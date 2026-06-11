The video of this post is here.

This post is about the last of the seven cartels that I have been told control the global economy. Organized religion can seem out of place on that list, but it plays a role. Chimps engage in “waterfall displays,” which has been argued to be proto-ritual behavior. The hunter-gatherer religion was focused on singing and dancing rituals that fostered in-group cohesion, so that a society would prevail in warfare against its neighbors. It seems to be a form of limbic-system conditioning. Religion and warfare have been united ever since.

When civilization arose, with the rise of professions, including the priesthood, the hunter-gatherer religions were wiped out. But singing-and-dancing sects keep appearing and religious authorities keep trying to eradicate them. Early on, the priesthood entered into Faustian deals with elites, conferring divine status or sanction to them.

I was fortunate that I was raised fairly free of religious indoctrination. My father thought of becoming a minister, and my mother’s mother ran her Lutheran church for 50 years, but other than a few years of Sunday school before adolescence, I was spared religious indoctrination and was well on my way to becoming a materialist before my first paranormal experiences. I would never see the world the same way after that. With my many paranormal experiences and more than 50 years of spiritual studies, my opinion is that there is something real at the root of all religions. It is not just a bunch of superstition. But I see the world’s organized religions as an aid for younger souls, who do not have as much inner access and experience. They need guidance, and religion can provide it, but it is all too often twisted for dark ends (wars, genocides, etc.).

I consider Jesus’s “Love the enemy” to be the most enlightened message yet given to humanity, and I have great respect for spiritual masters, particularly those who embodied what the Michael channel called the Infinite Spirit. I consider those masters to be messengers from the Godhead, to remind us where we came from, and the priesthoods always distorted their messages, in the service of wealth and power. Ra was allegedly an Infinite Spirit manifestation, and the Ra channel remarked that he withdrew when the priesthood began distorting his teachings.

Like almost everything else about our world, I do not expect any of the world’s organized religions to last for long in the Fifth Epoch, and human spirituality will become vastly more enlightened than what we see today.

Seth said that scientists were the new priesthood, as the current authorities of reality, with their materialist philosophy. In that light, it has been almost amusing to see religious fundamentalists and scientists (the former and current authorities of reality) rush to invalidate the near-death experience (“NDE”) phenomenon. I even saw an attempt to combine both scientific debunking and religious fundamentalism, as the scientific establishment’s stance dismisses it all as an illusion, while the fundamentalist approach is to call NDEs encounters with the devil.

I know psychonauts who have taken psychic voyages like Michael Roads did, and I do not consider his account of a visit to a heavenly future Earth to be fiction. My life’s work could be considered an audition to live a future life in that world, and try to recruit others to set our world on a path to it. But I would like to live to at least see humanity begin the Fifth Epoch.

According to Steven Greer, the Mormon Financial Empire is the current ringleader of the global elite, and members of the Jesuit Order are also involved. That does not surprise me, and Greer wrote that the religious factions are among the most fanatical foot soldiers of the global elite, as they seek to help their “end-of-the-world” prophecies come to pass. Their ranks are filled with what I call dark pathers, and the terms “sociopaths” and “psychopaths” can also describe them.

In that light, that organized religion is one of the global rackets makes sense. The scarcity and fear endemic to the human journey has assured that the wisdom of the masters will always be distorted by self-serving priesthoods and the public is easily manipulated by such processes, as people generally live in scarcity and fear instead of abundance and love.

Like the other rackets, the rank-and-file members of organized religions have nearly all imbibed the Kool-Aid, usually fed them from their cradles, and they will never think independently on the issues that they were brainwashed into. They are an easily managed herd that is milked and slaughtered by elites. Organized religion could be considered the world’s oldest surviving racket, although the others also have deep roots. All of them had legitimate reasons for coming into existence, and all have been bent toward elite ends.