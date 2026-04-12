Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
1h

One would think if it were faked that they would have done a second take correcting Neil Armstrong’s declaration “one small step for Man, one giant leap for Mankind” which should be “one small step FOR A MAN, one giant leap for Mankind.” But maybe they were low on film stock so could not do a re-take.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wade Frazier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture