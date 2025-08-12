Yesterday’s post on what I call the Fifth Epoch inspired this post. This post is a result of my experiences and studies, and it chronicles the biggest events in the human journey that I know of, and those that loom. So, without further preamble...

What: Projectile weapons

Who: Chimpanzees, but likely attained greater relevance for Homo erectus

Where: Central and East Africa

When: It began several million years ago

Why: Increasing throwing prowess and new tools

Importance: Allowed for injury and killing at a safe distance, on prey animals and rivals

Discussion: As Frans de Waal discovered, chimps love throwing rocks at unsuspecting zoo visitors, and they are very good at it. I threw the javelin in college, and I can attest to the human talent with projectile weapons. It did not begin with bows and arrows; they were just part of a long line of projectile weapons, likely beginning with rocks. Anthropologists have noted that the Acheulean hand ax has interesting aerodynamic properties, and could have also been a devastating projectile weapon, used on prey or in warfare, which goes back at least to chimps. It could have been a key tool in the rise of Homo erectus to apex-predator status.

What: Apes become bipedal

Who: Several ape lines independently evolved bipedal posture

Where: Eastern and southern Africa

When: At least four million years ago and maybe six million years ago

Why: Shrinking tropical canopies and rainforests likely forced the exodus, and later provided opportunities

Importance: A first for mammals that freed hands for new uses, new food sources, and may have led to pair-bonding

Discussion: Monkeys descended from the tropical canopy and became apes more than 20 million years ago, and apes became bipedal maybe six million years ago. I think that both events were due to the cooling and drying of Earth to today’s ice age, as tropical canopies and rainforests shrank. The initial events were likely driven by survival, and only later did they become opportunities to expand the range of those migrants. Ape bipedalism seems to have independently developed several times, and ape bipedalism was a first for mammals. It freed hands to become more dexterous and led to new kinds of tools. Bipedalism also seems to have led to pair-bonding, which was new to African apes. The male fight over mating privileges was reduced and likely led to new social organization and activities.

What: Development of stone tools

Who: Australopiths

Where: East Africa

When: At least 3.3 million years ago

Why: Those freed and increasingly dexterous hands of bipedal apes were put to new uses

Importance: A first for life on Earth, which allowed for enhanced food availability and may have initiated a trajectory of increasingly sophisticated tools and runaway brain growth in what became human line, and led to the beginning of the extinction of Earth’s megafauna

Discussion: The earliest crafted stone tools yet discovered are 3.3 million years old, in the cradle of humanity in East Africa. That innovation likely led to early events in the extinction of the world’s megafauna, perhaps beginning with giant tortoises. Rock-wielding apes became an irresistible force. Those first crafted stone tools yet discovered were made by australopiths, and it is likely no coincidence that the runaway growth of bipedal-ape brains began around the same time. In little over a million years, the human-line’s brain doubled in size, which is probably unprecedented in the journey of life on Earth. I think that there was a cycle of evolutionary positive feedbacks between energy, intelligence, and tools (the key factors of the human journey), which led to humanity.

What: Development of language

Who: Maybe Homo erectus

Where: Likely Africa

When: Maybe two million years ago

Why: Increasing brain growth and increasingly sophisticated social organization and tools

Importance: Increased social learning and collective intelligence, which led to more sophisticated cultures

Discussion: Many areas of great-ape studies have deflated human conceits on how unique and superior we are. When Jane Goodall discovered that chimps used and even made tools, the idea that humans are Earth’s only tool-using species died. Until recently, another human conceit has been that humans invented language. But now we know that chimps have a “language” of hundreds of words, and they innovatively use them in ways that were long thought to be the exclusive province of humans. Today’s scientists are continually startled at the high levels of intelligence that animals have displayed, and human intelligence is now thought to only be different in degree from other animals, which is consistent with Darwin’s ideas, even though Darwin thought that the invention of language was one of humanity’s two greatest feats, and the other comes next on this list.

What: Control of fire

Who: Likely Homo erectus

Where: Likely Africa

When: Likely at least 1.5 million years ago

Why: Increasingly sophisticated toolmaking and culture led to this event

Importance: A new energy source that humanity relies on to this day, which led to radical changes in human societies, foods, and tools

Discussion: Like so many events in the journey of life on Earth and the human journey, scientific findings keep pushing back the dates of evolutionary and human cultural events. It used to be thought that the invention of fire was also the exclusive province of Homo sapiens, invented relatively recently, but the early control of fire has been gaining traction in the past generation, and there is evidence that fire was controlled even two million years ago, but the hard physical evidence so far is “only” about 1.5 million years old, which means that Homo erectus is the likely inventor. It may have taken a long time to spread, but I have a hard time believing that any culture that learned how to control fire would ever give it up, as it was such a game-changer, unprecedented in the history of life on Earth, which provided great benefits. Even our “advanced” industrial societies are based on the control of fire, as we quickly burn up all of Earth’s hydrocarbon deposits to power our societies.

What: First conquest of Earth

Who: Behaviorally modern humans

Where: Originated in Africa

When: Began 60,000-to-70,000 year ago

Why: Behavioral modernity and related toolset

Importance: Allowed humans to populate all inhabitable continents, extinction of Earth’s megafauna and all other human species, and increase in human population by a factor of a thousand

Discussion: Genetic studies have confirmed that despite all of the migrations from Africa to Eurasia by the human line for perhaps two million years, the exodus of a fairly small contingent of behaviorally modern humans, which were relatively new on the evolutionary scene and comprised perhaps only several thousand members, left Africa, probably between 70,000 and 50,000 years ago, and conquered Earth. Most of the world’s land-based megafauna went extinct in the process (especially the elephant family), as well as all other human species. It was likely not a gentle process, although cottage industries have appeared to strenuously deny that humans could have done that. A related school of thought has argued that humans were largely peaceful until the rise of agriculture and civilization. In my lifetime, all of those humanity-defending ideas have been slowly dying in light of the evidence. I regard the Rousseauian “peaceful savage” idea, as well as the idea that climate change (or bolide events) wiped out Earth’s megafauna, to be wishful thinking. I consider it scandalous that those ideas have persisted as long as they have. I see them as just more human conceits.

The human conquest of Earth was a bloody affair, and the world’s easy meat and other human species paid the ultimate price for the global spread of Homo sapiens. On the brink of the Domestication Revolution, there were about a thousand times as many humans as when that conquest began. No animal ever conquered Earth like that before. Hunter-gatherer life was brutal, and slaughtering neighboring societies and stealing their women was standard practice. Half of the children died, in a trend that went back to gorillas, but maybe half of those dead children were killed by their parents, who could not afford to feed them. Infanticide was typical practice clear until the Industrial Revolution. For the few hunter-gatherers that lived to a ripe old age, they were often killed by their societies when they could not fend for themselves and food was scarce. Romanticizing that phase of the human journey is an exercise in folly.

What: Domestication of plants and animals

Who: Behaviorally modern humans,

Where: Several places independently

When: Animals beginning maybe 30,000 years ago (dogs), and plants beginning about 11,000 years ago

Why: For animals, dogs may have self-domesticated; for plants, population pressures, increased plant growth in this interglacial interval, and decline in megafauna from overhunting

Importance: Plant domestication allowed humanity to become sedentary on a large scale and led to expanding human populations (by hundreds of times), animal domestication led to reliable food and other consumable products, and new forms of power, acceleration of destruction of ecosystems for human benefit

Discussion: Between the first crops and the Industrial Revolution, humanity’s population increased about 200-fold, and grew three times faster than during the conquest of Earth. The prominent ideas about domesticating plants was that the easy meat was gone, there were a thousand times as many humans, and during this interglacial interval that was firmly established by 12,000 years ago, the atmosphere was friendlier for plants and humans began experimenting with crops. It was a big winner that led to everything that followed. Animals were domesticated around the same time, and their meat, milk, fur, and often-powerful muscles became the reason why today, humans and their domestic animals comprise 96% of Earth’s mammalian biomass. Hunter-gatherers either adopted domesticated life, were pushed to marginal lands that could not support domestic plants and animals, or went extinct.

