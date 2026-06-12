The video of this post is here.

In the previous posts, I sketched the seven rackets that have been said to control the world economy. They are:

1. Energy;

2. Medicine;

3. Media;

4. Intelligence;

5. Military;

6. Banking;

7. Organized religion.

The energy racket stands alone in importance, and everything else is a distant second place, as energy runs our world, and is our world, in a very real sense. I bore the brunt of how the energy racket works, and I experienced nearly all of its tactics of suppression, but I also saw aspects of all of the other rackets before I began my days of study.

In my posts, I showed some of the interplay between them, and my understanding is that they all interlink at the top of the global power structure. There is mutual backscratching, but there are also rivalries and power plays. Think of them in terms of warlords. Even putting aside my grim experiences and those of my circles, I have heard plenty of wild scuttlebutt of global elite activities over the years, from credible sources, such as about their drug-running operations. Some of what I have heard is hair-raising.

My sense is that elites could not begin to think in truly global terms until Europe’s conquest of the world, and I suspect that today’s global elites began their rise to global dominance when that conquest began. People will not encounter global elites unless they do something that attracts global elite interest or they are seen as a threat. Even then, such people will not meet Mr. Big, but will instead encounter the global elite’s minions. And those minions rarely have any idea whose interests they are serving.

The CIA man who offered my partner $1 billion to cease our efforts was an errand boy for the global elite. The people who abducted my friend and gave him an exotic technology show were members of a dissident faction of the global elite. I have seen them called “White Hats.” We encountered them periodically, but we had far more encounters with the Black Hats.

I know that Lee Harvey Oswald was not John Kennedy’s assassin, and even if JFK was killed over the ET issue, my sense is it was more domestic interests than foreign or global interests that had JFK killed. Even though the ET cover-up is history’s greatest, the cover-up is primarily because of the exotic technologies that ETs possess. Sitting American presidents are puppets, far down the hierarchy of power on Earth.

I sketched the sociologies of all of those global rackets, and they are all similar, in that most in the rackets have been fed the Kool-Aid from a young age and few suspect that they are in a racket.

What we call capitalism is deeply intertwined with all of those rackets. As Adam Smith wrote, wiping out the competition is the essence of capitalism. A cornerstone of capitalist ideology is the idea of free markets, but they are as prevalent as unicorns: a myth that has never been seen in our world. The real capitalism, not the fantasy version taught in schools and presented in the media, is a bloody affair in which greed and a lust for power prevail.

Each one of the global rackets has its own division of labor, including spooks who do a lot of the dirty work of ensuring that nobody can challenge the rackets. Being offered $1 billion, before being wiped out, is capitalism on steroids.

I do not know of anybody else on Earth who has been through the free-energy meat grinder and does what I do. Today, I am a voice in the wilderness, even though the global elite are well aware of my efforts. There should be 100 like me doing this.

I have long written that the greatest triumph of the global elite is to make what I call the Fifth Epoch unimaginable, and nearly all of humanity falls into line. Almost nobody on Earth can productively engage this reality, but some can, and I know who I am looking for. If I can find them and help them merely understand the situation and participate in a public discussion, the rest will be easy.

Humanity has it toes over the edge of the abyss, and Brian O’Leary’s question of whether humanity is a sentient species is a fair one. I call humanity semi-sentient. The capacity is there, but it is rarely used.

The global elite know that they toy with making Earth uninhabitable, so that most of them favor bringing forth those disruptive technologies for public use. They also know that their reign on Earth would soon end, so this has been a difficult tightrope for them to walk. This is why those technologies have been sequestered like they have.