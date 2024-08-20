Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Aug 20Edited

You instantly reminded me of Devon Steck's "The Man Who Saved Europe"; talking about the 1934 docudrama "The House of Rothschild"; an self-adulatory piece about the Rothschild Crime Syndicate so repugnant the Nazis used it as a propaganda movie... 🙄

"The unforgivable sin of Hitler's Germany was to develop a new economic system by which the international bankers were deprived of their profits"...

– Winson Churchill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjPC-tnw7Ik&t=133s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Wade Frazier and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture