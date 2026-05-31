The video of this post is here.

Animals of the same species can cooperate, compete, or enter into violent conflict, as they pursue the biological imperatives of survival and reproduction. When those imperatives meet scarcity, violence can ensue. Human behaviors have deep evolutionary roots, which can be easily seen in chimp societies. Females try to raise healthy offspring, while males are preoccupied with seeking food, mating, and protecting their territory while always looking for opportunities to expand it. A standard chimp strategy is killing off the adult males in a neighboring society, taking the territory and fertile females, and killing the infants. Jane Goodall first observed it. Males and females have their dominance hierarchies, and male politicking is constant and can be deadly. Frans de Waal thought that a human would not last a day in a chimp political system.

Deception is an ancient evolutionary strategy from camouflage to ambush predation to the surprise raid, which is a favorite of chimps and humans, as recently exemplified by the USA and Israel’s surprise murder of Iran’s leader, his family, and many others. All Western interest, meddling, and violence in the Middle East are about its oil, which is history’s greatest material prize. Everything else is a sideshow.

Hunter-gatherers acted much like chimps with better tools, with territory and its resultant food, and fertile women, as the greatest prizes. When humans entered their sedentary phase, it was still about survival and reproduction at its root, but professions and industries came with the first civilizations, which increased standards of living with better tools and ways to use them, but it all rode on the energy of crops and forests. Humanity has been turning forests to deserts ever since.

The rise of civilizations also led to the rise of elites, and they often claimed divine status or sanction. Rising and falling empires have characterized humanity ever since. It was all about controlling land and peoples, to milk energy and its fruits from them, and it could be a delicate dance between exploitation and revolt. But as the energy surplus increased, so did standards of living, as energy is wealth, as Bucky Fuller observed. When Europe began to use watermills, it had its first Industrial Revolution, and vying for control of watermills typified the times.

The Ottoman conquest of Constantinople spurred Europe’s conquest of the world, as it utilized history’s greatest energy technology to that time, to turn Earth’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane. Non-Eurasian peoples never had a chance. Early on, the competing powers formed corporations, to aid in their conquests. Violence and “commerce” were intimately related, and outlawing native industries were Spanish and British strategies, which soon degraded the conquered into an easily exploited peasantry and slave class.

In modern parlance, from the earliest kings, the path to riches and power was to establish monopolies and no competition would be tolerated. With the rise of industrialization, corporations, and robber-baron fortunes, more sophisticated means were devised, and neoclassical economics began its rise, which ignores the real world to focus on the exchange aspect of economics. It is a nonsensical view of the world, but it has prevailed in academia. A cornerstone is the idea of free markets, but there has never been a free market in world history. It is as much of a fantasy as a free press and democracy. They are all ideals that have never existed in the real world. A great deal of deception and propaganda can make them appear to be real, but they are Potemkin versions of reality.

As Adam Smith wrote, wiping out the competition is the essence of capitalism. In the real world, so-called barriers to entry help keep any competition at bay. Some of those barriers are structural and others are conspiratorial. The global elite’s tactics to suppress disruptive technologies, particularly energy technologies, are all conspiratorial at their root, but can be largely structural in their execution, and I lived through seven of the nine that Steven Greer mentioned in a recent movie. I discussed them in a video last year.

The global rackets all have their bags of tricks to keep their monopolies intact, but they all lead with indoctrination and conditioning, so that any alternatives to the rackets can become hard to imagine. That indoctrination and conditioning does most of the work of keeping the monopolies intact, and the vast majority of humanity eagerly plays along, sleepwalking the entire way, embracing their brainwashing to their graves. I have watched people embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination and conditioning. I had to witness it several times before I began to understand.

In future posts, I am going to discuss the sociology of each of the global rackets and how they maintain the status quo of elite rule as humanity dances along the edge of the abyss.