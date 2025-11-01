This is the summary of this video.

From the day that I became Dennis Lee’s partner in January, 1987, I had a very good idea of what the transformative potential of free energy was for human societies. Free energy will herald an era of abundance and will end the world as we know it. The scarcity and fear that have been humanity’s constant companions would vanish. This was very evident to me. That understanding came to me on the brink of my harrowing adventures over the next few years. At the end of them, I was introduced to the idea of zero-point energy, and I soon realized that technologies that utilized zero-point energy were older than I am. It is the Holy Grail of the human journey.

But it took more than another 20 years before I developed my concept of Epochs of the human journey. I had to resume my science studies to reach those understandings, and it has been immensely gratifying. Popularized silence is plenty to reach the understandings that I think are needed for an effort such as mine to succeed. If it does, it will be the biggest event in the human journey, and I decided that it was worth my life to try out my approach.

When I wrote my lifetime’s most ambitious essay in 2013-2014, half of it was concerned with the journey of life on Earth before humans arrived on the evolutionary scene. That was the most fun for me, to study those eons. From the very beginnings of life on Earth and its development of enzymes, which sped up chemical reactions by up to billions of times, to cyanobacteria that evolved to split water to get its electron for photosynthesis, which saved Earth’s ocean from being blasted into space, to the development of complex cells and evolving to use oxygen for respiration, life became a voracious consumer of energy. Pound-for-pound, complex life burns energy 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produces it.

From its watery beginnings, life eventually migrated to land, which led to us. Evolution was constantly inventing new ways to obtain energy, reproduce, and survive. That evolutionary story was punctuated with mass-extinction events, which were really energy crises. When a bolide event wiped out dinosaurs, previously marginal mammals rose to dominance. Some migrated to fruit-rich tropical canopies, and primates made their homes there. Humans represent the end of a primate line that migrated from the shrinking tropical canopies as Earth has cooled down over the past 50 million years.

Some monkeys migrated from the canopies to the ground and became apes, and some apes learned to walk upright as they left the rainforest. Pair-bonding might have begun then, so less energy was spent on competing for mates. Their hands were free for new uses with their bipedal posture, and more than three million years ago some of those apes learned to make stone tools. Tools were innovations that increased the caloric intake of tool users, as food thereby became easier to obtain. I believe that it is no coincidence that once stone tools were invented, and other tools that did not survive in the artifactual record, those apes had explosive grain growth. Neurons are energy hogs, so fueling that spectacular brain growth needed lots of energy.

In a little over a million years, the brains of those tool-using apes doubled in size, which was the most spectacular brain growth in the journey of life on Earth. When Homo erectus arrived on the evolutionary scene, it was something very different. It was completely adapted for living on the ground, it controlled fire, and it became an apex predator. Some scientists also think that by that time, Homo erectus had something like language. Individual intelligence grew with brain growth, and language allowed for a great increase in collective intelligence as social learning became key. Social animals are social because sociality increases the survival and reproductive prospects of a society’s members. But societal members often jockey for ranking and the benefits it provides, while also in the delicate dance of keeping a society cohesive. That dance is a constant in simian societies.

The human journey has revolved around energy, intelligence, and tools. The artifactual record showed continual progress in tool-making, the fossil record showed continually growing brains, and Homo sapiens appeared on the evolutionary scene maybe 300,000 years ago. But it took another 200,000 years or so before Homo sapiens achieved what we call behavioral modernity. The time between the first stone tools and behavioral modernity I call the First Epoch of the human journey, when we became human.

Chimps and bonobos are our closest evolutionary cousins that survived the rise of humanity. Chimps are hundreds of times more aggressive and violent than the most violent human societies. The war scholar Azar Gat stated it as succinctly as I have seen: the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is at the root of all violence. Bonobos however, were chimps that found themselves isolated south of the Congo River more than one million years ago. They did not have gorilla competitors, their foraging parties expanded, and females banded together and overthrew male dominance. They are the most peaceful great apes, where violent deaths are virtually unknown and life is one big orgy. That contrast between chimps and bonobos holds lessons for humanity. The relative energetic abundance that bonobos enjoyed allowed them to become far more peaceful.

