The video of this post is here.

I suppose that I understand the energy racket the best, as I went through its meat grinder. But I have studied the medical racket more, likely partly because more of its victims have spoken out publicly. The medical racket is not nearly as secretive as the energy racket is. It has not paid out $250 billion in quiet money. Jon Rappoport said that the strike teams for the medical racket are far more ruthless than those in the energy racket. My guess is that the energy racket can afford to be more genteel about it, and it is playing a much bigger game than the medical racket does, so its efforts are more subtle and sophisticated.

I began my medical racket essay by noting a conflict of paradigms. Feminine medicine emphasizes prevention, including nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene, and its interventions are gentle remedies such as herbs. Masculine medicine is a form of warfare, as exemplified by the era of “heroic” medicine, which is largely still with us. In the West, masculine medicine literally wiped out feminine medicine, as “witches” were murdered and midwives were put out of business. The American Medical Association was already highly corrupt when robber barons joined the party, and the major contours of today’s racket were well established before World War II, as the Journal of the American Medical Association promoted cigarettes, including a cigarette filter made of asbestos, which the dictator of American medicine designed the “research” for. I could not make that up if I tried.

In the USA, most medical professionals go into the industry for the money, and most (I have seen 70%) are oblivious to the racket that they are part of. They guzzle the Kool-Aid and never suspect that anything is awry. Even idealistic medical students get it beaten out of them in medical school. It seems to be slowly changing. About 25% of them suspect that something is wrong, but never quite awaken. About 5% know that they are in a racket, but few dare speak up, as then their careers will end.

Alternative treatments have always been under siege, as the medical racket keeps its monopoly intact. The racket presents its interventions as backed by solid science, but that is one of its bigger lies. Even among the defenders of science, biomedical science is seen as its flimsiest and most corrupt branch, primarily due to conflicts of interest. Most funders of biomedical research are trying to profit from it, and there is no greater prescription for corruption than that. Infants and children are used as expendable experimental subjects in the USA. Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav has been an important voice on this issue, with an upcoming book.

There is debate on how many Americans each year are killed by their medical treatments. One estimate runs into the hundreds of thousands, and others put it at “only” 20,000, generally for terminal patients. But one nurse friend told me that she saw patients killed all the time by mistakes, and hospitals never perform autopsies. Those deadly mistakes were always covered up. Call me skeptical of that “low” rate.

In my life, of my three college roommates, one was undeniably killed by his medical treatment, another was undeniably crippled by the COVID vaccine, and the other one was likely killed by the COVID vaccine. None of them made the harm and death statistics. Many medical professionals regularly kill their patients, and either do not know or care. Some MDs became mass murders and black humor about patients abounds in the profession.

I recently wrote about the infectious-disease and degenerative-disease rackets, so I do not need to belabor them. Polio is likely a chemical poisoning disease (first by lead arsenate and then by DDT), as AIDS is also likely caused by chemical poisoning. But viruses were blamed for what are likely manmade diseases. Similarly, lead was defended for generations by scientists in the pay of lead interests, and scientists working for fluoride polluters turned fluoride from a hazardous industrial waste into compulsory medicine. Mercury was added to infant teething powder until my lifetime. These are all examples of masculine medicine at its finest.

As I see it, operating under the male paradigm is the foundational error in Western medicine, and when capitalism got hooked up to medicine, it directly led to the outrages that I sketch in this post. Most medical professionals don’t know or care and the patients line up like a huge lemming stampede, as they embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination and conditioning or give up their addictions.

In the Fifth Epoch, when everybody eats whole food and stops poisoning themselves in the name of pleasure and the like, everybody will live to be 100, they will be healthy the entire way, and medical interventions will be largely unknown, as another racket dies. All rackets will die in the Fifth Epoch, as will most aspects of today’s world, and nobody will miss it.

The way that the medical racket operates is similar to Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model, (which is a conflict-of-interest model) in that the structural aspects explain most of what happens. There are definitely conspiratorial aspects of the medical racket, with hit teams and the like, but it is the familiar 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that is found in all of the rackets.

I’ll finish with a cartoon that I saw many years ago. I recently saw it in a recent post by one of my favorite medical bloggers, and it kind of sums up the perverse incentives of Western medicine.