure, and the Brookings Institute cautioned the American government about revealing any ET discoveries to the public.

What would make the ET presence the most important issue on Earth is the technologies that ETs brought with them. If humanity safely used them, it would usher in the greatest event in the human journey, which I call the Fifth Epoch. Everybody on Earth would quickly become richer than the world’s richest man today, just like the average American is richer than Europe’s richest man of three centuries ago. My shorthand for the Fifth Epoch is a Star Trek future.

In this post, I will discuss what I know and have heard about the ET issue. For starters, I know that those “Star Trek” technologies are on the planet today and are older than I am. They are controlled by the global elite, not the world’s governments. Long ago, a friend was kidnapped and had free-energy, antigravity, and other technologies demonstrated to him. Before my friend got his show, the people who put it on said that what he was about to see was usually attributed to ETs, but it was their stuff.

After my first paranormal experiences when I was 16 (I describe it in detail in my previous video), I became quite the student of spirituality, and the idea of ETs no longer seemed so strange. The original Michael channel once said that there are one million sentient (AKA “ensouled”) species in our galaxy. My understanding is that something like Star Trek’s Federation is real and governs our galactic vicinity, and today’s global elite have not been allowed to take their weaponry into space. Humans are like chimps with weaponry to our galactic neighbors, so humanity has been in a kind of quarantine until we grow up as a species and relinquish our violent ways.

Former astronaut Brian O’Leary hosted a UFO conference in 1992, and high-ranking military officials attended and tried to recruit Brian into classified UFO research projects. Brian refused their offer and nearly died immediately after returning home, in an incident that shortened his life. The closest that Brian came to publicly disclosing it was in the prologue to his final book. Brian believed that his life-shortening incident was their response to his refusal. The same officials tried to co-opt Steven Greer’s efforts at that conference, and then led a smear campaign against him when he declined it. Greer was dangled $2 billion, while several years earlier, my partner was offered $1 billion by the CIA to cease our pursuit of free-energy technology, before we had the boom lowered on us. Those are not unusual experiences in this field.

In the fervor over the declassified documents, I see the name of a leading space debunker come up frequently. He is the same man who idiotically tried to debunk Brian’s Martian credentials. I don’t trust the “skeptics” at all. I was repeatedly attacked by one who is a criminal, and even when the “skeptics” aren’t lying, elementary logic often escapes them.

For my part, I have gone to Mount Adams several times to watch UFOs fly over, and I was never disappointed. The first time, the craft seemed to interact with my host’s mind, and the second time, with my mind. Adam Trombly’s discovery of his father’s journals, in which he described reverse-engineering ET tech for the American government, fits right in. Steven Greer has definitely made his missteps, but I agree with his overall depiction of the global elite and organized suppression, as they aligned with my experiences and those of people close to me.

I heard, at one degree of separation, about an encounter at the International Space Station (“ISS”), as a craft parked next to it and blocked the occupants’ egress from the ISS for two days. Accounts like that are not going to be part of the current declassification effort. The spooks run that show, and I strongly doubt that anything of consequence will be revealed to the public.

I could go on for days on this topic, but this post gives my basic views on it. We are not alone in the universe, it is the tech that the ETs brought with them that is important, but don’t count on the world’s governments to reveal that to the public, especially the USA’s.