There was a brief honeymoon of domestication, just like there was a brief golden age of the hunter-gatherer as pristine lands were plundered. Women were likely the domesticators of plants, as an adjunct to their gathering duties. Some early farming societies became matrilocal or multilocal, which broke up the male gangs that always vie for power in human societies, and those were likely humanity’s most peaceful preindustrial societies. Also, early farmers did not encounter many “pests” or weeds, and the soils and forests were intact. That honeymoon lasted for a time, but growing human populations, the adaptation of “pests,” the exhaustion of soil nutrients, and deforestation ended that short-lived golden age, and then it was back to the brink of survival, but with many more mouths to feed. Then agrarian life became the backbreaking life of drudgery that it has been known for, and farmers became smaller and sicklier than their hunter-gatherer progenitors.

What: Invention of civilization

Who: Sumerians, Chinese, Andeans, and Mesoamericans

Where: Four places independently

When: 7,400, 5,300, 5,500, and 3,200 years ago, respectively

Why: Benefits of civilization and exploitation by elites

Importance: Led to radical changes in the human journey, including the rise of professionals and elites, new tools, and human behaviors on an new scale, including warfare and slavery

Discussion: After several thousand years of plant domestication, in four places on Earth, civilization was independently invented, as a kind of convergent cultural evolution. Early civilizations were only possible on shorelines, so that the hinterland could supply them via low-energy water-transportation lanes. Cities led to the rise of professionals and elites. Professionals, liberated from subsistence duties, became the engine of invention, to the present day. Elites were more societal parasites that violently conquered early civilizations and skimmed off the surplus energy, mainly in food and other embodied energy. Elites are with us to this day.

Ever since the first civilizations, they conquered each other in the quest for empire. I have studied that subject way too much, and it could become numbing, how elites slaughtered each other to ascend the thrones, especially family members. The rise of civilization also saw the ascendance of slavery and a host of evils. Studying agrarian civilizations is never uplifting, in my experience, although technological and other kinds of “progress” were made at times. But all early civilizations collapsed, as no civilization has ever been energetically sustainable, and the forest-to-farm-to-desert dynamic has been all too evident over the history of civilization. Half of Earth’s plant biomass has been wiped out since the beginning of domestication.

But we have to thank civilization for writing, metallurgy, a host of technologies, and “progress” of sorts.

What: Second conquest of Earth

Who: Europeans

Where: European nations with Atlantic Ocean access

When: Began in the 1400s and lasts to this day

Why: Mastery of oceanic navigation, and advanced technologies and weaponry

Importance: An unprecedented catastrophe for most of humanity, led to the near-extinction of whales, and led to rise of the global economy and global elites

Discussion: I see that the rise of Europe began during the Medieval Warm Period, in what is called the High Middle Ages. Northwest Europeans took advantage of the watermill like no other people ever did. It was the first widespread application of non-muscle power on land. By the eve of the Industrial Revolution, there were a half million watermills in Europe, which did the work of tens of millions of people. Reliable and abundant rains from the Atlantic Ocean made it all possible. In the wake of Rome’s fall, Europeans became ruled by warring polities. The reintroduction of Greek writings with the fall of Spain to Christian armies led to the rise of humanism and the Renaissance. In northern Europe’s protoindustrialization, the printing press, which was one of many Chinese inventions (along with paper) that made their way to Europe, led to increasing literacy and the Scientific Revolution, and Chinese gunpowder revolutionized warfare.

