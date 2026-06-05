Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
7h

Having witnessed first hand two roommates proceed through the rigors of med school I have to say it is a form of trauma based mind control.

Lack of sleep, scads of information stuffed unquestioningly into the mind and forced to commit to memory, little time for questioning of assumptions in the name of Science, pressure to succeed in a debt based psychological pressure cooker.

A sane approach would encourage creativity and collaboration. But it appears little of that takes place.

Therefore the many failed outcomes of allopathic practice are unsurprising.

I once asked a podiatrist why he chose that specialty and he told me it was because none of his patients died from his treatments. But he might have been unduly optimistic.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wade Frazier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture