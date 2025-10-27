When I did my first video interview last summer, I thought that it went well. I had never really seen myself like that before. Maybe 15 years ago, I had thought about telling my story and presenting my material in video form, to get my testimony on the record. Well, today, I can do it myself. So today, I published the first of what may be many video sessions.

We will see how it goes. If it goes as well as I think it might, I’ll have my own show, and I’ll have pals on.