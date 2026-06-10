The video of this post is here.

Banking is the ultimate exchange function. Banking is purely accounting, and it will quickly vanish in what I call the Fifth Epoch. When I read that banking was one of the seven economic cartels that control the world economy, I was not surprised. I have been hearing about the “International Banking Cabal” since before Dennis Lee was arrested, and a great deal of conspiracist literature revolves around those alleged bankers.

The international bankers have definitely been involved in the $250 billion or more of quiet money payouts over the years, to sequester disruptive technologies. David Rockefeller called Dennis at home, to try to dissuade him from his free-energy efforts, and the head of the Rothschild family interrogated one of Dennis’s associates about Dennis at Langley, in one of the CIA’s eavesdrop-proof rooms. But we were also subjected to a sting operation that alleged that a trillion-dollar trust had been crippled by the bankers. When the CIA man offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation, he said that he represented “European interests.”

With surreal events such as those, it is hard to know exactly what is happening at those global levels. For my part, I saw the Savings and Loan Scandal from the inside, before it became a scandal, and I worked at a Savings and Loan bank for several months soon after I moved to Ohio. My high-tech employer was defrauded out of tens of millions of dollars by Lehman Brothers, which I could have prevented, if I had been allowed to snoop into it. That event will always haunt me.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw the banking racket serve the medical racket, as it froze the bank accounts of Canadians who protested the Nazi-like vaccine mandates, dissidents such as Joe Mercola had their bank accounts unceremoniously closed, etc.

There is a lot of rumor and speculation about the international bankers that is likely inaccurate, but it is indisputable that bankers are key players in the rape of poor nations, via the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. This has been an issue among the left for many years. John Perkins revealed the banking game from the inside long ago.

I think that the sociology is similar to the other cartels. Very few who work at banks have any idea about those events that I listed above, or have any idea of who is directing such activities. In a world of scarcity, banks make sense. In a world of abundance, they become meaningless.

I see the banking cartel as playing a key role in the control of humanity, and while there are global elites, the bankers will play their part.