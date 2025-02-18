Heart Frauds is the best single book that I know of on the heart-disease racket, written by a dissident MD. As I wrote, even according to orthodox studies, bypass surgery and statins are worthless treatments but they have made over a trillion dollars for the medical racket. There is only one cure for it, but almost nobody is willing to give up their addictions to try it.

In 2019, the year before COVID, about half of all American deaths were from cancer or circulatory diseases. The next largest category was accidents, at 6%. If we add Alzheimer’s, lower respiratory diseases, diabetes, and kidney failures, which I consider to all be organ failures, then it was over 64%, for nearly two million deaths from degenerative disease. The first infectious disease on the CDC’s list was the flu and pneumonia, for 1.7% of American deaths (which the flu vaccine seems to have made worse). And even when it was the flu or pneumonia, those people almost all died because they were unhealthy, with metabolic disease, as with those COVID deaths. Accidents and suicides were the only causes of death in the top ten that were not primarily related to diet or drugs such as tobacco and alcohol, at least according to the CDC.

What the CDC did not list was medical error, which is considered to be the third leading cause, after cancer and heart disease. My father in-law was killed by medical negligence a few years ago (my former partner Dennis Lee was nearly killed three times by his doctors and is crippled to this day from it), and my pals in the medical field have admitted that killing patients with errors is common but is nearly always covered up. And even then the approved treatments, properly administered, actively killed healthy people, such as with AZT. In what I call the Fifth Epoch, none of those deaths would have come in those ways, as everybody will live to be at least 100 and they will be healthy the entire way, with about zero medical interventions and nobody will be ingesting drugs of any kind.

The cancer racket is the medical racket’s arm that I know best, as I have seen it in action many times and studied it the most. Ralph Hovnanian’s Medical Dark Ages was my wakeup call on the corruption in Western medicine, and Ralph quoted ancient doctors who said that attacking tumors never works. But attacking tumors aligns with the warfare model of Western medicine, dominated by men as it is. In the only study done like it, patients who refused orthodox treatment for cancer lived several times longer than those who were treated. The cause of cancer and probably all degenerative diseases (and certainly all of those listed above) is metabolic disease, which attacking the tumor does not address. But cancer treatment is a huge bonanza for the medical racket, and people line up for it.

My first college roommate died last year from brain cancer, likely induced by the COVID vaccine. He did not want to hear about alternative treatments and embraced certain death instead, which I have repeatedly witnessed. I have not tried to interest people since the 1990s but I made an exception for him. That conversation lasted less than ten seconds before he made his stance clear. So, laying it all at the cancer racket’s doorstep is kind of unfair. There is a grim symbiosis happening, as people have abdicated responsibility for their health as they sleepwalk through their lives.

And even the cancer racket’s “successes” are often fraudulent. A generation ago, a close relative with hypochondria showed me a blemish on her arm. It was winter and it just looked like dry skin. I told her so, but she had to go to her doctor, who did a biopsy that indicated cancer, and she has a big scar on her arm from the surgery to remove her “cancer.” I told her that it was not cancer, and a few years ago, her doctor agreed, saying that cancer was far over-diagnosed back then and that she likely never had cancer. Breast cancer is similar, in that nearly all of the breast cancer “successes” of orthodox cancer treatment were never cancer in the first place, as a benign condition was diagnosed as cancer, and many women lost their breasts or died from the treatments for a disease that they never had. These are some of the cancer racket’s many evils.

I sketched how the big three treatments for cancer – surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy – came to be. Of course, none of them address cancer’s cause, but they make vast amounts of money. A terminal cancer patient in the USA means hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical-racket revenue. The Rockefellers were in the middle of that, but they were far from alone.

Easily, the single easiest preventive for cancer is for people to stop smoking, but they know that their addiction is killing them but they don’t care. But even then, the medical racket bears a huge burden of responsibility, as the American medical profession promoted cigarettes for a generation, which made the face of Western medicine rich. He was one of history’s greatest quacks. Perhaps his greatest “triumph” was spearheading the “research” for an asbestos cigarette filter, which was the basis of an ad blitz in the pages of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). That cigarette maker is sued to this day by customers who got asbestos lung disease. JAMA did not stop running cigarette ads out of concern for the public’s health, but because the drug advertisers in JAMA began complaining, as their drugs ads were next to cigarette ads that made cigarettes seem like wonder drugs. It made the drug ads look bad.

Beginning in 1990, I began to become familiar with alternative cancer treatments. With the exception of Rife’s noninvasive treatment, the rest did not attack the tumor. They generally rehabilitated the immune system to deal with the cancer, and eliminating processed food was a centerpiece of nearly every alternative therapy. I learned of about 20 of those treatments, and those practitioners generally had hell to pay. Licenses were revoked and there were murder attempts (with some “successes”), kidnappings (1), and prison stints. That greatest of quacks not only promoted the single greatest cause of cancer, but he tried to buy out and monopolize the alternative treatments, and when they did not sell out, he wiped them out (1, 2). Does that suggest conspiratorial behavior? To deny it, we have to admit that promoting the greatest cause of cancer while trying to monopolize the treatments was some kind of coincidence, even though the same man did both at the same time.

I only know one person who ever tried an alternative treatment in the USA. She had a paranormal experience that led her down the path, and she was cured. While he was treating her, her doctor had his license revoked. When he finally died at a ripe old age, the church that held his memorial was packed to the rafters with his cured patients. No mainstream oncologist ever had a funeral like that.

The many evils of the medical racket, and the huge interests that profit from all of the death and suffering, made me very skeptical that the medical racket would go quietly. I believed that only the arrival of the Fifth Epoch would collapse it, along with all of the other global rackets. But I lived to see that banned advice on reversing heart disease become orthodox medicine’s first line of defense, we had a victory over fluoridation in the courtroom last year, and now we have Kennedy’s running of the USA’s medical bureaucracy. I have written about what I hope that he accomplishes. I never thought that I would live to see events such as those, so call me cautiously optimistic.