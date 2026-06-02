The video of this post is here.

When I heard Brian O’Leary say that seven cartels controlled the world economy, he did not list them at the time (he later did), but I knew that the kingpin had to be energy. None of the others come close. Only in the energy racket are people offered immense sums to cease their efforts before they get the boom lowered on them. According to orthodox physics and cosmology, our universe is nothing but energy.

Each Epoch of the human journey was founded on its energy practices, and energy has been the central concern of all societies for all time. But the science of energy is young, and unless there is an energy shortage, few people really think about the energy issue, and especially in energy terms. Food is almost all energy, as far as the benefit that warm-blooded humans get from it. Our industrial societies primarily run on the energy of fossil fuels. As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity got from it, it would cost $1 million per barrel, and I have roughly recalculated it. There is nothing else on the world market like oil. No other cartel can boast of anything remotely similar. Virtually all transportation on Earth runs on fossil fuels and on oil in particular. The West’s thirst for oil explains everything about its interest in the Middle East for the past century. Everything else is a sideshow. As I write this, the world is in the midst of an incipient oil crisis that the USA and Israel created when they attacked Iran, which might get far worse.

The end of humanity’s fossil-fuel era will come in this century, in one way or another. The energy racket liberally uses organized suppression to keep any threat to the racket at bay, but they are also actively preventing the next Epoch from arriving, which would be the biggest event in the human journey. All of the global cartels depend on the stranglehold of the energy racket over the world economy and humanity. If free energy technology was used by the public, all of the rackets would soon end. Very little about today’s world will survive for long in what I call the Fifth Epoch.

While the organized suppression is indeed impressive, all rackets are maintained by the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic. As I heard Tom Bearden say long ago, the CEOs of the oil companies are not really in on it. The suppression hails from higher levels. Similarly, at a meeting that Steven Greer hosted was a former CEO of one of the companies that develops those exotic technologies, like what my friend was shown long ago. That former CEO was completely unaware that those activities were happening at his company. That reminds me of how out of the loop JFK was on activities in his administration, including the operation that got him killed. CEOs and presidents are mere figureheads, members of the relatively powerless retail elite.

As I have long written, the best propaganda does not look like it, but it looks like the news and education. Arguably the most brainwashed class of all is scientists, and when the issue of free energy is broached, they almost uniformly deny its possibility with the “laws of physics” objection, and they dismiss evidence of organized suppression as a “conspiracy theory.” They are highly naïve. They suffer from the same constraints that nearly all intellectuals in capitalist societies are subjected to. Scientists have their own category in my list of free-energy awareness. As Brian stated, there are no “laws” of physics. We only have theories. To even use the word “law” invokes religious faith, not science. My friend was shown antigravity technology in action, and in that light the so-called “law of gravity” is an incomplete theory. In nearly 30 years of writing publicly, being assailed by “skeptics” and the like, I have yet to see one robust discussion of the world’s best heating system. Humanity seems to be incapable of it, especially scientists. It used to boggle my mind, but I eventually realized that it is normal.

Materialism is a religion that sits on a false foundation, but it informs the worldview of most scientists, as they drink their sherry and ridicule accounts of the paranormal. This is not an inconsequential aspect of this issue, but it is one of the central problems. But almost everybody reacts to the idea of free energy with denial and fear. Virtually all of humanity is complicit in this situation, so I do not want to be too hard on scientists.

All of the rackets have intense indoctrination as part of the conditioning of their members, and few ever awaken past their indoctrination, but that goes for all humans.

While the organized suppression in the energy racket is like nothing else on Earth, that racket is like the others in how its members are indoctrinated. That indoctrination does most of the work in keeping the racket intact. We toy with a self-inflicted extinction today over this issue more than any other. Time is short.