The video of this post is here.

His post will be on a subject that can be traced to my childhood, and it looks like it will involve me for at least a few more years. It has to do with the Apollo Program Moon landings. When I was seven years old, my father was recruited by NASA to work in Houston’s Mission Control Room, and we moved to Houston in the summer of 1966. My father worked on the Gemini 11 and 12 missions. I remember watching one of the rockets as it was about to launch, on our TV at home. I was watching my father’s day job for the first time. After that mission ended, my father called my brother and me to him in our home. In the closest thing that ever approached a ceremony in our home, my father handed us his Gemini 11 and Gemini 12 security badges, telling us that they would have historic importance. I still have mine. During that year’s Christmas break, my father took the family on a tour of Mission Control, and walking in and seeing my father’s console is a vivid memory, nearly 60 years later. That began my lifelong interest in space exploration.

The next month, the Apollo 1 disaster and its aftermath drove my father from NASA, and we were back in California by June of 1967, and my father still lives in the house that we bought on our return. I was raised to be a scientist from the time that I could walk, and more than 20 years after our NASA sojourn, I was radicalized, with a ruined life. I questioned everything that I had ever been taught. Around 1991, I read a book titled Moongate. The Moongate hypothesis was that the Moon had higher gravity than officially admitted, which led to the idea that exotic technology, such as antigravity tech, was used to land on the Moon. I studied many subjects in those days, and I gradually became aware of people who argued that the Apollo astronauts did not land on the Moon at all. The first book that I encountered on that was by Bill Kaysing, who had worked in the space program in the 1960s. Kaysing didn’t really produce any compelling evidence, but pointed to the secrecy that surrounded the Apollo program, which was true. My father had to get a top-secret security clearance to work at NASA, as did Brian O’Leary, when he became an astronaut. The Space Race was a Cold War project.

I later learned that John Kennedy tried to end the Space Race by proposing a joint mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union, only a few months before his murder. If, as E. Howard Hunt said, JFK was killed over the ET issue, it makes sense. In light of events such as those, it is very legitimate to really wonder about the Moon landings. According to Steven Greer, Armstrong and Aldrin encountered ETs on the Moon.

The lynchpin of the Moongate hypothesis was that there was a discrepancy in the calculations of the “neutral point” in any human flight to the Moon. The neutral point is a point in space where the gravitational pull between the Earth and Moon would be equal. Before the Apollo flights, the neutral point was calculated at about 20,000 miles from the Moon, but during Apollo, it was calculated at 43,000 miles. The Moongate hypothesis suggested that the discrepancy was because the lunar gravity was higher than officially presented, which led to the idea that exotic technology such as antigravity was used to land on the Moon. For years, nobody provided an answer on that discrepancy, but Leroy Ellenberger directed me to Archie Roy’s orbital motion, which calculated the 43,000-mile neutral point. In the end, the 20,000-mile calculation failed to take into consideration the gravity of both Earth and Moon. When the neutral-point discrepancy vanished, so did the idea that the Moon’s gravity was higher than officially calculated.

The Moongate hypothesis collapsed for me in 1998, but in 1996 I read another book on faked Moon landings by Ralph René. René got involved with Yull Brown and Dennis, and when I was briefly with Dennis in 1996-1997, I read René’s book. René showed that some photographs were altered, but that was about it for convincing evidence. NASA definitely played fast and loose in the editing room in its PR department, but it was also easy to see how the original images had been altered for NASA’s movies, posters, and other presentations. It did not mean that the originals were fakes. One of René’s presentations was a “C” on a Moon rock in a NASA photo, as well as a reticle (“crosshair”) that seemed superimposed on the photo, as if it was an error in making a composite image. What that photo really demonstrated was that it was not an original image, but was multiple generations from the original, so copying artifacts arose. The “C” rock was a hair in a subsequent generation, and the missing reticle was because of the contrast between the black reticle and white Apollo component, which caused the white to bleed over the reticle. There are numerous examples of that phenomenon with multigenerational copies of NASA images.

René also hypothesized that astronauts past the Van Allen Belt would have been killed by solar radiation, but that was an overblown risk. The year after I read René’s book, James Collier made a documentary that made the case for faked Moon landings. Collier predicted the likely electoral fraud in Florida that got George Bush the Second elected president in 2000, but Collier’s movie only demonstrated, once again, the “Hollywood” aspect of NASA’s official movies, that played fast and loose in the editing room. In 1999, David Percy and Mary Bennett published Dark Moon, which was the most substantial book yet on faked Moon landings.

From the autumn of 1999 to early 2001, I was a full-time accounting consultant and did not do much study or writing. In February 2001, I decided to try to get to the bottom of the Moon landing issue. Part of me was unhappy that I was being dragged into this issue. My initial interest was about what might have been covered up about the Moon landings, not if they were faked, but that barrage of faked Moon landings works kind of coerced me to try to get to the bottom of it. Only a week or two into my dive, a FOX TV show aired that featured Brian for about 15 seconds, saying that he could not be sure that NASA landed men on the Moon. When I saw that, I then felt that I was obligated to try to get to the bottom of it. Then, a few weeks later, Bart Sibrel made a video that argued that the Apollo 11 astronauts fabricated the illusion of seeing Earth from beyond low-Earth orbit. That video had me going for a few days, until I realized that what Bart had done was like a magician’s misdirection. While Bart focused on what the Apollo 11 astronauts might have done by fiddling with the image of Earth that was visible through the Apollo 11 hatch window, what he failed to understand was that the image of Earth itself was obviously not taken from low-Earth orbit. If it had, Earth’s surface would have rapidly rotated, as it does with all footage taken in low-Earth orbit.

