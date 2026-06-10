The video of this post is here.

As Azar Gat said, the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. Even ants have wars. Today’s chimps provide evidence that human warfare likely has very deep roots. In my opinion, the “hawks” prevailed over the “doves” on that issue.

Warfare became professionalized with the rise of civilization, along with other activities. While civilized warfare inflicted violence on an epic scale, violence was proportionately smaller in the agrarian phase of the human journey than the hunter-gatherer one. All warfare is rooted in economics (scarcity), generally over energy resources (and women, especially in the hunter-gatherer and agrarian Epochs).

Women have evolved to raise healthy offspring, while men have evolved to form military alliances, to either protect their societies or conquer other societies. Young men consequently have poor risk assessment, which makes them the ideal cannon fodder. I was raised with the idea that I would not quite be a man unless I had been a soldier.

Elites appeared with the rise of civilization, and the rise of elites was accompanied by violence, as they garnered their disproportionate share of the thin economic surplus, which was primarily food. The first civilizations conquered each other, and rising and falling empires have characterized civilizations ever since. Those conquests were accomplished through warfare, either waged or threatened.

Warfare has always shaped all human societies, as violence “works,” at least for the winners. Going back to ants, there can be non-violent resolutions when the combatants are more evenly matched and warfare becomes increasingly Pyrrhic. Many tactics have evolved to lessen violent conflict, but warfare has also become a science. In the USA, war is big business, one of the biggest on Earth. American war hero Smedley Butler was blunt about it: war is a racket. War profiteering is nothing new, but the USA has taken it to unprecedented heights. World War II’s war profiteering made World War I’s pale to insignificance. Dwight Eisenhower warned about the military-industrial complex, and I consider JFK’s murder to be Ike’s warning come to fruition.

My war essay was intended to help deflate American delusions regarding World War II, known in the USA as the “Good War.” The flag-waving Saving Private Ryan spurred me to write that essay. The USA achieved unprecedented global hegemony at the end of World War II. The world’s militaries were identified by Jon Rappoport as one of the global cartels that control the world economy. I don’t know just what that global structure looks like, but I think it is obvious that the global elite consider a world of peace and plenty to be bad for business. A humanity that lives in abundance and love will be hard to control. Humans living in scarcity and fear are easy to manipulate. Global elites understand this quite well, and they understand that in what I call the Fifth Epoch, elites will become obsolete, just like chattel slavery became obsolete in the Fourth (industrial) Epoch.

I confess to not knowing much about how the global elite and national elites interact, although there is plenty of overlap. The American war machine is all about securing cheap resources and labor for American elites, generally through corporations that they control, and lining the pockets of military contractors. The global elite know quite well that if the public used free energy, antigravity, advanced materials, and other technologies in the elites’ Golden Hoard, our world would soon end. Very little about today’s world will survive for long in the Fifth Epoch, and global elites are trying to prevent that from happening, for reasons of Earthly power. Their games will end in the Fifth Epoch.

I know that sitting American presidents are a ways down the hierarchy on Earth, and I have to wonder how genuine various wars really are. Sam Husseini calls a lot of what happens “logrolling,” in which seeming adversaries are involved in mutual backscratching. I have seen evidence that American wars can be started just to line the pockets of military contractors, although it might just be an ancillary “benefit.”

I have heard all manner of scuttlebutt over the years, and Wernher von Braun’s warning to his assistant, soon before he died, rings true, that a staged “alien invasion,” a cosmic false-flag event, if you will, will be used to herd a frightened humanity under the “protection” of a global dictatorship. A global dictatorship has been a right-wing theme for many years, and it is a logical goal for megalomaniacal elites. Many agrarian potentates declared themselves the king of the universe. That mentality is still alive and well.

While it pays to be aware of such plans, they are not my focus. If what I call a choir can form, what the global elite do will not matter. So, as Butler said, war is a racket, and it is not surprising at all that there is some kind of global military cartel, and like most of the cartels, the biggest arm of it is in the USA. That is also partly why an American like me knows as much about these areas as I do. I have been in the middle of this stuff, often involuntarily.