That all contributed to Europe’s coming conquest of the world, but the prerequisite that made it all possible was the technical feat of turning Earth’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane. Africa, the Americas, and Australia were nowhere near Europe’s level of technical/economic development, and when Europe began sailing the high seas to global conquest, the peoples of those continents had no effective defense. Europe’s conquest of the world was the greatest demographic catastrophe in the human journey. The Americas were depopulated within a century, by between 75% and 95%, largely from introduced diseases, but the sedentary populations were also enslaved and often worked to death. As the natives died off, then the Portuguese and Spanish began the transatlantic slave trade, which devastated Africa. The proto-industrializing Dutch and English soon pushed aside Portugal and Spain, while France joined the game. Whales were also driven to the brink of extinction during that scramble for the world. Basically, wherever Europeans found it easy to live, especially the British, they inflicted genocide on the inhabitants and “settled” the lands, but the greatest absolute death toll was inflicted by the British in India, at nearly two billion shortened lives over two centuries of rule. This dominance of the world by Europeans and their descendants (AKA “white people”) continues to this day, led by the USA. My sense is that today, global elites, who clandestinely run the world, began their rise to dominance during Europe’s conquest of Earth.

What: Exploitation of fossil fuels

Who: Humans in antiquity, but the English were the first to exploit it on a large scale

Where: China, England

When: 4,000 BCE in China, Romans mined coal in England, but English exploitation on a large scale began about 1000 CE

Why: Generally due to deforestation

Importance: The first radical new fuel source since the control of fire, which led to the Industrial Revolution, more expansion of human populations, and radical social changes, such as far less violence and far more humane (liberation of women and slaves, for instance, and general end of capital punishment), but burning fossil fuels is also warming Earth, industrialization has created new harmful substances, and global elites achieved the mastery of humanity and control the world economy

Discussion: The Chinese first mined coal several thousand years ago and the Romans mined British coal after their conquest. But the English began using coal again around 1000 CE, after the British countryside had been deforested during the High Middle Ages. Coal was a brutal fuel that nobody used unless they had to. The rigors of mining were harsh enough, often performed by slaves, but it burned with a hellish, noxious smoke. By the 1200s, London had a serious coal-pollution problem. London had coal-pollution disasters nearly until my lifetime. But deforested and industrializing England turned to coal like no other people ever did, and more than anything else, that led to the Industrial Revolution. Between 1560 and 1860, what became the United Kingdom (“UK”) increased its energy consumption by 30-fold, and 90% of all energy consumption came from coal, which even exceeded all of the photosynthesis of those lands. UK citizens were consuming several times the energy, per capita, than had ever been consumed before. Nothing remotely like it ever happened in world history. The Industrial Revolution was really the rise of energy-powered machines, which raised human standards of living to unimagined levels, and led to the biggest event in the human journey so far, which comes next.

What: End of childhood death

Who: English

Where: England

When: Beginning with the Industrial Revolution

Why: Improvements in nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene

Importance: Instead of half of all children dying, in industrial societies almost none do, which is a first for life on Earth

Discussion: Until the Industrial Revolution, half of all children died, in a trend that went back to gorillas. In London in 1730, 75% of children under age five died. By 1830, after a century of industrialization the death rate had fallen to 32%. That was unprecedented in the human journey. By the time I was born in the next century, childhood death had nearly vanished, and is less than 1% of children today in industrial nations. That gets my vote for the biggest event in the human journey. Contrary to medical-racket propaganda, it had almost nothing to do with medical interventions, but was due to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of industrialization. I have seen men minimize that change, but good luck finding a woman who minimizes that change. In 1500 England, not only would a mother have to watch half of her children die, but she had a 10% chance herself of dying in pregnancy or childbirth, so 15% of English women chose to be childless. There is no way to overstate the magnitude of that change, which was unique in the history of life on Earth.

Also, this is the ultimate existential risk for all of us. If we were all born three centuries ago, half of the people reading this would have died before adulthood. There has not been a bigger event than that for humanity.