I had a three-hour conversation with Bart, when I thought that maybe he had something, but a few days later I realized that he didn’t.

But Bart’s fervor was ignited by his abduction and incarceration when he tried to air his footage at a TV station. Greer’s allegations about what Armstrong and Aldrin might have encountered on the Moon aside, I also heard, at two degrees of separation, that a UFO once parked next to the ISS for a couple of days, from one of the ISS astronauts who was there when it happened. When my close friend was kidnapped for his underground technology show, which included antigravity tech, his abductors stated that what people were calling ET craft was really their technology, which is consistent with Greer’s statements that most so-called UFOs are human-made, not ET craft. Such human technologies are primitive imitations of ET tech.

There is plenty being covered up, and Bart triggered the spook security system with his rush to a TV station, which led to his abduction. I am sure that once the abductors saw Bart’s “evidence,” they breathed a sigh of relief and let him “escape.” Bart will go to his grave believing that he found something important.

For Brian’s part in it, he got Buzz Aldrin a job and shared an office with him. If you shared an office with Buzz, would you have asked him what it was like on the Moon? Brian asked a number of his fellow astronauts that question, and he received strange replies, which puzzled him and led to his doubts, but he also had many other encounters which showed how bogus official positions could be. Brian was never in the camp that argued that astronauts never left low-Earth orbit, but he wondered if the photographic record of the Moon from the Apollo missions was genuine. Greer said that there was faked Moon footage recorded on Earth, in case it was needed. This is all part of the bewildering three-ring circus around such events.

I spent most of my time, from February to July, 2001, looking at the evidence that those people presented for faked Moon landings. Every time, the evidence fell apart on scrutiny, as far as supporting the idea of faked Moon landings. I went through a laundry list of them in my cover-up essay. I won’t go through them all here, or else this would be a very long essay.

By June, about the only “anomaly” that survived was that the astronauts did not perform the feats predicted for them in the one-sixth Earth’s gravity on the Moon, but I then was helped in finding Neil Armstrong’s leap onto the Lunar Module when he left the lunar surface. That leap was done in low gravity, which meant the Moon. I soon contacted Brian about it, and that began our close collaborations.

I first published my cover-up essay in June 2001, and Gary Wean’s JFK-assassination scenario is now the mainstream one. The funny thing is that I am rarely asked about Gary’s story (or people propose their own whodunit scenarios), but I am barraged to this day on the Moon landings, as people keep asking me if they were faked! Bart went on the talk circuit a year ago, which led to more people who approached me, asking about faked Moon landings.

Brian was dogged to the end of his life on that issue, and soon before he died, I got him to write what was his final statement on the issue. Brian really regretted getting involved in the issue.

I have studied paleology since the 1990s, and I continue to marvel at new findings, as tools and techniques improve and new evidence is adduced, and one area is in mass spectrometry. Forty years ago, a scientist would have to sacrifice one entire fossil tooth for mass-spectrometry analysis, and today the required sample is about a pinprick of material. The science of radioactive decay is mature, and the Moon rocks brought back by the Apollo missions are older than any rocks on Earth. I regard it as impossible to fake Moon rocks that would give such ages. It is just one of many lines of evidence that support the idea of genuine Moon landings. Some have proposed that robots retrieved those rocks, but I see that as just more of the empty hypotheses that the faked-Moon-landing crowd spins all the time.

It is easy to sit back and imagine how things could have been faked, but I never saw any evidence for faked Moon landings that survived much scrutiny. In the end, I am glad that I took that dive, as it helped hone my tools of discernment. There is a mountain of rubbish on the fringes. There is real stuff, too, but it takes great effort and discernment to separate the wheat from the chaff. I have a healthy skepticism to all fringe claims, but real skepticism means finding out, not what the “skeptics” do.

I have witnessed a great deal of conspiracist lunacy over the years, and the QAnon follies are a recent example of it. I have watched many proponents of fringe topics compile their laundry lists of “evidence” for their positions, and their so-called evidence could be extremely flimsy, of the “Paul is dead” tabloid level. Even Mr. Skeptic did that when he attacked me in forums, with his laundry list of lies and half-truths.

It really gets tiring to be ignored on the JFK issue, for which I have no doubt that Lee Harvey Oswald was not the assassin (as would any reasonable person who did the work), to be constantly asked about the Moon landings by people who will not do the work to find out for themselves. It really does not take much effort, especially when people such as me have laid out the evidence.

With the recent Artemis II flight, I saw many comments to articles that even called the Artemis mission faked, which is close to Earth is flat “theorizing.” I have found that people can believe anything, no matter what the evidence is. The trans craze is a recent example, so both “left” and “right” are not immune to this. I see that insanity every day in all directions. It calls to mind Brian’s question of whether humanity is a sentient species. Time is short to demonstrate it.

Until NASA lands more astronauts on the Moon, this issue of faked Moon landings will likely continue. There are vastly more important issues on Earth than faked Moon landings.