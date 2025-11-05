This is the summary of this video.

There has been a method to my madness of my previous video posts. I began with my adventures, and then on the source of free energy, the JFK assassination, and my review of the journey of life on Earth and the human journey. Those videos should help people understand how corrupt American society is (and all societies, really), what is being hidden from the public, and the role that energy has played in the human journey. This video is going to outline what I call the Fifth Epoch of the human journey can look like and why. If people understand the material presented in the previous videos, then the vision that I present in this video will be much easier to understand.

There are reasons why I have stated that the people I seek need to have awakened from their indoctrination and conditioning. Awakening past the reality that we are fed from our cradles is vital, and it can be done in any walk of life. I have also suggested that people have paranormal experiences before they explore spiritual literature. Once people have experience, such material takes on a completely different character. There really is no substitute for experience. However, I have not been kidnapped and given the underground technology show, and few people on Earth have. But I have no doubt that such technologies are on Earth today and are likely older than I am.

Not very many people got to visit Sparky Sweet while he was alive to watch his free-energy device crank out energy. I have been to Mount Adams several times to watch UFOs fly over, and I was never disappointed. I’ve also had many extraordinary paranormal experiences. Several people close to me have either invented free-energy technology, seen it in action, or people close to them have. The people I seek need to bring free-energy technology out of the realm of speculation and into the acknowledgment that it’s real. Many of the experiences that I have had, they can seek, which can bridge the gap of somebody who has not seen free energy technologies for themselves, as in being in the same room with it as it produced energy.

I am reminded of a quote that I saw in Raymond Moody’s latest near-death experience (NDE) book: that people do not believe in NDEs until they have one, and then, that is all that they can talk about. I never had one but I have no doubt that they are real. I have had too many paranormal experiences to muster much doubt on the subject, especially since I have read hundreds of NDE accounts and many books. There is an amazing consistency to NDE accounts, and they are anything but what one would expect if people were making up experiences from ego needs. NDE experiencers come back better people and realize that life is all about love. To me, there is no greater testimony to the truth of their experiences than that.

In 2002, I wrote my first essay to deal in some depth with what I came to call the Fifth Epoch. I updated it in my 2014 essay, and last year’s essay also sketched it. In 2023, I wrote a little story on what the first century of the Fifth Epoch can look like. I have made my vision very clear, and this video will discuss why my vision is not really all that imaginative, but just logical assessments of what the arrival of free energy would change in the human journey.

In my 2014 essay, I organized the changes into immediate material changes, cognitive and social changes, and long-term changes. That is a good place to start. If people think that life is supposed to be full of hardship and misery, to then die a terrible death, they are not going to like my work, and especially my vision of the Fifth Epoch.

Immediate material changes

The story that I wrote had my ideal transition to the Fifth Epoch, and this video will assume that free energy comes to the world something like that, in that it will be harmlessly implemented and all of humanity will participate and benefit. The first thing that will happen will be phasing out all other energy sources and related technologies. All combustion would soon end. If an effort like mine is successful in 15 years, AI robotics (the ultimate expression of energy, intelligence, and tools) will make it a very quick transition. If there is a need for flames of some kind, water split into hydrogen and oxygen and burning the hydrogen results in water (or Brown’s Gas), for zero environmental impact. All air pollution would quickly end, and humanity could decide what carbon-dioxide level they want in our atmosphere, and it would be as easy as setting a thermostat. I would think that preindustrial levels would be ideal, but others would decide that. It would not really be done for humanity’s benefit, but for the rest of nature. Whatever the climate does would no longer impact human welfare.

There would no longer be water pollution, and water can be infinitely recycled in pristine condition with free energy. Everybody would drink pure water. Because my friend was shown antigravity technology, and this has long been testified to by Disclosure Project witnesses and others, humanity will quickly become a spacefaring species in the Fifth Epoch. Earth would never be mined again. The asteroid belt and rocky planets would provide far more material than humanity could ever use, and it could be mined with AI robotics. The global elite also have exotic materials. Flubber is not all that fictional. There would be no need to plunder Earth’s ecosystems for organic material for our material needs, such as wood. There would be no more oil spills, nuclear accidents, etc. I have long written that indoor farms could be placed anywhere on Earth (or even our solar system). Plants would grow in perfect environments and easily feed all of humanity. I foresee that humanity would also become vegetarians in the Fifth Epoch, as humanity continues to become more humane.

