Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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Stevie Mangin's avatar
Stevie Mangin
5h

The global elite as far as I can understand it are in charge or part of the SSP Space programs, so they have been out in space?

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Wade Frazier's avatar
Wade Frazier
4h

That is my understanding. But they have been put in their place by our galactic neighbors. I don't know if those elites can be "humbled," but they have been made aware that they do not rank as highly in the universe as they wish they were. :)

I have heard plenty of scuttlebutt over the years. Some of it becomes third-hand and more distant, so I do not report on it much. I really try to not focus on the global elites much, but the left denies their existence while the right obsessively and paranoically focuses on them. I try to just acknowledge their existence and keep doing my work, without becoming an "immediate" problem that they have to deal with. They are well aware of my efforts, for instance.

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