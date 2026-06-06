The video of this post is here.

As with the energy and medical rackets, I got to see the media racket in action before my days of study began. The media lied about Dennis Lee from nearly the day that I met him. Three years later, I realized that that media can just make it up as it goes. That all happened before I ever heard of Noam Chomsky. When I began my days of study in Ohio, the media was one of the first subjects that I began studying. I soon fell in love with Ed Herman’s work, and 27 years later, I became his first and so far only biographer.

Ed’s Propaganda Model is still the one to be reckoned with, 40 years after he first developed it. It will be relevant as long as we have a capitalist media. Ed never denied the conspiratorial aspect of what I call the media racket, but he argued that it was not needed to explain how the media operates. That agrees with my 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity concept. Ed focused on the 99% complicity, not the 1% conspiracy. I only recently realized that my Epochal framework of the human journey is a structural model. I really had not thought of it that way, not the way that Ed’s model is explicitly structural.

But Ed’s Propaganda Model is closer to my “racketeering model” than it might seem. Just yesterday, as I thought about this post, I realized that Ed’s fourth filter, flak and the enforcers, is very similar to my concept of organized suppression. Really, about the only difference is that with organized suppression, the perpetrators are well aware of their role, particularly at the top, while flak generators may not be quite as “conspiratorial” about it, although that is debatable. How “conspiratorial” were Accuracy in Media’s activities? It rabidly attacked any reporting outside of the imperial framework, and the media welcomed Reed Irvine’s efforts. Could Irvine have been just a deluded ideologue, or was there another level of awareness? Does it matter?

Once I became aware of the idea that those seven cartels control the world economy, it gradually became evident that the rackets interlinked, even below the global elite level. The intelligence and media rackets in particular helped the others. The media provides a brainwashing function that enables all of the rackets, while the intelligence racket leads the way on organized suppression, with its cloak-and-dagger methods. Only when people play at the high levels will the CIA come out of the shadows to openly engage them. Few who were subjected to organized suppression even suspected that they were, and most of the suppression is structural in nature.

The vast majority of how the media operates is how Ed and Noam described it. As Noam noted, independent thinkers are weeded out of the system, beginning in kindergarten, so that by the time students graduate from the Columbia School of Journalism, they will reliably report what corporate America wants them to, and they think that they are free-thinking pursuers of the truth.

The media racket is similar to the energy and medical rackets in many ways, particularly in its sociology. Few in any of those rackets realize that they are in a racket. They all guzzle the tasty Kool-Aid and rarely question it. Some begin to realize that something is awry, but it rarely rises past a nagging cognitive dissonance that can’t be drowned with a stiff drink, at least for that evening. Some begin to understand. Noam discussed how there were people in the media’s ranks who understood quite well how the media operated, and they tried to sneak in some truth once in a while.

My guess is that the numbers are similar to the medical racket, in that 70% are oblivious, 25% know that something is wrong, but are not sure what it is, while that 5% fraction woke up and understands that they work in a racket. Some speak out or leave, but most of them stay quiet, punch the clock, and have a challenge in living with themselves.

Like Dennis and Brian O’Leary in the energy field (there have only been a few like them), or those heroic medical professionals that are on the honor roll in the beginning of Kennedy’s masterpiece, there are some heroic media professionals such as Sam Husseini, who has had hell to pay. There are not many like Sam out there.

As I have stated, the sociologies of all of the global rackets are similar, and it can easily be seen in the rackets that I have covered so far.