The video of this post is here.

When short-term economic gain is weighed against long-term economic disaster, short-term gain usually prevails, and this is an ancient dynamic. In Ancient Rome, the surrounding forests were devastated (1), as the denuded soils filled harbors and made marshes where malaria thrived. These effects were noted at the time, and there was an official response to “study” that matter, but it was just a stalling technique and nothing was ever done about it. The Mediterranean’s periphery is littered with moonscapes that were once forested.

In my previous post on the energy racket, I neglected to discuss its intellectual warriors. I can call it conspiratorial, but I doubt that it hails from the global elite level. It is what oil companies and other corporations have done to muddy the scientific waters. Ed Herman called it junk science. Its leading practitioner was arguably Fred Singer, who was a hired gun for oil and tobacco companies, among others. Fred fought against scientific findings regarding acid rain, second-hand tobacco smoke, and Global Warming, as he defended the interests of his patrons. There really was not a debate among scientists on Global Warming in the 1980s. There is not much of one today. The only debate is about how fast and how much Earth will warm. The dynamics of Global Warming are not controversial among climate scientists. The basic mechanics have not been disputed since the 1800s. Arrhenius’s calculation from 1896 is still relevant.

Carbon dioxide and global climate did not really sink home with me until I began to study paleology and I saw how Earth’s carbon dioxide levels were uncontroversially the driver of ancient warm and cold periods. There is very little debate on that issue. Increasing Earth’s carbon dioxide levels by 50% since the 1800s has warmed Earth, as fossil fuels power industrial societies. I have received truly idiotic arguments from Global Warming deniers over the years, at about the level of Flat Earth “evidence.”

But in the early 1990s, as climate scientists became alarmed, Singer and a handful of his cronies, who all got money from hydrocarbon interests, began to challenge the idea that Earth was warming or that rising carbon dioxide levels were responsible for it. And the media welcomed them, creating the illusion of a controversy that did not really exist. Singer tried to recruit Brian O’Leary into his soul-sold cause, as he was Brian’s mentor early in Brian’s career. When I asked Brian about Singer and Global Warming, it was the angriest that I ever saw Brian, and he planned to confront Singer.

The coming year may see an epic El Niño, and the climate-change deniers will likely be out in full force, as they sing the Hydrocarbon Lobby’s tune. All of the rackets employ ideological warriors like Singer, to muddy the waters and create the illusion of controversy. I call it the manufacture of dissent.