The video of this post is here.

George Washington called the new nation an infant empire, and he did what he could to grow it, such as architecting history’s greatest swindle, to steal a continent. He was followed by a string of empire-building presidents. The “patriotic” culture in the USA did not begin until after the USA was drubbed in the war of 1812 and the “Era of Good Feelings” began. The 1826 celebration was the first big Fourth of July bash in the USA, only a few years after the Monroe Doctrine staked out the Western Hemisphere as the USA’s imperial backyard.

As I wrote several days ago, George Custer tried to take advantage of the 1876 celebration with the slaughter of Indians, but that didn’t work out. Calvin Coolidge’s speech on July 4, 1926, is full of lofty rhetoric and the invocation of holiness. Fifty years ago this month, I graduated from high school, and in the accompanying video I hold up my red, white, and blue yearbook. The theme of that year was that we embodied the “spirit of 76.” The year before, I attended a mock-government exercise known as Boys State, hosted by the American Legion. Several months before my graduation, my mother prevailed on my father to talk me out of going to the Air Force Academy.

Here we are, 50 years later, with another Fourth of July bash, during a bit of a lull in the endless Middle East wars that the USA excels at, as we dance along the edge of the abyss.

When World War II ended, the USA had unprecedented global dominance, but the conceit is that the USA is not an empire, but a beacon of freedom. In what is likely his last book, Noam Chomsky challenged that idea. The work that Noam and Ed Herman did together was largely about chronicling the USA’s imperial behavior, which was frequently genocidal, and the media’s enablement of it.

Albert Einstein said: “Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind.” The original is here. From kindergarten through high school, I was compelled to say the pledge of allegiance each day in the classroom. The original Bellamy Salute to the flag eventually looked too much like the Hitler’s Sieg Heil, so we put our hands over our hearts while reciting the pledge, which is a form of idolatry.

In what I call the Fifth Epoch, when humanity lives in absolute abundance for the first time, nations will not survive, and nobody will miss them. Until then, we will continue to have these orgiastic celebrations.