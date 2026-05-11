The video of this post is here.

My writings about the JFK assassination, the retail political system, and most current events are minor parts of my work. My work is primarily about helping what I call the Fifth Epoch manifest, which will be the biggest event in the human journey. We stand on the edge of the abyss, I know a way out, but I can’t do it alone.

This morning, I finished a very good book on collapsed civilizations, which has been a study of mine since 2003. The book’s author ended it with a sobering discussion of how Global Warming is galloping along and how we might be living in the twilight of global civilization before it collapses. He surmised that technological breakthroughs, particularly in the realm of energy, may stave off the coming catastrophe. That is just one more example of how surreal my life has been as a voice in the wilderness regarding the biggest issue on Earth.

Those technological breakthroughs have been on the planet for longer than I have, but they have been kept sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s biggest cover-up. The JFK cover-up is small stuff compared to that, even though his death may have been related to the free-energy issue. The free-energy and ET issues are joined at the hip, as I wrote about yesterday, but lots of disruptive technology has been suppressed in the past century.

My former partner, Dennis Lee, put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. His effort was wiped out by vested interests, and global elites were likely involved. They began getting involved in earnest when I became Dennis’s partner and we pursued free energy. We were wiped out the next year, soon after Dennis turned down the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold our operation.

In 1990, I did the dive to understand why Dennis’s heating system was the world’s best (and still is), and I began writing publicly about it in 1996. In the 30 years since then, I have yet to have one robust discussion of Dennis’s heating system. It is the world’s best heating system, and I have yet to find anybody willing and able to even discuss it. Hundreds of thousands of people have read my work over the past 30 years (it has been 50K at Substack since I joined less than two years ago). One reason is that nearly all of humanity is scientifically illiterate. For those who are scientifically literate, mainly scientists, they have largely been brainwashed into scientism and, as Bucky Fuller noted, scientists are generally naïve, so that they are oblivious to the political-economic realities that constrain their professions and understandings. Nowhere is this more obvious than in biomedical science, which is called the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science.

As I learned about my original profession, conflicts of interest doom the validity of many endeavors, and most biomedical research is funded by people who expect to profit from it. There is no greater prescription for corruption than that, and about 70% of medical professionals are oblivious to that reality, which is standard across all professions.

What my friend saw in his underground technology demonstration upends orthodox physics. Free-energy and antigravity technologies turn today’s physics textbooks into quaint notions of how our universe operates. But few scientists can get beyond parroting their textbooks, even when their data shows them differently. This is part of what Brian O’Leary was referring to when he called for a new science. This kind of brainwashing is in all areas of intellectual life, as Noam Chomsky observed, and even he was not immune to it. But the fringes are also filled with rubbish. I constantly see the scientifically illiterate dive into rabbit holes to nowhere, and they often try to drag me in there with them. The difference is similar to people who are illiterate and those who get their “news” from the New York Times. Neither group understands how our world really works.

There is a yawning gap between the scientifically illiterate and the scientistically brainwashed, and I see it all the time. But that gap is where I will find the people that I seek. They need some scientific literacy, but no more than is needed to comprehend my 2014 essay, for instance, which is based on popularized science, which is not hard to understand. But they also have to have escaped the scientistic brainwashing that scientists are subjected to. That requires keen discernment, and such people need to have had an awakening experience so that they can leave their brainwashing behind. Not many have achieved it, I know that I seek needles in haystacks, and I keep searching.

To those that I seek, welcome. I have been looking for you. I have built a venue where we can sing the song of abundance together, and my Substack efforts are just my latest attempt.