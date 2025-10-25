The daily agonies of my broken shoulder have slowed down my posting, but the worst is finally over. I should soon begin to post regularly again. I was working on a post, but it is too ambitious for my current state. So I will do this short post instead.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, RFK, Jr., was one of the few voices of sanity, and his book on Fauci was a revelation. There has certainly never been anybody like him to head the USA’s medical bureaucracy. His MAHA agenda is ambitious, I have written about what I hope that he accomplishes, and he has a long hill to climb and he faces stiff headwinds. Here are the basic issues that he faces.

The Medical Racket Won’t Go Quietly

This is a multifaceted issue. For starters, the medical racket is one of the cartels that control the world economy, and it kind of came into the open during COVID-19, for those with eyes to see. The mainstream media is also one of the rackets, and it enables the other global rackets. These situations are always 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. Ed Herman’s structural model explains the West’s media performance quite well. American mainstream TV news gets a quarter of its ad revenue from Big Pharma. That alone will guarantee media hostility towards Kennedy’s agenda, and the vitriol coming from the media aimed at Kennedy has been breathtaking.

The Medical Racket’s Many Accomplices

But there are accomplices at all levels, and the biggest by far is the public’s inertia. I have watched people embrace certain death over questioning their indoctrination and changing the lifestyles that gave them their fatal diseases in the first place, which is almost all about what they willingly put into their bodies. Americans go through their days pursuing their addictions, from caffeine in the morning to alcohol in the evening to various taste sensations from processed food. The primary reason why Americans have the shortest life expectancies and the poorest health among industrialized nations is because of what we put in our bodies.

A Broken Paradigm

I began my medical racket essay with a chapter on paradigms and followed it with a chapter on the conflict between male and female paradigms in medicine. As I mentioned in a recent vaccine post, male-based medicine is a form of warfare. As Suzanne Humphreys mentioned in her interview with Joe Rogan, under the current paradigm, everything gets medicalized. It is medical procedures for everything, and almost all of it is worthless or harmful (but lucrative). The trans craze is a perfect example of this insanity. A “joke” in the trans industry was that before long there will no longer be gay people, because they all got transed as children.

As Robert Lustig noted, 75% of American medical dollars are spent to treat the symptoms of metabolic disease, which comes from our diets of processed food. Those interventions are all worthless. The only solution is to eliminate processed food from our diets, but that is part of the problem, which brings me to the biggest structural problem with MAHA: it will be expensive.

Fresh Food versus Processed Food

A calorie of whole fresh food (think the produce section in the grocery store) is about five times as expensive as a calorie from processed food. I have not run the numbers, but there are good reasons for that, and it might be the biggest challenge that MAHA faces. There is a long view to see on this, which explains the predicament. When humanity’s ancestors left the shrinking rainforest several million years ago, their diet was no longer the fruit and leaves that chimpanzees and gorillas enjoy today. Arguably the biggest dietary change of early humans was becoming meat-dependent. That spurred evolutionary changes, and there is great debate on the benefit and detriment of such changes. But it was not sustainable, and the humans that conquered Earth drove most of Earth’s big animals to extinction.

The Domestication Revolution began in the so-called “lucky latitudes,” basically by developing seed crops. Seed crops are far from our natural diet, but they comprise most of humanity’s dietary calories today. But wheat, rice, and maize have the virtue of being able to be raised in huge monocrop environments, with mechanized planting and harvesting. Wheat is never eaten in anything close to its natural state but is heavily processed. The same goes for maize, and rice is the only partial exception.

Those seed crops are processed and can be stored for a long time. The problem with the lucky latitudes is that the growing season is not constant, so there are planting and harvest seasons, and getting through the winter was always a problem. So, those heavily processed grain crops are humanity’s staple, and the way they are raised and processed, with little urgency to get to the consumer, makes the distribution process a lot easier, which is why it is far cheaper than fruits and vegetables. But its nutritional properties are poor.

People are addicted to their processed-food diets, both psychologically and physically, and there is great resistance to changing them. As I have long noted, people will rather die than change their diets. But even if all people realized that fresh whole food is the best possible food, outside of the tropics, there would be no way to provide that for all people, with our growing seasons. This is the biggest obstacle to MAHA’s success.

The Solution to MAHA and All of Humanity’s Existential Issues

As I have written, in what I call the Fifth Epoch, everybody will live to be 100 and will be healthy the entire way, with almost no medical interventions. That is because they are no longer drugging themselves, eating processed food, and suffering from other industrial-era insults to their biology. The so-called work day will be only a few hours at most, and it will be the highlight of everybody’s day. I have seen it called Joy Time, when people happily contribute to their world, and humanity will not know drudgery. Indoor farms, run with AI robotics, will produce whole food in perfect growing environments that could easily feed humanity 100 times over. And they will not dominate Earth’s ecosystems to provide it. A tiny part of the Antarctic ice sheet could easily host the farms that could feed humanity. Or they could float in the ocean, be underground, in orbit, or even on the Moon. There will be no more domination and destruction of Earth’s ecosystems to feed people. While aspects of permaculture which are nice ideas, humanity could give Earth back to nature, like Edward O. Wilson suggested. This is just one more side effect of the arrival of the Fifth Epoch.