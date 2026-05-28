The video of this post is here.

I went to business school and became a CPA. I was regaled with the wonders of capitalism (with a cynical aside or two, which I did not appreciate until years afterward). I remember in an economics class, one of our readings was about the horrors of the Soviet Union. One class was taught by an ex-CIA man who was proud of it. To become a CPA in California meant two years working at a CPA firm, and I was an auditor for three years, which were my life’s unhappiest years. We were supposedly financial police who ensured accurate measures of profits, which is the Holy Grail of capitalism. I eventually learned that we were cops on the take.

My American indoctrination taught me that I lived in The Land of the Free. In ways, that is true, because we are history’s richest and most powerful nation. Americans have the freest speech on Earth, but it is not all that free, and there is no guarantee that anybody will hear it. I was also taught that the media sought the truth and held the powerful to account. That turned out to be a fairy tale, and I saw the media lie about Dennis Lee from nearly the day that I met him, as it protected the interests of its capitalist patrons. I eventually learned that the media can make it up as it goes, and as long as we have a capitalist media, Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model will be relevant.

A cornerstone of capitalist theory is that free markets ensure that those who serve the consumer the best will prevail in the marketplace and become the richest. Of all the lies of my indoctrination and conditioning, that might be the biggest one of all, which I learned the hard way. As Ed said, there never have been free markets, anywhere.

Before we had the boom lowered on us, the CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to cease our efforts. Dennis put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, and he genuinely thought that he would be welcomed by the electric industry in our home state. The opposite turned out to be the case. That heating system is still the world’s best, and it has been completely wiped out in North America. Only one company on Earth still makes it, to my knowledge. In concert with the oil companies, the automobile industry has long suppressed high-MPG carburetor technology. That is standard corporate practice, but you will never see a credible discussion of the reality in the mainstream media.

I gradually became aware of what I call the Global Elite, and they control the world economy. They have spent at least $1 trillion to main their dictatorial control over humanity, and I have borne the brunt of their machinations. That is capitalism on steroids.

That is quite a trick, to portray our systems as free, when they are anything but, and nearly all of humanity plays along with the charade. I am going to run through the global rackets and how they work. They all have similar sociologies.