Humanity’s ecological footprint on Earth would largely vanish, and Earth could almost entirely go back to its natural state. What impact humanity might have on Earth could largely be a symbiosis with life on Earth. This is all easily foreseeable. Everybody on Earth would be richer than Bill Gates is today, just like the average American today is richer than the richest man in Europe was three centuries ago. Since processed food is the root of most diseases that Westerners suffer from, when everybody is eating whole fresh food, everybody would live to be 100, will be healthy the entire way, and medical interventions will be almost unknown.

Cognitive and social changes

In the Fifth Epoch, poverty would almost instantly vanish and never return. All of humanity’s economic needs will be easily met. This will have far-reaching changes on human journey. Scientists have discovered that children’s brains are permanently damaged when they are raised in adversity. That adversity almost all arises from poverty. Our amygdalas are our emotion and fear centers, and children raised in adversity have swollen amygdalas and shrunken prefrontal cortexes, which host our “intelligence.” An evolutionist might argue that this is not brain damage at all, but simply adaptation to an environment which calls for quick, violent action and reliance on instincts for survival. In the Fifth Epoch, people will no longer be conditioned to survive in that way.

Bucky Fuller said that children are born geniuses, but our societies beat it out of them. This is directly related to the many lies that societies tell their children. If children are not raised in adverse environments and lied to, to turn them into cogs in societal machines, crammed full of propaganda designed to dumb then down, I think that we will see a new kind of human in the Fifth Epoch. Today’s genius-level intelligence will be normal. Human societies will be vastly smarter than what we see today. Evolution will march on, and I expect that humanity will continue to become less muscular and more intelligent.

Almost everything in today’s mainstream economic theory will become obsolete. Economists are largely intellectual warriors for the capital class. Virtually all economic theory will die a deserved death, as well as many other ideologies, such as nationalistic ideologies. The concept of money will become meaningless.

Humanity will quickly be seen to be one family. Races and ethnicity are outcomes of geographic isolation. All humans will easily travel the planet and even the solar system. Geographic isolation will end, and one of the first things to go will be the idea of nations. Humanity will have one culture, one language, and one race. In-group ideologies will cease to exist. Elites will cease to exist, as will many other social roles. The nuclear family may become quaint, and what will supplant it will be vastly more enlightened.

Most of today’s professions will vanish. The so-called workday will only be a few hours, and it will be the highlight of each person’s day, when people get to contribute to their world. There will be no such thing as drudgery. In my lifetime, AI robotics will be able to do anything that a human does and better, as far as what our arms, hands, and legs do. Human creativity will be unleashed as never before, and creativity that serves humans that live in abundance and love has never been seen before. It will be quite a show.

The reasons for cities to exist will also end. People would rather live in pastoral environments with urban amenities, and all people will easily enjoy them. I expect all cities to be remediated back to their natural environments, as part of a global cleanup. Toxic industrial chemistry will end and ecosystems will regenerate. There may be something like cities, but they will be more like works of art and social-gathering venues, rather than places where people live cheek by jowl. Everybody will be able to instantly communicate with everybody, and be in the physical presence of anybody that wants to.

All organized religions are corrupt because of scarcity, just as all human organizations and ideologies are. None of today’s organizations will survive for long, including all organized religions. The human view of spirituality will become vastly more enlightened, and all dogmas will end.

Similarly, all violence, warfare, and crime are rooted in scarcity. They will quickly vanish, but there may be a short transition period, until people no longer need to be reminded. Gangs, in their many permutations, will cease to exist. All capitalist distortions of science and medicine will end.

The first order of business for being spacefaring is cleaning up all of the space junk. Then it would be domesticating the solar system, and the first thing would be to clean up all Earth-crossing asteroids and comets. It would be easily done, AI-guided craft would do it, and I can foresee the creation of a planetoid in the asteroid belt, of all of those collected asteroids, and that could become humanity’s principal mine. There would eventually not be a stray pebble in the solar system, and a child could safely travel in it.

There will no longer be human-piloted vehicles of any kind, and there will never be any accidents. Harmlessness and safety will be humanity’s only dogmas.

This post and related video is just a sketch what the Fifth Epoch can look like. I have been living with the idea for nearly 40 years, and I know that I can barely imagine what the Fifth Epoch can look like. What I presented in this posting video are just the easy achievements if we lived in abundance, and only free energy makes that possible.