What I call the Second Epoch of the human journey is when those behaviorally modern humans conquered Earth by expanding from Africa. The process took about 50,000 years to complete, and when it was finished, all other human species and all of Earth’s easy meat became extinct. The end of that process was when humans invaded the Americas and quickly drove nearly all of its large animals to extinction, including five genera of the elephant family, who had lived in North America for more than 16 million years. That human expansion was devastating to the planet.

By the end of the Second Epoch, the human population was about 1,000 times as much as when it began, the continental ice sheets had receded on schedule, and the stage was set to domesticate plants and animals. The Domestication Revolution happened several times, independently. I call it the beginning of the Third Epoch. It has also been hypothesized that domesticating plants could have only happened where large animals largely went extinct, so hunting megafauna and its attendant warfare were no longer prominent. Otherwise, early farmers would have been too vulnerable to raiders. For some of those early farming societies, because women were the primary plant-raisers, as an adjunct to their gathering duties, they became matrilocal and broke up the gangs of related males that had always dominated human societies. Those became the human journey’s most peaceful preindustrial societies.

In several places on earth, after several thousand years of agriculture, civilizations formed. It was another huge watershed moment of the human journey, and led to new kinds of social roles, especially professions and elites, who were relieved of subsistence duties as they rode on the backs of those who provided the food.

Many of humanity’s greatest blessings and evils came from the rise of civilization. But, in general, life became better for the inhabitants of each successive Epoch, as their energy surplus rose and they could afford to be less violent and more humane.

From the very first civilizations, they conquered each other. It was the rare agrarian potentate who lived a long and peaceful reign. They often died violently, usually from within their own ranks, as everybody tried to reach the coveted thrones.

Up to half of all male chimps die violently, about a quarter of hunter-gatherer men did, and it was a much lower proportion since people began domesticating plants and animals. In my affluent community, next to Microsoft’s headquarters, violence is unknown between members of the community, and all crime is imported from the poor parts of the area. Poverty and crime are companions.

Europe’s rise to industrialization began a millennium ago, with the spread of watermills, in what has been called the Medieval Industrial Revolution. The introduction of Greek writings, which Islamic cultures had preserved, led to the rise of humanism in Europe and, eventually, the Scientific Revolution, with the Industrial Revolution close behind.

Also, during that rise to industrialization, Europeans learned how to turn Earth’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane, and Europe conquered humanity. In the midst of that, deforested England turned to coal and became the first nation to industrialize. That also allowed them to become the first global empire. My great nation of the United States is the second, but we pretend that we are not an empire.

Each Epoch of the human journey was founded upon its energy practices, and no Epoch was ever energetically sustainable, as it plundered one resource after another to exhaustion, from megafauna to soils to forests to fossil fuels, which will be largely depleted in this century. But over each Epoch, humanity’s tools became more sophisticated, the energy surplus grew, and human societies became more humane and less violent.

Before industrialization, humanity had Malthusian constraints. That meant that every time that humanity plundered a new energy source, it just meant more mouths to feed, and humanity’s standard of living didn’t rise all that much, especially for the people who produced the food. Industrialization, with its energy-powered machines, was something different. Economic production leapt by orders of magnitude, and one side effect was the elimination of childhood death, which is the biggest event in the human journey so far, and it had nothing to do with medical interventions, but came from improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene. From gorillas to only three centuries ago, half of all offspring died before adulthood. In today’s industrial societies, almost none do. Nothing like it has ever been seen before in the eon of complex life.

Elites have played a dirty game from the beginning, garnering their disproportionate share of the economic surplus, generally violently. They also invoked divine status or sanction, to enable their charade. They were always economic elites above all else, and flaunting their status with conspicuous consumption was part of the game.

My sense is that with Europe’s conquest of the world, elites could begin to think in global terms for the first time. We encountered the minions of global elites during my free-energy days. It was not pretty. Global elites are very well aware that the arrival of free energy would mean the end of their reign. In a world of abundance, hoarding economic output would make no sense. We live in an era of artificially induced scarcity so that global elites can play their power games. As I stated in my video yesterday on the John Kennedy assassination, American presidents are way down the hierarchy of power on Earth.

We are on the brink of what I call the Fifth Epoch, if enough of us common people can muster sufficient integrity and sentience and pursue what I call the love and enlightenment path towards free energy. It wouldn’t take very many of us. My next video will be on what the Fifth Epoch can look like and why.