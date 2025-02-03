I recently had some nice exchanges on the free-energy issue with a woman whose father worked in electrogravitics before it went black in the 1950s, and it is time to discuss an issue that I have written on for many years: the free-energy field’s state of arrested development. It is partly why we do not live in the Fifth Epoch today, which is a world of abundance and love.

The public’s inertia and the organized suppression (with great media complicity) are the biggest reasons why we do not live in the Fifth Epoch today, but the limitations of free-energy efforts are also partly why.

On the free-energy issue, the vast majority of humanity lives in ignorance and indifference. If the free-energy issue is raised, nearly all people react with denial and fear. That denial can range from reflexive to sophisticated. The first comments on my Substack site were from a scientist who took it upon himself to educate me about what science was and why free energy is impossible. That is the standard scientific reaction, and they dismiss the reality of organized suppression as a “conspiracy theory.” Those reactions were so dismaying to my astronaut colleague, Brian O’Leary, as he played the Paul Revere of Free Energy, that he began openly wondering if humanity was a sentient species. Brian wrote about what he called the “Suppression Syndrome,” and he accurately laid most of the responsibility at the public’s feet.

For far more than 99% of humanity, about the best that can be expected of them is to acknowledge free energy with a lazy acceptance: if somebody gives them the most lucrative technology in history they will happily accept it (“Please give me a billion dollars.”), and a scientist given the technology might even admit that free energy is possible. Or people acknowledge free energy’s possibility and even reality, but they think that overcoming the public’s inertia and the organized suppression is impossible.

Then there are the people who not only think that free energy is possible and maybe even a reality, but they want to do something about it. They comprise something like 0.0001% of humanity, and they will be the focus of this post.

There are many criminals in the free-energy field, such as:

1. Those running outright free-energy scams;

2. Those who steal free-energy efforts;

3. Those who criminally attack genuine free-energy aspirants from base motives or as agents of organized suppression;

4. Those who masquerade as free-energy aspirants but are really part of organized-suppression efforts.

There are plenty of examples of the first category, which ask the public to send them money in return for free-energy devices or schematics for such. Surfing the Internet for a little while readily finds such efforts. After witnessing several efforts to steal our companies, I told my partner, Dennis Lee, how shocking it was to see that, and he replied that the first 50 times that he saw it, he was shocked, too. Some of the thieves and would-be thieves were agents of organized suppression (1, 2), while others were simply greedy, and some I am not sure about. One libelous attack on Dennis has been presented to me at least a dozen times as the premier commentary on the free-energy field, and by people who should have known better.

Leaving aside the criminality for now, free-energy aspirants generally suffer from various delusions and character defects, as humanity cannot boast of many enlightened saints. We all see through the glass dimly here in physical reality, and the perils and temptations of the “normal” path to free energy have proven too great for anybody to complete. But bless all those who genuinely tried.

Steven Greer is the latest high-profile free-energy aspirant, and he has learned some hard lessons over the years, not to mention nearly losing his life. He has discussed the methods of organized suppression, which I am all too familiar with. I have my doubts that his approach will work, but I believe that he means well. He is aware of my work but considers it too scholarly, and he may be right. But nobody else on Earth is trying my approach, and it was worth one man’s life to try it.

I have written at length on the well-worn paths of failure for this task, and will discuss some of them in this post. To begin with, few free-energy inventors build something viable, probably on the order of 1% of them or less. Tapping what is called the zero-point field is the most promising approach, although some seem to be like Tesla in tapping the electric potential between Earth’s atmosphere and surface.

Applying for a patent for a free-energy device is one of the quickest paths to failure. The American patent office rejects patent applications for free-energy devices on principle (violating the “laws of physics”), thousands of patents have been seized under national-security laws, and many energy technologies have disappeared in that way.

Sparky Sweet’s device tapped the zero-point field and ice formed on it as it ran, which is a signature effect of such devices. Sparky avoided the patent trap, but played the proprietary technology game and his secrets died with him. Sparky mailed working prototypes of his device to the leading energy institutions, expecting the tickertape parade, but he was instead hounded to his death (and he may have been murdered), and his technology was confiscated.

The challenges to the ego in this pursuit are very real, and free-energy inventors have declared themselves the Second Coming and the Messiah, expect to be paid a trillion dollars, and other delusions. Free-energy inventors have been murdered many times, but relatively few efforts were targeted in that way. Dennis was lucky to survive the experience. My first stint with Dennis was the greatest learning experience of my lifetime, and I afterward harbored serious doubts that the businessman’s path to free energy would work, and after my second stint, I was certain of it. I helped Brian with a mass-movement non-profit approach. That was doomed from the outset, and Brian soon found himself kicked out of the organization that he founded. I was forever cured of the mass-movement approach to this issue.

Free-energy newcomers almost invariably charge down the paths to disaster, of beseeching the rich and powerful, the “philanthropists,” and the like. Or they think that they can sneak past the organized suppression, will become the Bill Gates of free energy, can defeat the global elite in battle, etc.

Not only do none of those aspirants have any experience on that playing field, all such paths reflect naïveté (which is no crime) or deficits in integrity and sentience. None of those approaches have the slightest chance of working for this, and they can be suicidal.

In free-energy circles, the focus is on free-energy inventors, scientists with their theories, promoters and businessmen, and that all reflects the free-energy field’s state of arrested development.

It took me many years to understand the many paths of failure and why they will not work, and that is what led to my approach, which I have been working on for about 20 years. The technical problem of making free-energy devices is not that hard. It was developed to a commercial level long ago, but it is far harder than the lay public thinks. Tinkering inventors in their garages and workshops are not going to bring free energy to the world.

I eventually realized that integrity and sentience were the keys to success, and I realized that people like me – disillusioned idealists – were the best candidates, as pursuing ideals is usually an act of integrity, and the process of being disillusioned can be a powerful catalyst for awakening, which can only be achieved through experience.

I wish that that was enough, but I also found that unless people developed comprehensive perspectives, they easily got lost, especially with the free-energy field’s state of arrested development, and they waste and can even risk their lives on those paths to nowhere. I recently sketched a short course on learning to think comprehensively. It takes some work to develop a comprehensive perspective, but the intellectual lift is not that heavy. It is easier than becoming a professional scientist or mathematician. My Epochal framework of the human journey was part of my attempt to help the people that I seek think comprehensively.

If enough of the people that I seek can do the work and combine their efforts, the Fifth Epoch is right around the corner.