The video of this post is here.

As with the energy, medical, and media rackets, I was somewhat familiar with the intelligence racket before I began my days of study. I had a close relative who was a contract CIA agent who worked for Henry Kissinger. His secret life ruined him, and he drank himself into an early grave. He nearly tried to recruit me into the “business,” and I thank my lucky stars that he didn’t. My father had a top-secret security clearance to work at NASA’s Mission Control Room in Houston. I heard about Dennis Lee’s Special Forces days, in which he worked with the CIA in Indochina. There is a lot of overlap between the CIA, military, and privatized spooks.

My days of study began when I read Gary Wean’s book in January, 1989, and I read of the CIA operation that got JFK killed. The next year, I read Ralph McGehee’s memoirs. I became Gary’s and Ralph’s friend. They are among my heroes.

Ralph argued that the CIA was not really an intelligence organization at all, but a covert action and disinformation organization that actively deceived the American people as one of its chief functions. As John Perkins was taught, after the CIA overthrew Iran’s government in 1953 on behalf of oil companies, it began privatizing covert action, to make it harder to be accountable to the federal government. The CIA is half-jokingly called the “Standing army of the Fortune 500.” My relative was likely recruited with a macho/James Bond/patriot pitch.

Victor Marchetti, the first CIA employee who wrote a critical memoir of the CIA (who had an epic legal battle, like Ralph did, to publish his book), wrote that the CIA took the UFO issue seriously. E. Howard Hunt, who ran the operation that got JFK killed, told the original Watergate attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue.

Brian O’Leary’s life was likely shortened by the spooks when he began snooping into the UFO issue. Spooks are directly involved with most of the tactics of organized suppression of free energy and other disruptive technologies. The global elite have the best spooks, but even they are disposable.

Even the spooks have similar sociology to the other rackets. It took Ralph 16 years to finally realize that he was not one of the good guys, and he thought of killing himself when he had his terrible realization. I doubt that my relative ever figured it out, as he drank himself to death, which is a common fate of spooks, Special Forces members, etc. Unless they are psychopaths, they don’t kill people with clean consciences, no matter how much they might try to justify it. The halls at Langley have been filled with people who eventually realized that they were not the good guys, and they shuffled through the halls, counted their days to retirement, and poured themselves into a bottle each evening.

There are divisions of labor in all of the rackets, but the spook world is heavily compartmentalized, so that few spooks, if any, see the big picture of their activities. They are assured that their activities are for a good cause. What I call dark pathers also abound in the spook world, but even they can feel a spiritual duty that calls them to their labors.

It is certainly harder for spooks to justify their labors than bank tellers, medical professionals, journalists, and the like, but they all accomplish it, to one degree or another. I found that people can believe and justify anything, which is directly related to the sentience and integrity issues.

While the spooks are a racket unto themselves, as with the media, the spooks actively enable other rackets, particularly the energy racket. The CIA has long been a manipulator of the media, it often partners with the military, spooks have been involved in organized suppression in medicine, I have heard grim tales from the world of banking, in which spooks were involved (as Danny Casolaro discovered, for instance), and perhaps strangest of all, spooks are deeply intertwined with organized religion, as the Mormon Financial Empire and factions of the Jesuit order are prominent in the global elite, and they can be fanatically involved in trying to end our world, to fulfil their religious prophecies.

The oddest tales of all have come to me about the spooks. A “white hat” faction of the global elite gave my friend his exotic technology show, and I have heard a great deal of scuttlebutt over the years. I have had some good sources. Most is likely true, even if often bizarre, but I usually get it third-hand, and I try to keep my work more conservative.

All of the rackets have members who deal with cognitive dissonance, which can be extreme, as their training and experiences conflict. The spooks are no different in that regard, but they are often the tip of the spear for the global elite, so it can become more pronounced with them.