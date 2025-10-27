The Beginning of My Video Presentations
This is the first of many, if my plan works out.
When I did my first video interview last summer, I thought that it went well. I had never really seen myself like that before. Maybe 15 years ago, I had thought about telling my story and presenting my material in video form, to get my testimony on the record. Well, today, I can do it myself. So today, I published the first of what may be many video sessions.
We will see how it goes. If it goes as well as I think it might, I’ll have my own show, and I’ll have pals on.
Thanks for reading Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.