What: Nuclear power

Who: Americans and their allies

Where: The USA

When: 1945

Why: To end World War II and take vengeance on Japan

Importance: Weaponry that could make Earth uninhabitable, but also a potential new energy source

Discussion: The World Wars were due to latecomers to industrialization, primarily Germany and Japan, trying to conquer lands like Western Europe did and acquire industrial levels of resources, and energy above all, as usual. But the Western powers already owned nearly the entire planet. Hitler literally used the Anglo-American model in North America for his plans for Eastern Europe: exterminate the natives and take their land. Japan had a similar “Manifest Destiny” attitude toward China. What made the German and Japanese imperial versions uniquely evil were their human experiments (the Japanese were worse than the Germans, but the USA covered it up) and Nazi death factories. But the existential atrocity was committed by the USA, as it dropped nuclear weapons on a defeated Japan that was trying to surrender. Most Americans thought it fitting vengeance for Japan’s “starting it,” but the USA purposefully goaded Japan into “starting” the Pacific War.

But on the day that the USA nuked Hiroshima, talk began on the potential of a new energy source. For several years, there was a global discussion about the potential of nuclear energy, before its dangers were fully appreciated. In recent years, the USA has once again been goading Russia toward nuclear war. And it looks like Donald Trump has ended the threat for now. If he permanently ends the specter of a nuclear holocaust, he will merit the Nobel Peace Prize that he so covets, and even his cherished place on Mount Rushmore. Splitting the atom opened a new Pandora’s box, and according to sources that I respect, that act attracted some galactic attention, and that comes soon.

What: The development of zero-point energy, antigravity, and related technologies

Who: Global elites

Where: Likely the West, especially the USA

When: Perhaps the early 20th century, but certainly by the 1950s

Why: Clandestine elite inventions, likely from reverse-engineering ET technology

Importance: A complete revolution in human societies, ending the known world

Discussion: Until now in this post, almost everything that I wrote about came from my studies. This event comes from my personal experience and the experiences of those close to me. As I stated in my recent interview, which is my first interview since 2011, if you had tried to tell me about the global elite when I became Dennis Lee’s partner in early 1987, I would not have known what you were talking about. The next two years were my life’s worst, but it still took me many years to understand how involved the global elite were in what we did. I recently revealed the identity of a corporate hit man who likely worked for them, after I learned that he died. I got to bear the brunt of organized suppression, and my key awakening moment was my day on the witness stand in Kangaroo Court.

I am all too familiar with organized suppression, but it took more years to really understand why they did it: what we pursued, the global elite have long possessed, likely for the past century. People close to me got to witness free-energy, antigravity, and other technologies that the global elite possess. The organized suppression was to ensure that we never got close to delivering those technologies to the public. It would not only be the biggest event in the human journey, in which humanity begins living Star Trek lives (Level One on the Kardashev Scale), but it also would mean the end of elites and their control of the global economy.

What: The ET presence

Who: ETs

Where: Likely from neighboring star systems

When: Maybe at the beginning of life on Earth, but a likely pronounced presence when nuclear weapons invented

Why: Only ETs know for sure

Importance: If they initiated life on Earth, that importance is obvious; if they are the source of free energy and related technologies, they may be responsible for the biggest event in the human journey, and their acknowledgement will mean a vast change in humanity’s self-image

Discussion: My friend who got that underground technology show does not even believe in ETs, but what he described to me I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe several years later. I have since encountered people who stated that what my friend saw largely came from reverse-engineered ET technology. That makes sense and I won’t deny it.

Several times, I have gone to watch UFOs fly over, and was never disappointed. I have read in channeled literature that life on Earth was seeded here by ETs, and nothing in this realm would surprise me too much. I am well aware of Greer’s free-energy efforts and wish him the best. My work is not as ET-centric as his is, but our approaches have plenty in common (I have my doubts about his approach, but I would love to be pleasantly surprised if he succeeds). In a story that I recently wrote, about the beginning of what I call the Fifth Epoch, ETs have their place.

Of course, our self-extinction also looms, which could take most if not all of Earth’s ecosystems with us, which would trump everything else on this list. Time is short, and I have a plan.